John Travolta Turned Down ‘Flight’ Because Do You Even Fly, Bro?

Wax sculpture John Travolta, who seems like he says words like “potty” and “silly” even when he’s not talking to kids, recently claimed that he turned down the lead in Flight. Reports Contactmusic:

“The funny thing was it was written for me. But it was not written well enough yet—the plane stuff, not the character. I loved that he was an alcoholic and I loved his journey a lot. But the plane stuff was silly, from my perspective. Flying upside down—it’s a bit much. I just wanted those bits to get redone. I asked the writer, ‘Did you not ask a professional or someone who knew something?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t want any interference—I just wanted the screenplay done. To hell with that stuff!'”

Isn’t it normally the writer’s or director’s job to say for whom a part was written? Feels pretty douchey for Travolta to be like, “Ya, man, that movie was frickin’ made me for because I know a heck of a lot about flying. Too bad the writers didn’t realize they were dealin’ with the best of the best so I said Forget You Sissies and APPARENTLY FORGOT I STARRED ALONGSIDE MILEY CYRUS AS A TALKING F*CKING DOG.” Remember when you were in middle school, and you said “See you tomorrow!” to your friends on Friday? Then some jerk would sneer “TOMORROW’S SATURDAY!” That is John Travolta.

–NOMINATE for Comments of the Week.

–FOLLOW Vince on Twitter.

–FAN US on Facebook.

–SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.

The Morning Links

Bradley Cooper And Gerard Butler Are Wimbledon’s Most Adorable Couple |UPROXX|

Chris Pratt Is Looking Ridiculously Ripped For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ |Warming Glow|

The Top YouTube Comment on the Grown Ups 2 Trailer |Film Drunk|

This Is My Kingdom. All Will Bow Before My Banner |Me|

Meredith Marakovits Attempts The Fresh Prince Theme Song, Fails, Is Celebrated Anyway |With Leather|

‘Star Wars’ Vs. ‘Star Trek’: Which Has The Worst Pop Songs? |Gamma Squad|

Hear The Samples For Jay-Z’s ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’ |Smoking Section|

The United States, Ranked |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

How All 50 States Got Their Names |Mental Floss|

11 Pickup Lines to Use When It’s Hot Out |College Humor|

The NFL’s Numbers Game: What we can learn about the 2013 season by breaking down the past |Grantland|

33 Plot Twists Cut from Disney Movies |Cracked|

In a Real and Tangible Way, The Lone Ranger Is the Most Important Film of 2013 |Pajiba|

Nightmare or Wax Museum? You Decide |The Chive|

Colonel Sanders Guest Stars on a Special Episode of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ |Videogum|

Courtney Stodden’s Giant Implants Don’t Fit in Her Tiny Clothes |The Superficial|

Tebow Broke Up an Aaron Hernandez Bar Fight in 2007, But CHOSE Not To Prevent Murder |IDLYITW|

How 3D Animated Movies Are Made |Made Man|

[Image via Getty]