John Malkovich Saved A Man’s Life In Toronto

If you thought that Canada had the world’s best health system before this weekend, it apparently just got a lot better. Now famous Hollywood celebrities will show up to save your life if you get hurt while you’re out walking around. At least that’s what happened to a 77-year old Ohio man after he cut his neck on a piece of scaffolding in Toronto over the weekend.
Jim Walpole and his wife were enjoying a leisurely stroll through the City Within a Park, when he tripped on a curb and slashed his throat on some scaffolding. His wife, a nurse, feared for his life so she screamed out for help, and of all the people on the planet to have been right there, smoking a cigarette and watching it all go down, John Malkovich came to the rescue.
Chris Mathias, a doorman from the King Edward Hotel, also sprinted to help the man when he fell on Thursday night. He said he found Walpole lying on his back in a pool of blood.
“I believe (Malkovich) was having a cigarette and witnessed the whole thing happening, he placed his hand and started applying pressure to the man’s neck didn’t let go until the ambulance arrived,” Mathias said.
Ben Quinn, the owner of P.J. O’Brien’s where the Walpoles had just had dinner, was also driving by when he got out of his car and stopped to help.
“I was bleeding so bad on my neck and Chris bought him a towel and John kept pressure on my bleeding neck and then Quinn kept me from turning over and made me stay there until EMS arrived,” Walpole said. (Via the Toronto Star)
Walpole only needed 10 stitches, but the doctor told him that if the cut had been another eighth of an inch over, he probably would have died.
The most Malkovich-ian part of this story is that Walpole asked Malkovich his name and he just told him John, and then when the ambulance took him to the hospital, that was the last he ever saw of him. It’s like Malkovich slowly stepped backward into the shadows, inhaled another drag of his cigarette and waited for the next man to trip over the curb.
Then someone yelled “HEY MALKOVICH! THINK FAST!” and beaned him with a beer can.
It would probably have been a Molson Canadian which is even more insulting because that beer is terrible.
It’s a pretty well-known fact in these parts that your night will either be made or ruined by John Malkovich “applying pressure” to your neck (read: Choking you out) at some point in your life. It’s the trade-off for all the cold weather and shitty “Eh” jokes
“he tripped on a curb and slashed his throat on some scaffolding.”
The way I heard it, Daniel Day Lewis was rehearsing for the role of Jack the Ripper…
Malkovich was there, feeding him lines, and suddenly “OMG Daniel, what did you just DO?!!!” *rushes over to help, DDL slinks off into the shadows, chuckling in an evil manner*
I would totally check out Walpole’s vacation slide show.
In Canada, doormen and random passers-by race to help you if you’re injured. In America, nurses can think of nothing other than to scream and possibly faint at the sight of blood. I know which country I’m falling down in.
I’m glad the story makes no mention of Malkovich throwing down the cigarette. I like to think it just stayed there, jammed into the corner of his mouth, smoldering away as he pushed his left hand down on the man’s neck. Occasionally his right hand would come up and pluck it out forcibly with an audible inhale of smoke. Then he would exhale right into the wife’s face and shove the cigarette back into the corner of his lip.
*****
John watched as the ambulance sped away….
The other Malkovichian part of this story was that the man had never seen any of Malkovich’s movies (end of Toronto Star article). Straight out of Being John Malkovich.
A friend of mine suffered somethign similar in first grade. He was running around a tree when he didn’t notice some metal wire and accidentaly slashed his own throat. It was brutal. Like watching some from Game of Thrones. In fact his throat was slashed at the exact same spot as Cat
All in a day’s work.