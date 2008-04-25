JJ ABRAMS TO REMAKE ‘HOT FOR TEACHER’

*Cue thumpy drum solo* *Fade in ridiculous two-hand tapping guitar riff*

Paramount and JJ Abrams (Lost, Cloverfield) will be producing Hot for Teacher – “a Superbad-like story of a high school senior who sets out to have sex with his teacher before he graduates." The spec script comes from Jay Dyer, a writer-producer on shows such as DAG (*shudder* – that’s David Alan Grier, in case you were wondering) and Andy Richter Controls the Universe.

JJ Abrams normally isn’t synonymous with great comedy, but people forget he was a writer on Armageddon. Anyway, it’s funny they’re making this, because I won a bet that I couldn’t bang my teacher when I was in high school. What can I say, I knew Dr. Bill had a naughty side. See the original Hot for Teacher after the jump.