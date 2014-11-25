The ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Is Here Two Days Early, And Boy Are We Thankful

Entertainment Editor
11.25.14 124 Comments

When we got an email notification from Universal Pictures’ YouTube page, we were thinking it would be another Dumb And Dumber To promo, perhaps with a Peter Travers quote this time. Speaking of people who should be consumed by a Giganotosaurus, here’s the first official trailer for Jurassic World.

You can really tell Phil Tippett is back doing practical effects in this. Especially since the dinosaurs are running amok.

Remember, if something chases you, run.

Also, these:

