Frotcast 353: Talking ‘Jim And Andy: The Great Beyond’ With Matt Lieb And Jane Harrison

This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb and Jane Harrison join Vince and Brendan to discuss Donald Trump’s McDonald’s order, deliver our holiday movie guide, and talk about the Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. Method actors, right? With only a tiny bit of sexual harassment news this week! Thanks, Bryan Singer. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
1:00 – Donald Trump’s McDonald’s Order
20:00 – Jane’s move to New York
28:00 – Vince’s holiday movie guide
37:00 – Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
OMG, is Jane really gonna’ be roomies with Shane Torres?
I wanna’ hang out with Jane and Shane, especially if there’s a cat.
So this might be a stretch BUT old guest David Gborie who is friends w/ Shane Torres is on one of the best comedy podcasts right now All Fantasy Everything. I’d LOVE to get Matt or Jane on their pod to flex and spread their wings because they are so great. Someone hit up Shane.
If Jane was saying she can’t like any of the art anymore because the personal involvement of bad people taints the entire endeavor I understand her point. However, her continually repeating that it could all burn didn’t further my understanding of her point. Was she trying to say that nobody should be able to see it and no one should be given the chance to enjoy it? And to follow up, was she speaking in terms of future art (which one could make a compelling argument for) or that all past art should literally be censored so that no people could ever see or experience it? Again, it burning wasn’t that descriptive.
She Jane. You shut up. Although this does raise an interesting question. Can I not watch The Naked Gun because OJ is in it?
Is Se7en ok because Spacey isn’t credited?
Yo Frot Friends – I emailed Vince and asked if it would be aight to compile a “Best of Ben moments” segment/clip thingy and he said he’s cool with it. I was wondering if people would be interested in contributing to that? If you have a suggested clip or moment, could you please tell me the Frotcast # and a time stamp/signature, and I’ll hunt those clips down and edit them.
If you don’t have that exact info but just an idea of what the Frotters were talking/general idea of the episode, then I’ll try to find it. I think it would be a nice thing to listen to in Ben’s memory.
30:25 of the Best of 2014 episode is a Gone Girl segment that turns into Ben’s story of his ex girlfriend lying about having cancer.
This is more of a Joe segment, but Ben is involved in it. 50:20 of the Best of 2014 is the movie pitch of ‘The Forest’. It’s the hardest I’ve ever laughed during the Frotcast.
Gone Girl and The Forest are two of my favorite Ben segments as well. Ben’s best Frot moments were probably as a facilitator though. He’s like the John Stockton of podcasting.
I hope it’s not in bad taste to picture his one ball flopping out of those short ass John Stockton shorts. If it is though, I’ll not go to church 10,000 times in a row as penance.
Glad Laremy was able to send in his Holiday Movie Alternate Title List in absentia.
Haven’t been able to listen yet. What’s the Frot’s take on the Patreon changes?
My income is not ideal, but you all bring me enough joy that I want to contribute. Is there a way I can maximize my donation, or do I have to stick to patreon?
Getting a PS4 to play Call Of Duty is like buying a Mercedes to go grocery shopping. I love me some video games, but the CoD franchise is pretty trash.
Also, Enemy Mine is a re-imagining of Hell In The Pacific with Lee Marvin and Toshiro Mifune. Lee Marvin,, a decorated combat marine, used to refer to it as one of his favorite movies he ever did since it was so anti war…
She can try and push the New York aspect, but she’ll always be Pussy-worm Jane to me.
Favorite videogame is Pussy-worm Jim.
re: Trump’s McD eating habits… I remember Jon Stewart giving Trump grief for eating pizza with a knife and fork. So it’s not a big leap to imagine him going at a Big Mac with utensils.