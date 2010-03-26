Kate Hudson to star in ‘jar full of queefs’ and sequel

“Something Borrowed,” based on Emily Giffin’s debut novel, will be directed by Luke Greenfield (“The Girl Next Door”) from a script by Jennie Snyder Urman (“Lipstick Jungle”).  Hudson will portray Darcy, best friend of Goodwin’s Manhattan attorney who becomes involved with Darcy’s fiance following her 30th birthday. [Variety]
Alcon also picked up rights to the second book, “Something Blue,” with a plan to develop a sequel. [THR]

Something BorrowedSomething Blue — a cutesy play-on-word title that describes the entire plot AND reminds chicks of getting married!  The actual script could be about lesbian sharks who sword fight and Hollywood execs would still be knocking over their coke mirrors to option it.

