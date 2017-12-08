Frotcast 353: Talking ‘Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond’ With Matt Lieb And Jane Harrison

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb and Jane Harrison join Vince and Brendan to discuss Donald Trump’s McDonald’s order, deliver our holiday movie guide, and talk about the Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. Method actors, right? With only a tiny bit of sexual harassment news this week! Thanks, Bryan Singer. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

1:00 – Donald Trump’s McDonald’s Order

20:00 – Jane’s move to New York

28:00 – Vince’s holiday movie guide

37:00 – Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.


