'JUNO' GETS BEAT BY RUSSIAN GANGSTERS

Senior Editor
09.17.07 9 Comments

David Cronenberg's Eastern Promises (in full release this Friday) beat out Juno for the top prize at the Toronto film festival.  

The film follows the mysterious and ruthless Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen), who is tied to one of London's most notorious organized crime families. His carefully maintained existence is jarred when he crosses paths with Anna (Naomi Watts), an innocent midwife trying to right a wrong, who accidentally uncovers potential evidence against the family.

The guy who did Scanners and a History of Violence (you know a scene is great when it kicks ass even when dubbed over in French) doing a Russian mob movie?  Count me in.  

Though if no one 's head explodes, I'll be demanding a refund.  A David Cronenberg movie without exploding heads is like a Jerry Bruckheimer movie without blacks acting stereotypical.

