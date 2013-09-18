Joss Whedon Was ‘Airlifted In’ To Fix Scenes In ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor admitted in a recent interview with SFX magazine that things weren’t exactly all peaches and cream with the script during the filming of the second installment of the son of Odin’s solo adventures. In fact, due to a problem with one particularly complicated scene, Taylor and crew had to call in the big guns to help them out, as Joss Whedon had to be flown in from his custom, diamond-plated helicarrier to save the day.
“Joss came in to save our lives a couple of times,” laughs the director. “We had a major scene that was not working on the page at all in London, and he basically got airlifted in, like a SWAT team or something. He came down, rewrote the scene, and before he got back to his plane I sort of grabbed him and said, ‘And this scene and this scene?’ And he rewrote two other scenes that I thought had problems. Then finally we let go of him, he took off again, and we shot the scenes; and they were just much better and much lighter on their feet. Much more fun, much more surprising than what we had been trying to do. I can relate to guys who come out of the TV world, since that’s where I come from. And being able to land and work and solve a problem quickly… I really was grateful.” (H/T to Comic Book Movie)
This isn’t bad news at all. In fact, it’s great news that Taylor didn’t say, “Hell no, I won’t let Long Dong Avengers come in here and f*ck with my movie” because Whedon should be allowed to tinker with any of these other Avengers universe movies that he wants. Except for Iron Man 3, because that movie was perfect.
Okay, maybe not perfect.
This story works best if you imagine Joss Whedon flying in like Moe did to save Homer from getting his ass beat by Drederick Tatum in “The Homer They Fall”, then flying around the world doing good deeds.
That is beautiful.
If this doesn’t win comment of the week they’re doing it wrong.
Here’s to a shitload of male gaze and Acura placement in Thor then!
The Acura placement wasn’t the director’s fault. Disney’s not stupid (okay, that’s debatable) and every $5 or $10 million or whatever they can save / recoup with product placement helps makes sure they get the movie everyone wants.
Thor is all about product placement. Fucker didn’t even carry a hammer until the Black & Decker deal.
Wait ’til you see the new Nailgun that’s his sidearm.
Ever since someone on here mentioned Joss Whedon is precisely the lovechild of Ron Howard and Louis C.K., I can’t think of anything but that. Really, do some google image searching. It’s almost as if they were photoshopped by morphing the two.
What this story doesn’t make clear is that Joss Whedon had to be flown in to re-write a scene in a script. Because obviously he couldn’t do that from anywhere else in the world. That would involve some sort of magical box that allows communication, sending documents, and so forth, over long distances. I call it…a Telepod!
Alternately, this confirms the rumor that Whedon only writes scripts in long-hand, using a peacock-feather quill pen and ink made from unicorn tears and Komodo-dragon dung.
The second one.
This all seems very dramatic. Couldn’t he have just telepathically transmitted the rewrites via his Talosian Telepathy?