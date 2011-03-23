John Travolta flight-safety video opens to terrible reviews

John Travolta is a commercial-rated pilot who owns his own Boeing 707, so it only made sense when Qantas named him their goodwill ambassador in 2010. Being that he’s also a famous movie star, it seemed like creating a new flight-safety video would be right up his alley. But he made one and now everyone hates it, and frankly maybe we should’ve seen this coming after Old Dogs.
The three-minute demonstration video, played before take-off on every domestic and long-haul Qantas flight, has angered cabin crew who say a “real pilot” should front the message.
One Qantas flight attendant, who did not wish to be named, described the video as “corny” and “tacky”. Another staff member said he had expected more from the video in the wake of recent safety disasters.
“The whole thing seems to make the safety message seem trite,” he said.
Flight attendants say they also have a problem with being repeatedly referred to as “the team ” – not flight attendants or cabin crew members – in the video.
“We feel it’s demeaning to be called “the team”, one said. “It makes us feel like we work at McDonald’s.” [Telegraph]
Jesus, what is it with you touchy A-holes? First you were “stewardesses”, now we have to call you “flight attendants.” First it was the “cockpit”, now it’s the “flight deck” (Travolta wouldn’t have even become a pilot if it had been called that 40 years ago). And who are you to be offended by a comparison to people who work at McDonald’s? You should be so lucky. I like the clerks at McDonald’s. They still serve food.
Qantas says they’ve received only positive feedback from the video and plan to continue playing it. To be fair, I heard it’s currently running a 43% fresh rating at Filled-Up Air Sickness Bags.com.
Be fair- everyone hates everything Travolta has done since Face/Off. And that only worked because of Nicholas “Not the Bees” Cage.
Still better than the John Denver air safety video
Kevin Smith just tweeted that he was too fat to watch this video.
The team prolly sounds like ‘thetan’ to Oztrayans. And Travolta can’t be rated for anything bigger than a DC-8, his life would make no sense.
“creating a new flight-safety video would be right up his alley”
Also up his alley: men.
Well if they insist on being called “flight attendants” then I insist on all of the female ones to only refer to me as “Sugar Daddy”
(Travolta wouldn’t even bothered becoming if it had been called that 40 years ago)
Sounds like someone still gets all hot & flustered by Vinnie Barbarino…
Flight attendants aren’t even hot broads anymore. Fuck.
Is John Travolta’s flight-safety video called Stayin’ Alive?
@Hammer:
There is hope, though. I flew US Air last week and they’ve finally started hiring again. All the flight attendants were under 30 and attractive. It was surreal.
if you think being called a “team” is more demeaning than being called a “flight attendant”, you probably watch john travolta movies.
who better to describe grabbing your ankles than Travolta?
These folks need to chill the fuck out. Travolta’s barely there for 30 seconds and it’s the other three minutes of the video that give off a creepy vibe. If it went on another twenty seconds the next instructions would have been about self-castration, putting on your new Nikes and enjoying your trip to Hale Bopp’s tail.
“If you look out the windows on the left side of the plane you will see where I filmed Battlefield Earth. On the right, is radiation-soaked Japan. The coincidence is that New York Times said of both of these that you’d be lucky if you died early on.”
i, like jon travolta, trust none but pontius pilate to fly my hard-to-pronounce airline’s planes.
