JOAQUIN LIKES HIP HOP, PAINKILLERS – UPDATE

Joaquin Phoenix was at Lavo nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night to offer up the story behind his switch from acting to *cough* rapping. God, this is going to be an awesome documentary.
“I just don’t wanna act anymore. I think I made enough of a splash kind of like um, I dunno, enough of a splash being and doing it, do you know what I mean? And it just, I mean in some ways I think it’s honest to go through, like, a transition that is that extreme for other people, right? Because it’s not for me, maybe just because what I’ve experienced and been through.. for years people just haven’t known about it… and so… I can’t remember what I was talking about. What was I saying?”
Exactly. Yo yo yo, my name be Joaquin, people say I’m weird, ever since I stopped acting, and growed out dis beard. I got the greasiest hair, I got the illest flow, I’m the only dude on 8 Mile doing comedies with Gwyneth Paltrow. Uh, yeah, what? Come on. What? Yeah, uh, come on. Uh, yeah, what? No seriously, I mean what’s going on. I’m really really high right now.
UPDATE: Thanks to WWTDD, we now have video of the performance. As you can imagine, it was really good, and totally intelligible. UPDATE X 2: I thought I’d seen enough after about 10 seconds of rapping and totally missed out on the part at the end of the second video when he falls off the stage. Dude, no way this is real.
Before you judge him, you should Joaq a mile in his shoes.
He actually knows what hes talking about- he’s just Joaquin with the interveiwer
He’s just waitin’ to rise from his ashes. The ashes of this BLUNT, SON! Word to your mother.
All he needs is one mic. And a shower.
I’m waiting for him to start wearing a band-aid on his face for River.
He’s got 99 problems and not having a modicum of rapping talent is one.
He loves it when you call him “Big Commodus.”
I still love him!! Perhaps this “Documentary” is about how the Hip-Hop/Rap Industry blows and anyone can do it. I bet his ragged appearance may play a part, too. Honestly, I think it makes sense..
He’s gonna put out a reggaeton album under the name Jimmy Cleft.
“Now that I have reached the pinnacle of the acting world, I have decided to become the most famous musician in the world. After that, I will become a professional athlete and win the Super Bowl as quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Hey! It could happen!”
To be fair, Joaquin is just reversing the career path of Mark (Marky Mark) Wahlberg. The music world’s loss is the film world’s gain, and vice versa. It all balances out.
An attendee of the event was quoted saying afterward, “Eminem? More like Snickers!”
BTW, if this performance is even half as epic as my imagination is playing it out to be, well, it will be pretty epic!
I finally got to watch this. Either this is just stupid shit, or Mr. Phoenix thinks he’s Andy Kaufman. Somehow Casey Affleck ends up in the right place.
He sounds like Bill Cosby rapping. If Bill Cosby was on crack
talk about a mid-life crisis