JOAQUIN LIKES HIP HOP, PAINKILLERS – UPDATE

Joaquin Phoenix was at Lavo nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night to offer up the story behind his switch from acting to *cough* rapping. God, this is going to be an awesome documentary.

“I just don’t wanna act anymore. I think I made enough of a splash kind of like um, I dunno, enough of a splash being and doing it, do you know what I mean? And it just, I mean in some ways I think it’s honest to go through, like, a transition that is that extreme for other people, right? Because it’s not for me, maybe just because what I’ve experienced and been through.. for years people just haven’t known about it… and so… I can’t remember what I was talking about. What was I saying?”

Exactly. Yo yo yo, my name be Joaquin, people say I’m weird, ever since I stopped acting, and growed out dis beard. I got the greasiest hair, I got the illest flow, I’m the only dude on 8 Mile doing comedies with Gwyneth Paltrow. Uh, yeah, what? Come on. What? Yeah, uh, come on. Uh, yeah, what? No seriously, I mean what’s going on. I’m really really high right now.

UPDATE: Thanks to WWTDD, we now have video of the performance. As you can imagine, it was really good, and totally intelligible. UPDATE X 2: I thought I’d seen enough after about 10 seconds of rapping and totally missed out on the part at the end of the second video when he falls off the stage. Dude, no way this is real.

