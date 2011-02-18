Kate Hudson stars in the female equivalent of a minstrel show

While we wait patiently for the studio to set a release date for A Little Bit of Heaven, in which Kate Hudson stars opposite Whoopi Goldberg and the hollowed-out corpse of Gael Garcia Bernal, we’ve got a new trailer for Kate Hudson’s other movie, Something Borrowed, to tide us over. This one stars Ginnifer Goodwin as a cute lawyer who falls in love with a guy at law school, only he ends up getting engaged to Kate Hudson after a charming mix up at a bar (HAHA, ISN’T THAT ALWAYS THE WAY). On the eve of the wedding, Ginnifer Goodwin sleeps with him and wouldn’t you know it (*RECORD SNATCH*) it’s actually her that he loves! Her sassy gay friend John Krasinski yells, “RACHEL YOU DESERVE TO BE HAPPY!”, but will she realize in time???
I could probably predict everything else that happens in this movie, if only I wasn’t Terry-Schiavo-with-a-feeding-tube-filled-with-paint-chips level dumb! ;-( I better go see it!
Meanwhile, in I-sh*t-you-not-this-is-actually-true news, there’s already a plan in place for a Something Borrowed sequel, entitled… wait for it… Something Blue. Yeah, something blew alright, Kate Hudson’s last 10 movies. (*shoots toy pistol, flag falls out reading “THAT’S A BURN”*) I’ve seen snuff films less offensive to women. (Granted, I’ve seen a lot of snuff films. Like, a LOT.)
This movie is so derivative that the preview looks just like the one for “Thor.”
Ugh, they filmed parts of this around the corner from my old job in NYC.
I don’t know why I passed up the opportunity to rant at a real live romantic comedy. I hate you, romantic comedy! I hate you!
No wonder the lawyer wouldn’t marry her — Kate Hudson’s beard and accent in this trailer are terrible.
Got to hand it to Hudson: She has pecs like a Norse god.
In fairness, if they’re going to give it a derivative plot, at least they gave it the perfect name.
I just hope she makes enough money from this to get the acting lessons she always wanted.
This can’t be a Kate Hudson movie…I see neither Matthew McConaughey NOR Owen Wilson. There must be a mistake.
Not even Sully Sullenberger would crash into this Hudson.
*Looks up 2-year old news story, decides to go with topical joke anyway*
Haha! Good one, Jay…
I thought the benefit of dating Ginnifer Goodwin would be the ability to get engaged other women as well.
And I wouldn’t have pegged John Krasinski as the sassy gay friend. He’s more the platonic BFF who develops into a love interest.
Also, cuter than a basket of kittens.
I know I want to get a hammer to my balls when I see Kate Hudson try to emote anything.
Right now I’m working on a snuff film staring Kate Hudson.
Oh, Patty, all the cute guys are gay!
didn’t even read the story, just felt the need to comment based on the photoshop banner picture with a jurassic park quote…”see? stick. stick, stupid. aaa no wonder you guys went extinct”
Kate Hudson stars in the female equivalent of a minstrel show
That would be a menstrual show, then.
Hey, where the fuck is everybody?
Got the whole place to myself, huh? OK then.
*smears blood on face, drops to one knee*
♫♪ “Mammy, how I loves ya, how I loves ya, my dear old mammy…” ♪♪