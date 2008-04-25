JJ ABRAMS TO REMAKE ‘HOT FOR TEACHER’

*Cue thumpy drum solo* *Fade in ridiculous two-hand tapping guitar riff*
Paramount and JJ Abrams (Lost, Cloverfield) will be producing Hot for Teacher – “a Superbad-like story of a high school senior who sets out to have sex with his teacher before he graduates." The spec script comes from Jay Dyer, a writer-producer on shows such as DAG (*shudder* – that’s David Alan Grier, in case you were wondering) and Andy Richter Controls the Universe.
JJ Abrams normally isn’t synonymous with great comedy, but people forget he was a writer on Armageddon. Anyway, it’s funny they’re making this, because I won a bet that I couldn’t bang my teacher when I was in high school. What can I say, I knew Dr. Bill had a naughty side. See the original Hot for Teacher after the jump.
“a Superbad-like story"Way to set the PR phasers on originality.
Burnsy, I set my Puerto Rican phasers to "stab".
I let my frshman English teacher blow me once. I wasn’t hot for him, i was just drunk.
I have the same response to this as I do any story about students having sex with teachers: "Shhhhhh…quit cockblocking."
What pisses me off is that I have that exact same outfit that DLR is rockin’. Fuckin’ poser!
Kurgan, you should like this story then…
[www.b3ta.com]
BTW, Armageddon is probably the shittiest movie I had the misfortune to hear on Big Daddy’s ("I prefer jacking off to blow jobs because I do it better"/needledick) two-bit "surround sound" system.It was like blowing up a turd in the microwave, then having to lick the microwave clean.I hate Gay Gay Gaybrams.
I realize I’m probably solidly in the minority, but I liked Andy Richter Controls the Universe, enough that I bought a bootlegged DVD with all 18 original episodes. Which I hope means the odds Hot For Teacher won’t be a steaming pile of shit are slightly greater than zero.
Just as the main character leans in for the kiss, the Statue of Liberty’s head comes crashing through the schoolhouse like Cool Aid.
Andy Richter’s show was hilarious. And you should checkout some of David Alan Grier’s bits from co-hosting loveline. Thay are hilarious. Really. He totally makes fun of single black moms. Which is okay, cause he’s a black dude.
I can’t decide if this is going to help or hinder my remake of Lord of the Rings with David Lee Roth as Gandalf the Gray. (With Nikki Sixx to star as Gandalf the White. You can’t kill Nikki Sixx, fools! Nikki Sixx will just become more powerful! Heroin is Nikki Sixx’s big giant demon thing!)
Andy Richter’s show was hilarious. And you should checkout some of David Alan Grier’s bits from co-hosting loveline. Thay are hilarious. Really. He totally makes fun of single black moms. Which is okay, cause he’s a black dude.I did like Andy Richter. David Alan Grier, however, is annoying as fuck and always has been. I’ve heard him on Loveline way more times than I can count or ever wished to. He’s like a needy theater kid after 8 red bulls. He’s like an ever more hyper and unfunny version of Robin Williams. I hate how he was always interrupting people I was interested in hearing to do more lame impressions and lame ass observations.
*even more hyper…
Awww…I thought you’d say "because I won a bet that I couldn’t bang my teacher when I was in high school, and yes, I was homeschooled."
*sigh* Remember when MTV used to be cool? Thanks for posting that clip, Vinky.