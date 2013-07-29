Johnny Depp Is The Next Superstar Actor To Claim That He's Retiring

As Johnny Depp is making the media rounds to prepare the United Kingdom for the disappointment of The Lone Ranger, he stopped by BBC Breakfast yesterday for an interview and ended up dropping quite the juicy little nugget on everyone. In a very mumbly explanation of his preparations for his role as Tonto – and while wearing a shirt that I swear I owned in high school – Depp showed off his sparkly-painted finger nails before addressing his recent comments about retirement in Rolling Stone.
Naturally, Depp admitted that he won’t be quitting today or tomorrow – not with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Golden Gift Certificate To Hot Topic and Alice in Wonderland 2: Hat Madder money on the table – but he did say that the end is “probably not too far away.”
Among the other high profile actors that have mentioned at least taking a vacation from acting, if not a miniature retirement, are Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum, which means that we’re getting closer and closer to a world in which Taylor Lautner, Jaden Smith and Kellan Lutz would be considered leading men. I’m not ready to live in that horrible dystopian Hollywood.
Please. He likes to think he can stay away, but with all those accessories he’s only a bunch of magnets and a skilled studio-hired puppeteer from returning to the movies at any time.
But if he “retires,” how will he be able to indulge himself in his passion for wearing crazy makeup and outlandish costumes and acting in a flamboyantly eccentric manner?
I mean, it’s not like he’s Amanda Bynes or Dennis Rodman.
*rimshot*
Obviously he’s going to quit acting so he can focus on his hip-hop career. He’s like the anti-Andre 3000.
He wants to retire before he loses his artistic integrity.
Oh shit, typo, I thought we were in the year 1993.
Does this mean Tim Burton is retiring too?
and Carter too right?
Don’t get my hopes up like that. It’s cruel.
Man, remember when he was a respected actor? Those were fun days.
“Might be retiring” is code for you will have to pay me more money to make these crappy movies.
I thought he quit acting ten years ago….
We can’t have Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCapprio and Channing Tatum all retiring at once. Our womenfolk will all be pregnant by the end of that first year. Someone get a kickstarter going for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape 2!
Good fucking riddance. One of the most overrated actors ever.
The only A-list actors who’s “retirement” would be worthy of notice are Daniel Day Lewis and, maybe, Christian Bale. Literally every other major actor could announce their retirement tomorrow and be immediately replaced by someone just as good the day after.