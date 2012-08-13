Juggalos are suing the FBI or something

If you’ve been out of the loop, back in 2011, the FBI released a National Gang Threat Assessment report that classified Juggalos, as fans of the Insane Clown Posse refer to themselves, as among “non-traditional gangs,” alongside such groups as the Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods, and Latin Kings. My favorite part of that report?
NGIC reporting indicates that Juggalo gangs are expanding in New Mexico primarily because they are attracted to the tribal and cultural traditions of the Native Americans residing nearby.
Yes, that is a real passage from an FBI report. Juggalos are into Native American stuff? Who knew? It makes you wonder… is Gary Busey a Juggalo? Also, and I swear to God this is real, this was the picture that the FBI used to accompany Juggalos in their report:
ONE COULD HARDLY ARGUE THAT JUGGALOS ARE DANGEROUS I MEAN LOOK AT THAT GUN AND MENACING POSTURE! Good lord, these are the people responsible for tracking down terrorists? This report is about as reasoned as a local news piece on Satanism. Well now, Juggalos are fighting back. It just took them a while, because, according to the FBI, a lot of them are homeless:
Juggalos’ disorganization and lack of structure within their groups, coupled with their transient nature, makes it difficult to classify them and identify their members and migration patterns. Many criminal Juggalo sub-sets are comprised of transient or homeless individuals, according to law enforcement reporting.
Would you call a group of migrating Juggalos a “herd?” A “school?” A “murder?” How about a “hatchet?” I like that. “So I was just chillin’ out with my ninjas, drinkin a Faygo, when all of a sudden we noticed a hatchet of Juggalos hiding underneath a car.”
As I said, now the Juggalos are fighting back. According to the press release, they have retained legal counsel.
Shaggy 2 Dope stated, “It’s been almost a year since Juggalos were put on the National Gang Threat Assessment and we are hearing too many stories from our fans about the trouble it’s causing them. Just because you like a music group, doesn’t make you a criminal.”
Violent J said, “We’re not attacking the FBI, but they got this wrong. The Juggalos are not a gang, and that needs to be fixed.”
Insane Clown Posse and Psychopathic Records’ legal counsel, Howard Hertz of Hertz Schram PC, has released the following statement:
Howard Hertz, aka Howie Jew Dope… I! AM! A JUGGALAWYER!
“We are seeking individual Juggalos whose rights have been violated as a result of the mistaken belief that they are a ‘gang member.’ If you or someone you know has suffered any negative consequence with an employer, governmental representative, including law enforcement, border patrol, airline security, or other local, state or federal governmental agency or employee as a result of your status as a Juggalo, we want to know about it.
We are seeking individuals who have experienced any of the following based on a government employee or other’s knowledge of the Juggalo ‘gang’ status as stated in the 2011 National Gang Assessment:
1. Stopped by Border Patrol (U.S., Canadian or otherwise)
2. Stopped or denied ability to fly on an airline
3. Increased criminal sentencing or denial of parole
4. Transfer of a juvenile criminal offender from juvenile court to circuit (“adult”) court
5. Denial of job opportunity, loss of employment
6. Denial of permit to march, boycott, assemble
7. Denial of a vendor to sell Juggalo merchandise
8. An injunction preventing the Juggalos from congregating in any area, wearing Juggalo clothing, displaying tattoos
9. Pulled over or detained by law enforcement
10. Any other denial of a right, liberty, property”
Okay, okay, okay, here’s what needs to happen: we’re going to need an official-looking guy in a suit wearing Juggalo make-up, and a commercial that runs during Maury and The People’s Court. Then, we’re going to have to translate this into Juggalese so that it finds the proper audience. “MY NINJAS! DO YOU BE GETTIN’ HATED ON BY YO BOSS OR PAROLE OFFICER SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU DOWN WITH THE CLOWN? THAT IS WHACK, SON! CALL UP THE JUGGALAW FIRM OF SNATCHIT, CRATCHIT, AND FELDSTEIN AND GET UP IN THIS CLASS ACTION LAWSIZZLE AGAINST THESE HATER BITCHES!”
Tell me that doesn’t fit right in with mesothelioma, trans-vaginal mesh, and that online college Shannon Doherty goes to. I’m going to go out on a limb and say there’s a lot of overlap between people who need trans-vaginal mesh, people on worker’s comp, people who need free catheters, and Juggalos. (Yes, I watch a lot of day time TV).
I’m not a ninja, I just jog a lot.
Your onion, my home-girl, Nipples tha Shag, aint done nothin’ more than wear her broken clock jersey and point a simulacrum, that is to say, a ficticial gun at the camera, and now the FuhBee got her on like the Most Wanted list, when she like only most wanted to see topless, amirite? *holds hand up for high five*
*high fives Homo_Erectus*
Objection Mustained!
SHAGGY 2 DOPE: Objunction, Law-ninja! The F-Beef-Eye is just a bunch of haters! They boss-
VIOLENT J: J. Eddy Hoovastank!
SHAGGY 2 DOPE: Yeah! That old bitch liked dressin’ up in make up, too! Let’s get some recess up in this bitch!
Oh FFS. Can’t we just move these people to the FEMA “education” camps the U.N. has built already?
I SWEAR YA HONA, I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW DAT FAYGO WAS IN MY BAG WHEN I WENT ACROSS STATE LINES!
a group of Juggalo’s were indited for the illegal import of knock-off JNCO jeans.
There was a LOT of FUCK THE FBI graffiti at The Gathering. A few ninjas actually accused my buddy and I of being FBI because we looked too normal
Sounds like a story that would make for a great movie. You could get Val Kilmer to play the normal/FBI looking guy who discovers his Juggalo roots during an investigation.
Dude, I won’t lie: I went into the weekend thinking it was gonna be weird as shit and awful, and while it was most decidedly weird as shit it was also incredibly fun. The Juggalos are an endearing bunch after awhile. THEY JUST WANT TAH BE LOHVED
“We’re not violent,” says the guy named Violent J.
Watch out, the FBI’s be packin’ magnets homey!!!
Fucking Injunctions, How Do They Work?
You dirty motherlover.
I had seriously gotten as far as Fucking Injun… when the “One comment has been added” banner popped up.
Anyone who throws bottles at Tia Tequila is a good samaritan gang (like the Guardian Angels for the audience’s sanity) and should be celebrated as such.
StrangerInTheAlps – +1 for sure.
Trans-vaginal mesh is my juggalo name
Soggy-4-life!
what’s so bad about jug enthusiasts? i believe jugging has many cultural advantages. such as, keeping liquid that is to be used at a later date all in one place. also, and therefore, native americans.
I’ve hired Juggalos to be the security team at a circus event at the Altamont Speedway.
Wait until the Surgeon General finds out about the insanely high levels of STD exchanging, tooth decay, and infected injection sites going on at The Gathering. That’s when the shit will really hit the ninjas.
Yeah man, the pigs are always hasslin’ me and my ninjas. It’s like “Bitch! Just cuz I got pot on me don’t mean you gotta come over here and touch deez nuts fag!”
“Tribal and cultural traditions of the Native Americans”. Wait, are the Juggalos making turquoise jewelry and building sweat lodges or just have tattoos and like drinking and smoking in the desert?
Fucking dream-catchers how do they work?
The juggalo in the red shirt is a rare Michael Jackson-lo/Flavor Flav-lo hybrid.
^Flava (I’m not hip)
There is a more-disturbing aspect to all this, which really needs to be stated. It is unfortunate that more people have the desire to continue the “anti-ICP” internet meme, rather than see this story for what it really is; the uninformed classification of innocent people as dangerous and the federal government’s questionable-at-best wasting of time/money.
The internet is full of Juggalo, clown paint and magnet jokes which, even without this story, have become weak and tired. From a purely comical standpoint… they’re just not comical anymore. Juggalo stereo-types and jokes have become (to me) to equivalent of “You know what happens when you ASS-U-ME, right?” They’re never as clever as the deliverer thinks they are, and I end up feeling sorry for the person for not being able to formulate something new, fresh, relevant or entertaining. For lack of a better description, ICP-hate is the quickest, most ineffective tool for the unfunny commenter.
Likewise, I know the internet gets it right sometimes. We see forum-based justice for what the majority see to be obvious flaws. If a person gets handcuffed then beat, the internet pounces. If a corporation runs sweatshops and animal testing facilities, video will surface and the crowd will go insane. Hell, if Walmart advertises a black Barbie as cheaper than the white equivalent, the internet explodes and sometimes, the world changes slightly. That’s the good that the internet can do and has done.
So here is a story about how listening to a certain type of music, dressing in a certain way, and possibly coming from a lower-end of the American class system are all indicators of a “dangerous gang member”. Yet all this comment thread can muster is “ninja”, “faygo” and “bitch” jokes. Because, hey… ICP. Am I right?
No. Of course we’re all hateful wankers, because this is the internet and that’s what it’s for, but I doubt you’ll find much outright vitriol against ICP or juggalos around this neck of the interwoods. They’re goofballs, and as such obvious targets for obvious jokes, but strangely endearing goofballs with their faux-gangsterisms, baby funerals and overall shaky grasp of social conventions.
If you’d bothered to read the post before flying into high dudgeon, you’d might have noticed that Vinny quite rightly pointed out that this classification was patently ridiculous. I don’t see anyone disagreeing with that.
whoop whoop f the fbi they dont know what we can do and fuck the police they think we all are a gang and they think i am part of it so what fuck them mmwcl fam whoop whoop