The ‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Is Here Two Days Early, And Boy Are We Thankful

When we got an email notification from Universal Pictures’ YouTube page, we were thinking it would be another Dumb And Dumber To promo, perhaps with a Peter Travers quote this time. Speaking of people who should be consumed by a Giganotosaurus, here’s the first official trailer for Jurassic World.
You can really tell Phil Tippett is back doing practical effects in this. Especially since the dinosaurs are running amok.
Remember, if something chases you, run.
Also, these:
Thank god there are dumb shit kids in this to be the audience stand in. God forbid we have a movie where children aren’t in danger. Because without them there is no way I could enjoy a movie about dinosaurs.
In this case, I don’t think you can make a movie about Dinosaurs and NOT have a kid point of view in there somewhere. Especially if it takes place at an open theme park that would be filled with children.
Sure you can, you can still have people be in danger, but you don’t need specific children protagonists to follow. Just have the movie center on the adults in the room!
I mean Guardians in theory had a lot of children in danger, but you didn’t have any that followed them.
dude this movies target audience includes kids…
@Art Pomares My kids (14 & 10) will refuse to watch it. They will be so scared. lol. My daughter wouldn’t even go see Jurassic Park in 3D with me when they released it. Wimps.
speilberg won’t be involved with a movie unless he can portray childlike wonderment
To me, this is one Triceratops-shit-size pile of “meh”.
– Wiener kids as protagonists.
– Creating a dumb mutant monster. So this is going to be a boring monster movie.
– CGI welcome gate. Sleek CGI park.
– Chris Pratt being too serious?
+ At least there are dinosaurs.
In the immortal words of Dr. Ian Malcom, they were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.
+65 (million years in the making)
i dont mind the kids as long as theyre well written but i agree with everything else… you have millions of awesome real dinosaurs to pick from. also, pratt looked wooden as fuck in all the scenes they showed of him. might as well have casted keanu.
I do.
The practical FX and animatronics from ’93 still look better than that CGI submarinosaur.
In a world where I don’t know what to believe in any more, at least I take solace in this universally accepted fact.
The original JP’s effects have held up so damn well. It’s pretty amazing.
Yes, yes, 1,000 times yes. The big swooping shots of super-fake monorails and aquarium auditoriums and shit? Terrible. Build a set.
I’m really hoping that whole sequence is just not completely finished yet. It looked really bad.
I’m commenting too many times in this thread and this will be the last thing I say, but JP is the best. I’ve said thisbefore, but an under-appreciated element of what made the 1993 Jurassic Park so great was how Steven utilized WEATHER to create a perfect atmosphere and environment. The looming storm, the suspenseful sounds of the rain, the looming darkness. Hearkens back to horror films “on a dark and stormy night.” It really helped create a real-world tension.
Now it’s roller coaster rides, shiny blue/green tints, impossible computer animated angles. Buh.
@Junker23- I think that’s the idea. It’s no longer owned by InGen. A new company owns the park called Masrani Global ([www.masraniglobal.com] for the viral site BTW) and have changed the name of the park and made it all futuristic-looking and sanitized.
I’m sure there will be a lot of blood and grime like with the other JP films when it all goes to shit.
Well, there’s still 7 months for post production.
I hope a drunken Vince Vaughn just magically shows up to save the day, after everyone’s been complaining that no one from the original movies is in this.
But yeah, they definitely released this trailer too early just to get ahead of Star Wars, because it looks like something on the SyFy channel, minus Chris Pratt becoming Dinosaur Aqua Man.
Vince Vaughn was just the worst in that movie (worse than Jeff Goldblum’s gymnast daughter). Half the people that died did so as a direct result of him tampering with Pete Poselthwaite’s gun.
I hope this movie doesn’t have the same annoying “guns are bad” deal where absolutely no one can point a firearm at a dinosaur without dropping it or having it break. The worst was in the third one where the plane crash somehow managed to break all the guns.
I came here to post this same smarky thing
That cant be the final look. That was awful.
this was pretty great for those who haven’t seen it.
Most films wrap up the CGI seven months before release.
I work in post and I can guarantee you many large studio films definitely do NOT have their CGI finished that early. That might be true is if the film needs to go on the festival circuit to get sold, or is delayed for some other reason (i.e. the movie is no good so they just decide to wait and dump it in January). A wide release tentpole studio film is often polishing CGI shots up to a month before release date. I’ve seen some giant films undergo sweeping changes in their main EDITS in the last couple months before release, never mind what CGI they need done. If it’s a big enough movie they’ll work on it right to the bitter end because they basically have an unlimited budget…they know they’ll make the money back.
That having been said, I do think the main reason the dinos in the original work so well is because of how they mixed the animatronics with the CGl, and because of the environments they chose. The Rex jeep attack is fantastic because it’s half real animatronic, half CGI, also in the pouring rain. The Brachiosaurus in broad daylight still looks good for its time, but honestly doesn’t quite hold up to today’s effects as well as we remember.
Compare the old CGI Gallmimus herd in the original to these ones…I think these ones are an improvement.
Danfish, I know, I was kidding.
“Jurassic World: this time, there’s Godzilla.”
Did you really need to hear anything else?
Burt Macklin and tha Raptor Patrol seals it for me.
“Jurassic World: We did Godzilla in part 2 already, so maybe think about something better to nitpick”
Cue jaded moviegoers in 3…2… oh. I’m late to the party.
Yeah, uh, I know I shouldn’t be excited for this, but I want it.
I seriously love reading Patty Boots comments. They’re always so optimistic. Reminds me of Abed: “I guess I just like liking things.”
Same here, I was pretty “meh” until Burt Macklin jumped on his motorcycle to lead his pack of Raptors out into then night, then I literally squealed.
I’m somewhat excited for this but at the same time the CGI looks so shitty and those weiner kids have horrible hair, I don’t know what to feel
The lack of shirtless Goldblum makes me :(
Every Jurassic Park story needs this music
Shirtless Goldblum riding a motorcycle surrounded by a pack of velociraptors would have actually broken the internet though.
@evilbanker My god just the sight of that would of been well worth the internet going down FOREVER, and I would of been all:
This looks terrible.
IRON MAN 3. That’s where I recognized that wiener kid.
knowing thats him in this movie is enough to make me not want to see this movie. he’s partly the reason IM3 is so fucking bad
@indieguy
I’d actually argue that Iron Man 3 is one of the very few times where I thought that the kid character was actually incredible. I legitimately wanted to see more of him.
Then again, Iron Man 3 is my favorite MCU movie after Guardians Of The Galaxy, and I believe that every MCU movie before Captain America: The First Avenger sucked.
Yes, I think that Iron Man 1 sucked. I visibly remember giving a middle finger to Iron Man 1 in the theater when the credits started rolling.
Ok, I know everybody, almost without exception, loves Chris Pratt…but are we really supposed to believe that the universal adoration extends to Velociraptors too? That raptor totally gave him a “Cool bike bro…lets do this” look and ran right past him.
I love that GIF so much.
I believe if there is a man who could get a Velociraptor to be his buddy it’d be Chris Pratt.
can someone photoshop a raptor in a sidecar on Chris Pratt’s bike??
please and thank you.
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m pretty excited for “Burt Macklin-Dinosaur Hunter”.
^This
What’s the hybrid dinosaur gonna be? Velocisaurus Rex? Stegodactyl?
*/cut to Syfy Channel exec frantically digging through desk for a pen and paper*
Cissysaurus
@Spur I just laughed way too loud at my desk.
Megasaurass? Likalotapus? Sorry, flashed back to 12 year old me telling awful jokes.
and part Denver the last dinosaur.
I’m pretty sure there was an article written a while ago about the theme of the movie, but, the parallel of the park’s failure/success and the movie’s failure/success is quite obvious. The first movie was cutting edge, and within the movie, they were doing the impossible creating dino….dino-droppings?. Now, CGI is mainstream, it’s meh, so how do they trump it theatrically? In the new movie, dinosaurs are now meh, people are at the park like it’s no different than Disney World. So, how do they trump it [theatrically]? The real noodle cooker for me is wondering if it fails/wins in the same way as the first did.
I’m guessing they released this a few days early since Abrams said he’s releasing the Star Wars preview on Friday.
Perhaps we’ll get a nation/continent wide release then on Friday rather than the small amount that was originally planned then.
t-rex with hands
I thought the trailer looked pretty sweet. Safety Not Guaranteed is a pretty remarkable little film. I’m rooting for that directory. Looking over these comments, there’s a lot of people butthurt over unnecessary remakes, reboots and sequels. Go see some art house crap in that case.
I didn’t see anyone complaining about sequels and remakes. I saw people complaining about protagonist kids and CGI.
I’ll probably see it.
Reminds me of when the robots went mad at Itchy and Scratchy Land.
With witty lines like that you could be an action star
Throwing money at the computer screen but nothing is happening yet
On the one hand, I will only like the kids if Judy Greer points at them and says to her husband “SAY GOODBYE TO THESE!”
On the other hand, Chris Pratt on a motorcycle leading a herd of velociraptors to battle against a kaiju.
The only thing i didn’t like about the trailer was the kids, like do we really need another JP film with no pay off of seeing a little kid get eaten.
Starlord riding with Raptors made me pretty pumped for this though.
that wasnt starlord… it was his boring, twin brother, gaylord.
So… I’m the only one that loved it?
Nope…i loved every part of this thing.
Yep, i’m on this like no bodies business…
“I’m in the No Bodies Business.”
dammit…you got me there.
So, hey there, Bryce Dallas Howard at 2:09.
Jurassic World, ya ya ya.
Gonna get eat, ya ya ya.
FIRST thing I thought too. All the CGI and that weird arena immediately made me think of Hunger Games.
Universal Exec: “Guys, we need a dinosaur that we can hold the rights to.”
Screenwriter 1: “What if we mashed two dinosaurs together and made a super dinosaur?”
Screenwriter 2: “Yeah, like a Godzilla.”
Exec: “A what? Did that make money? If so i’m in.”
aaaaaaaand… scene.
Okay, I was sold on this up until that hybrid dinosaur thing.
I think the idea of actually opening the park to the public is an amazing concept, but then they had to introduce that fucking hybrid and all of a sudden we’re seeing all the same notes from the first movie.
I really want to like this movie but it needs to have to be it’s own film in the JP universe and not just ride the coat tails of it’s successors like Lost World did. Go watch JonTron’s video for the Lost World, that perfectly describes what not to do in a Jurassic Park sequel.
WHERE THE FUCK IS JEFF GOLDBLUM?
I wanted this trailer to get me hyped and instead the CGI took my optimism and raped it while I had to stand there and watch. Fuck this movie. I mean I’ll probably get high and see it but how can a fucking 1993 movie look more realistic than a 2014 remake with CGI effects? Steven Spielberg condones this shit? FOH
A rape joke. Stay classy, dude.
Oh fuck off back to Jezebel, Spaghetti Day.
I’ll do my best.
it’s more an analogy than a joke, but anybody bitching about CGI like it’s 2012 deserves to have their optimism raped anyway
OR anybody defending poor CGI needs to be reminded how much better practical effects work when in combination with CGI, if at all. The Thing, Jurassic Park, Hellboy 2…those are just 3 movies off top that look better than this cgi bukkake. I shouldn’t even have to break that down for you. I mean if you can read then you should be able to tell the difference. Should.
CGI bukkake? But will it look realistic?!
*starts building claymation models for computer rendering*
The idea of that kraken splashing the weiner kids and ruining their Iphones appeals to me.
I thought this was a parody. This is real?
I watched it on mute and I’m pumped. Will that change if I watch it with sound? Fuck it DINOSAURS
Lost World predicted how this trailer would look over a decade ago ,”Oh, yeah. Oooh, ahhh, that’s how it always starts. Then later there’s running and screaming.”
The most accurate part of this trailer is the molecular biologist’s disdain for paleontological research.
Lets see
– Shoehorned half-assed philosophical debate, because the “we shouldnt play god” dilema was the central theme in the first movie.
– Bratty little kids! Because all the other movies had them.
– Too much CGI, and it isnt even good CGI. They couldnt hire the Walking with Dinosuars crew to animate them? Tahts was 15 years ago and it still holds up. Hell the original practical FX from the first movie still hold up.
George Lucas saw this trailer and just about splooged himself.
@JTRO
Good to see Mark Wahlberg is still working.
Man, there’s a bunch of negativity for a trailer that has a Mosasaurus eating a great white and Star Lord on on motorcycle leading a bunch of velocirapors into battle. In the immortal words of Vince about that Inherent Vice trailer: “I wanna stick it in a syringe and inject it in my butt”.
I sure hope that kid knows gymnastics.
Or UNIX.
Yea I prefer the original special effects, but I’m still excited to see this. Chris Pratt is in it, and there’s dinosaurs, anything else doesn’t matter.
[www.youtube.com]
Fuck I don’t even need to press play for that video to get me now.
On a serious note, the biggest hurdle this movie is going to have for the twenty-somethings that look back on JP with undying nostalgia is the massive change in tone.
JP was all about the scale and wonder of the reveal. It felt huge and impressive, and the soaring score served to drive home that feeling. This movie seems intentionally antiseptic. Everything is shiny, and the tinny, haunting background music gives the impression that this is angling more towards creature horror than adventure.
And before people start in with the same sort of BS arguments they came out with to support the lesser Star Wars trilogy, and the 4th Indiana Jones movie; let’s not forget something important.
The originals aren’t just good in retrospect. They don’t hold up because of nostalgia, or special effects that were just groundbreaking for the time. They had legitimatily good stories and special effects that still hold up today. Jurassic Park in particular was based on excellent source material which was then paired with some truly inspired film making.
That’s the difference, this current trailer looks like a generic action movie because it is, truly generic.
“The originals” do in fact NOT hold up, since only one of three JP movies was actually any good. Nice way to get defeated by your own strawman. I think it’s time for you to find some of that “sense of wonder” in yourselves.
I hope the hybrid isn’t something they created, but a dino-centaur with Nedry’s head because when he fell down the hill in the first movie, some of the DNA samples got stuck up his butt and over the years, the two grew into one species.
They crossed Larry King and Jay Leno, to create the ultimate dinosaur. Nothin but chin and suspenders, baby. Plus some talons n teeth, although the teeth are fake.
JP still holds up in my household. There just seems to be too many “wtf” moments that come up in just watching under 3 minutes of this movie, and way to many LOL’s than I’m sure they intended.
Splash Zoned!!!
Uh oh…Spielberg has woken the sleeping “Inter-Nerds” – Prepare to receive some Jurassic Snark!!! BWAAAAHAHAHAA
Please oh please, put a crap-ton of blatant corporate product placement in it, too! I’d crap my pants in joy if the smart dinosaur started bumming around for Reese’s Pieces, or he could change his own timeline and wake up with a sweet new Toyota truck as a reward from Karma or the Time Police or some crap. Between him and Lucas, they symbolize the stagnation and corruption of raw genius, and its slow asphyxiation under the boot of marketing and Capitalism. Greed wins over taste and true art, every time.
That was it? Not excited to see that. It looks horrible…and not just the special effects.
Pretty much.
Seriously? No Raptor Jesus jokes? You guys are slipping.
Yeah, the wiener kids created by practical effects in the original were waaay more realistic than these new CGI wiener kids. I bet they don’t even know Unix and CD ROM.
We were always rooting for them, but it’s nice you finally showed up to the party I guess