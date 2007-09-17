'JUNO' GETS BEAT BY RUSSIAN GANGSTERS

David Cronenberg's Eastern Promises (in full release this Friday) beat out Juno for the top prize at the Toronto film festival.
The film follows the mysterious and ruthless Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen), who is tied to one of London's most notorious organized crime families. His carefully maintained existence is jarred when he crosses paths with Anna (Naomi Watts), an innocent midwife trying to right a wrong, who accidentally uncovers potential evidence against the family.
The guy who did Scanners and a History of Violence (you know a scene is great when it kicks ass even when dubbed over in French) doing a Russian mob movie? Count me in.
Though if no one 's head explodes, I'll be demanding a refund. A David Cronenberg movie without exploding heads is like a Jerry Bruckheimer movie without blacks acting stereotypical.
Ah crap its a movie. I was so hoping to read that the cast of the film Juno had gotten kneecapped for not paying protection money.
Yeah, I want to see this. Although Viggo lookslike he's aged 20 years. All that Elf loving takes it out of you. Apparently.
Yeah Mel, I try to draw you in with those provocative headlines.
Every time I hear the name VIGGO, I fucking can't get Ghostbusters 2 out of my head. Fuck that guy.
Sorry to break your heart, but no one's head explodes in this one. Saw it at the Arclight over the weekend. It's a great Cronenberg film, but definitely also his tamest. Only some rape, some throatslitting, and an incredibly brutal naked fight scene in a Bathhouse ending with lots of slashing up and people getting stabbed in the eyeball. Much less graphic than anything in History of Violence.
Well fuck Lincolnfx. You just ruined my day. Maybe I can pay the theater owner to let me rape and slaughter some chickens while I watch the film.
Is it as good a bathhouse fight scene as in Red Dawn? I don't think so.
Is it as good a bathhouse fight scene as in Red Dawn? I don't think so.Errr….. do you mean RED HEAT, Bryce?
Wolverines!!! I have always had a huge crush on David Cronenberg, i will watch anything he does.