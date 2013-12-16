‘Justin Bieber’s Believe’ Tries Hard to Make Justin Bieber Seem Sympathetic, Fails Miserably

If it seems like there was already a “documentary” about Justin Bieber, it’s because there was, Never Say Never, back in 2011. If you ignored that one as hard as I did, you’ll be equally disappointed to learn that there’s another one, Justin Bieber’s Believe, set for Christmas Day. Both from Step Up 2 The Streets director/choreographer Jon M. Chu, the first one told the story of Justin Bieber’s rise from Canadian obscurity to set the tween world on fire with his stupid bangs.
Now the sequel seems to be trying to tell an equally uplifting tale about Justin Bieber’s courageous battle to rise above his haters, who bruise his delicate skin with their cruel word-fists. I don’t know about all of that, but if the goal was to get me to shout “PULL UP YOUR DAMN PANTS!” at my computer monitor, success achieved.
Does it ever blow your mind that Ryan Seacrest is still a thing?
The Quotable Bieber:
“Of course I’ve been in love. I think being in love is the most powerful thing.”
“It started with the fans, so it’s gotta end with the fans.”
“Some times you have to take matters into your own hands and fly.”
It’s almost like he’s having a competition with himself to see who can come up with the most meaningless statement. “Tonight we’ve got a stacked card, featuring a young Mike Tyson vs. a frail Bangladeshi orphan. But get this, Mike: the orphan is in love.”
Oh, and my personal favorite:
“It’s back to being the underdog.”
So true! I really hope you finally find some success, Justin Bieber! #Blessed
I can’t wait until all his friends leave him broke trying to OD on drugs until he realizes he’s actually Vanilla Ice’s Looper.
You can’t unsee it.
Damn you! I can’t get it out of my head.
I never understand why people like Justin Bieber care about his haters. You spend your entire life surrounded by people who think you are Jesus, what do you care if grumpy old people like me don’t like you?
You don’t achieve that level of success if you don’t have a greater aversion to negative criticism than you have an affinity for positive feedback.
He doesn’t care, at all, its just something to add drama to the movie. If he cared about negative feedback he’d try working harder on his albums and not release the same song over and over again.
@DefDude I really like that sentence. That is a solid sentence.
“You don’t achieve that level of success if you don’t have a greater aversion to negative criticism than you have an affinity for positive feedback.”
Pretty sure you got that out of a fortune cookie… written by Confucius’ older, wiser brother.
Wait, so he’s NOT a Furry? I guess I heard his name wrong.
As a fat guy, it’s easy for me to say he looks so stupid with his shirt off, but when I daydream of having abs, I don’t daydream of having skeleton abs.
Those weren’t skeleton abs, skeleton abs don’t come out as much and really only look good in the light. Its a common fact that women love abs, and Bieber needed something to stay relevant after his lame assed Christmas CD bombed so its totally Beliebale (eh?) that he got a trainer to teach him how to get abs.
False. Solar flares are the most powerful thing. Followed closely by Charlie Hunnam’s pimp walk on Sons of Anarchy.
False: Jax’s Nostril flares = (solar flare * Jax Bro walk)^2
#Bielessed
I hope someone tells him that beautiful girl he’s in love with is just a reflective surface.
Ok, we get it. You obviously hate Justin Beiber.
Bieber.
I had to take pictures of him during this tour. some came out good photos but sometimes i just wanted to burst out laughing. [www.facebook.com]
I mean good god [scontent-b.xx.fbcdn.net]
Thank you:)
Sorry, this video is unavailable from your location.
Holy shit, is this how it works when you deport someone? Did we finally do it?!? Let’s celebrate with a brisk round of curling & maple syrup shots, neighbours!
Al! Get your moose, we’re going to Tim Hortons. Let’s eat doughnuts till we’re s**ting powdered sugar.
sitting?
Pretty sure he meant “sifting”.
It might be a coincidence, but I started farting halfway through the trailer…
Some times you have to take matters into your own hands and piss in a bucket.
“It’s back to being the underdog.”
I think we just found John Cena’s favorite movie of 2013.
OH MY GOD
The summer of Daft Punk makes so much more sense now.
Some times you have to take matters into your own hands and spit on your fans, which is where it ends, because that’s also where it began.
Isn’t that how Roger Waters made The Wall?
“It started with the fans, so it’s gotta end with the fans.”
You heard him, Beliebers. You have to kill him. Dear Leader’s orders.
That would be the best plot twist ever.
Yeah that’s all we need, for the little twink to get martyred like he’s at the end of Stranger In a Strange Land.
That’s way too close to the plot of Ziggy Stardust, and I don’t want to mentally associate Justin Bieber with David Bowie.
[www.thedailymash.co.uk]
‘MILLIONS of young girls just pretended to like Justin Bieber as an evil joke, it has emerged….’
Some times you have to take matters into your own hands and bang a Brazilian hooker. She was a fan.
Some times you have to take matters and spray paint into your own hands.
If only Michael Jackson were still around. He’d know what to do.
Moonwalk?
i guess im just too old to like/dislike a white teen pop star that makes music for little girls…yea hes a horrible kid…but i still dont care. obligatory? idk where i am
It has less to do with hate and more to do with the fact that he is a ridiculous human being.
i get that, but hes a pop star that got famous from youtube and was “mentored” by usher. not too much of a chance of not being awful and/or popstar joffrey…being 27 and hearing that…the kid is usually never on my radar. until a blog i like posts something
Agreed. I get all of my Bieber news from Vince and Vince alone.
Some times you have to take matters into your own hands; some times you have to just let people physically carry you.
Of course I’ve been in love. I own mirrors you know.
Ahem…
F********************K. This is what I get for skimming through the comments.
F********************K.
Someone delete that.
Oh monkeytrumpets!
“It started with the fans, so it’s gotta end with the fans.”
I’m pretty sure that the tagline of Korea’s biggest selling horror movie.
The Mighty Feklahr would love to run a scientific experiment where we renovate a small isolated island to make it habitable for 100 years by up to 1,000 people. However, we just leave people like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, Kanye West, Paris Hilton, Psi, Honey Boo Boo, Spencer Pratt, Tila Tequila, and Jose Canseco there and wait…oh, 5-10 years and go check up on them.
The Mighty Feklahr’s hypothesis is that we would witness a scenario similar to Morlocks with a twist of the “Peacock family” from the X-Files.
[en.wikipedia.org]
can we sneak over and play with Lohan? I don’t care if she’s dead.
Of course I’ve been in love. My mom gets out of my bed early every morning to make me pancakes.
“It started with the fans, so it’s gotta end with the fans.”
So… that does mean it will end, though, right?
Of course I’ve been in love. I met him on my first tour when I was just getting started, but he left when I turned 18. It broke my heart:(
Of course I’ve been in love. Having someone always warn you when there are glass doors nearby is the definition of love.
Sidebar: I don’t know if anyone else is getting the same ad on the top right as me, but I am just fucking DYING to know what 250 million of you are infected with that’s causing diarrhea and genital itching. It sounds delightful.
The ads are based on your recent search history, so either you or your dog have my deepest sympathies.
I keep on getting ads saying they’re tons of hot horny asian girls just one click away. I also sometimes get ads for christian singles that feature a lady who looks alot like Leonardo Di Caprio’s sister in Django Unchained.
Oh yeah? Well even though It’s playing locally, I have zero desire to see the “Jack & the Beanstalk” play, even if it’s an “all ages invitation to get wacky!” Your argument is invalid.
“Give the gift of Mercedes-Benz” – yeah, that’s some bang-on targeting, alright.
@Stinky Pete
If it’s based on my recent search history, why isn’t it all porn advertisements? Explain that Mr. Expert.
Get AdBlocker, it takes like literally two minutes.
Firefox + Adblock Plus
(thanks guys)
Just my thing but I purposely don’t run ad-blocking for Film Drunk or Uproxx in general.
There’s enough beer in the fridge to get me drunk enough to think he’s a cute little lesbian co-ed and try to talk her into jumping teams.
I’m amazed he isn’t massive in Japan. They go nuts for boys who look more feminine then 90% of women.
Bieber isn’t anywhere near silly enough to match with Visual Kei types.
His interviews would be better if japanese men started jacking off on his face.
What the fuck was that thing with the wings?
I’ve gotta go give a urine sample. Keep this thread going so I have funny s**t to laugh at when I get back here.
I don’t think you’re coming back because now they know about all the Marijuana’s you’ve injected.
Seriously?!?!? They didn’t call it “Belieb”!?!?!
+1
Unbeliebable.
So sorry.
Why do I hear Cher signing “Do you belieb in life after Love” repeating in my head?
I love the banner pic of the Biebs looking out at his fans and realizing he has cotton mouth. So touching.
Get off of my lawn! Pull up your damn pants!!
Bieber and Miley. Same hair. Same tits.