FUTURE’S SO BRIGHT… I GOTTA LENS FLARE?

If you saw Star Trek, you probably noticed the abundance of lens flares. Director JJ Abrams acknowledges he went overboard, but he also wants you to know it wasn’t some cheesy Photoshop after effect. As
It was one of those things… I wanted a visual system that felt unique. I know there are certain shots where even I watch and think, “Oh that’s ridiculous, that was too many.” But I love the idea that the future was so bright it couldn’t be contained in the frame.
They were all done live, they weren’t added later. There are something about those flares, especially in a movie that can potentially be very sterile and CG and overly controlled. There is something incredibly unpredictable and gorgeous about them. It is a really fun thing. Our DP would be off camera with this incredibly powerful flashlight aiming it at the lens. It became an art because different lenses required angles, and different proximity to the lens. Sometimes, when we were outside we’d use mirrors. Certain sizes were too big… literally, it was ridiculous. It was like another actor in the scene….
We had two cameras, so sometimes we had two different spotlight operators. When there was atmosphere in the room, you had to be really careful because you could see the beams. So it was this ridiculous, added level of pain in the ass, but I love… [looking at] the final cut, [the flares] to me, were a fun additional touch that I think, while overdone, in some places, it feels like the future is that bright.
He’s right. If I want to feel like the future is bright, I just look at this picture of Birthday Dog. You can’t look at this picture and not be happy.
So…all they had to do was release a Star Trek movie to turn Filmdrunk into the website of His dreams???
That’s right, ladies, it’s Trekkie Thursday here at FilmDrunk, so just leave our Cheetos and Mountain Dew at the door and kindly show yourselves out.
If the DP’s off camera, why am I watching this?
Considering I thought the visuals in this film were outstanding, I’d like other directors to take note of this.
Trekkie Thursday at Filmdrunk > Taco Tuesday at Taco Johns
Thanks, now I want a taco for lunch.
Christian Bale: You see?!?!? Its fucking distracting!!!
I got your taco right here
*points to crotch*
the future was so bright it couldn’t be contained in the frame.
*Holds flashlight under chin and sings* IN THE YEAR 2000
Mmmm…. tacos. Set phasers to tasty & take shit at warp speed, Senor’ Sulu.
JJ’s DP made Star Trek look as though the entire galaxy had just woken up with a hangover
Lens flares make my taco pop.
JJ Abrams belongs to the Chili’s school of filmmaking. Needs more flare!
JJ Abrams: “I do want to express myself. And I need 37 scenes with flare to do it!”
Cinematographer: *** flips him off ***
Thanks for flaring up all the shots of the green chick, JJbrams. And wasn’t Diora Baird supposed to be in this? More like Gabrams.
Two Trek posts in a row? Fek, why didn’t you tell us it was yo birffday?
Thanks alot Chino. Now Iwant tacos.
I LOVE FUCKING TACOS!!!!
Wow, I miss Taco Johns. We have Taco Time here, and its a pale pale comparison. Fek, I’ll let you see my Tribble if you drive to Oregon and bring me some Taco John’s.
Valtrex specifically says to take as directed, not whenever you feel like it.
My lady likes the Stinky Vulcan. When your done, two fingers smell like sushi, and two fingers smell like kah-kah.
TAcos!!!!
How about tacos with an extra side of flare? Perfect.