John Travolta flight-safety video opens to terrible reviews

John Travolta is a commercial-rated pilot who owns his own Boeing 707, so it only made sense when Qantas named him their goodwill ambassador in 2010. Being that he’s also a famous movie star, it seemed like creating a new flight-safety video would be right up his alley. But he made one and now everyone hates it, and frankly maybe we should’ve seen this coming after Old Dogs.

The three-minute demonstration video, played before take-off on every domestic and long-haul Qantas flight, has angered cabin crew who say a “real pilot” should front the message. One Qantas flight attendant, who did not wish to be named, described the video as “corny” and “tacky”. Another staff member said he had expected more from the video in the wake of recent safety disasters. “The whole thing seems to make the safety message seem trite,” he said. Flight attendants say they also have a problem with being repeatedly referred to as “the team ” – not flight attendants or cabin crew members – in the video. “We feel it’s demeaning to be called “the team”, one said. “It makes us feel like we work at McDonald’s.” [Telegraph]

Jesus, what is it with you touchy A-holes? First you were “stewardesses”, now we have to call you “flight attendants.” First it was the “cockpit”, now it’s the “flight deck” (Travolta wouldn’t have even become a pilot if it had been called that 40 years ago). And who are you to be offended by a comparison to people who work at McDonald’s? You should be so lucky. I like the clerks at McDonald’s. They still serve food.

Qantas says they’ve received only positive feedback from the video and plan to continue playing it. To be fair, I heard it’s currently running a 43% fresh rating at Filled-Up Air Sickness Bags.com.