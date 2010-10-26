Justin Bieber 3D biopic struggles against all odds to get a trailer

At a time when thousands of African children are dying every day from Bieber fever, Paramount has irresponsibly decided to release the trailer for the 3D film about his life and work. Never Say Never combines home movies with backstage, concert, and interview footage to tell the story of how, through hard work and dedication, this charmed-life 16-year-old was able to succeed against the enormous odds stacked against him, and become a world-famous pop star before he reached puberty. From the title cards:
THEY SAID IT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN…
THEY SAID HE WOULD NEVER MAKE IT…
BUT YOU NEVER STOPPED BELIEVING…
The kid’s been famous since he was 14. Who is this ‘They’? And where does he get off saying “never?” At 16, I sometimes worried I’d “never” get pubes. Now look at me. It’s like I sat on a chow dog’s head.
Sidenote: Why is Jaden Smith in this? If he was there to teach J-Beebz basketball, it was a complete failure:
—
TRAVELING! THAT’S TRAVELING! EVEN POP STARS HAVE TO DRIBBLE, MOTHERF*CKER!
Never Say Never opens nationwide on Valentine’s Day. I’m totally taking my girlfriend. (She’s 14).
Never Say Never opens nationwide on Valentine’s Day. I’m totally taking my girlfriend. She’s 14.
talk about a bloody valentine
I was watching that trailer and I thought, “You know, the head of this kid’s dick probably has dimples.” I wish I were lying.
I had a 9 year old daughter who thought Bieber was cute.
This looks like a shitty remake of Octopussy.
At a time when thousands of African children are dying every day from Bieber fever
In Europe it’s known as the Biebonic Plague.
where’s a good serial killer when you need him
I wish Mrs. Bieber had stuck a coat hanger in her baby, baby, baby.
March 1, 1994…
Congratulations Mrs. Bieber! It’s a Filipino sex slave!
At least they didn’t say
BUT YOU NEVER STOPPED BIEBLIEVING…
Name your movie after Strawberry Shortcake’s catch phrase.
That will make you seem hetero.
If he never said “never” how would he describe when he’ll be a real black person? Or when he’ll have his childhood back? Or when he hopes his balls will drop?