For Just $800,000 You Can Live The James Bond Experience For Three Weeks

Are you a huge James Bond fan who would love nothing more than to spend 21 days in your gentleman spy hero’s fancy leather shoes? Better yet, are you just a really wealthy person who is truly bored with life and would love nothing more than to burn almost a million dollars for the sake of visiting some famous scenery before ultimately returning to your vast wealth and feeling of general superiority? Either way, I’ve got the deal for you today, because the folks at Select Collection have put together the ultimate James Bond experience, and it will only cost you about $800,000.
So what exactly do you get for that kind of scratch? According to the Standard, your trip begins right in Bond’s backyard of London, England, where you’ll embark on a journey that will take you across Europe, to such extravagant and familiar destinations as Monaco and Venice to relive some of 007’s greatest adventures. Eventually, you’ll make your way to Thailand before ending the whole thing in Jamaica, where you’ll stay at Ian Fleming’s estate.
Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Outpost, which runs the estate, said: “They will have access to a vintage Bond car and be taken by helicopter and speedboat to all the spots featured in Dr No, including Crab Key and of course the setting of arguably the most famous Bond girl scene: Ursula Andress rising from the sea.”
Leija Graf, chief executive of Select Collection, organisers of the trip, said: “The privileged purchasers will be staying at the finest hotels seen in the Bond films, often staying in the same rooms.” (Via the Standard)
Obviously, $800,000 is a lot of money to be shelling out for a luxurious vacation in this economy, so for $100,000 I will personally plan an alternative James Bond experience that will admittedly just be me hiring a homeless person for you to stalk through the Miami airport as if he’s an evil henchman. However, if you happen to run into any police, you’re on your own because I’ll have given you a fake name, like Ranch Beefbottom or something.
If that’s still too much for you, I’ll let you watch If Looks Could Kill with me for $10. One way or another, you’re getting an awesome spy adventure.
Daniel Craig in a little blue swimsuit versus Richard Grieco in his tighty-whities. Who wins? Everyone, my friend. Everyone.
If you have $800,000 to blow, wouldn’t the James Bond experience kinda be slumming it?
Tailored suits are an extra 50 grand.
Rest assured when the trip is over you get the girl, kill the bad guys and save the entire planet. Now you tell me, isn’t that worth a measly 800 credits?
You can get the current Sean Connery version of the James Bond experience for much cheaper if you just get terrible brain damage that mirrors the effects of dementia.
So on this tour do I get tied naked to a chair and have my junk hit with a knotted up rope? If not then I doubt I’m interested.
No way I just dropped €800,000 no way I’m coming out of pocket for the rope nut torture. And they said this trip was all inclusive.
Had I read all the posts before posting myself I would have noticed that we think alike.
/slaps self
I can’t expect you to read them all, I know our future technology both amazes and frightens you.
Sometimes when I’m out on the freeway in my BMW I want to jump out and run to the hills, or whatever.
HA that’s insane, who on earth has 3 weeks vacation?
Somewhere, Orpah is seeing “3 week vacation” and laughing heartily.
So do you get to take sex from women with cheesy lines? For 800K, that should be a part of the deal.
Wait, with that kind of dough, couldn’t you just, y’know, go to those places?
Meanwhile, if I can’t expense everything to the Queen, what’s the point?
Question for the Prime Minister: is there an Archer package available? I WANT TO PUNCH AN OCELOT.
I’m assuming this package includes getting stripped naked, tied to a chair with no seat and having your family jewels repeatedly smashed by a massive rope knot? Because if not, then that’s a deal-breaker for me.
I would GLADLY pay $10 to watch If Looks Could Kill with Burnsy.
Btw, the correct fake name is Randy Beefbottom.
Richard Grieco would watch himself watch If Looks Could Kill for $5 and a hit of acid from a stamp of his headshot.