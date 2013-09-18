Joss Whedon Was ‘Airlifted In’ To Fix Scenes In ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor admitted in a recent interview with SFX magazine that things weren’t exactly all peaches and cream with the script during the filming of the second installment of the son of Odin’s solo adventures. In fact, due to a problem with one particularly complicated scene, Taylor and crew had to call in the big guns to help them out, as Joss Whedon had to be flown in from his custom, diamond-plated helicarrier to save the day.

“Joss came in to save our lives a couple of times,” laughs the director. “We had a major scene that was not working on the page at all in London, and he basically got airlifted in, like a SWAT team or something. He came down, rewrote the scene, and before he got back to his plane I sort of grabbed him and said, ‘And this scene and this scene?’ And he rewrote two other scenes that I thought had problems. Then finally we let go of him, he took off again, and we shot the scenes; and they were just much better and much lighter on their feet. Much more fun, much more surprising than what we had been trying to do. I can relate to guys who come out of the TV world, since that’s where I come from. And being able to land and work and solve a problem quickly… I really was grateful.” (H/T to Comic Book Movie)

This isn’t bad news at all. In fact, it’s great news that Taylor didn’t say, “Hell no, I won’t let Long Dong Avengers come in here and f*ck with my movie” because Whedon should be allowed to tinker with any of these other Avengers universe movies that he wants. Except for Iron Man 3, because that movie was perfect.

Okay, maybe not perfect.