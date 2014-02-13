Katherine Heigl Wants Your Money To Finish Filming A Katherine Heigl Movie

From about 2007 to 2010 you couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a Katherine Heigl rom com. However, thanks to a string of bad press mostly due to her inexplicable need to trash every other project she was involved with — most famously Knocked Up — nowadays she’s relegated to mostly ensemble casts and animated voice overs. Which is why it’s just absolutely delicious that in 2014 Katherine Heigl needs to ask for $150,000 to complete a Katherine Heigl vehicle, this one called Jenny’s Wedding — an “indie” film about a lesbian couple getting married. From EW:
In the film, Heigl plays a lesbian who surprises her conservative parents, played by Tom Wilkinson and Linda Emond, when she tells them she wants to marry a woman. “The movie is really just about her journey and her journey with her family and revealing this part of herself that she’s kept hidden for so long,” Heigl explains in an Indiegogo campaign video.
The campaign is Indiegogo, not Kickstarter, which means that she pockets all funds received even if they don’t reach their goal. I have no idea what kind of presumably deranged Grey’s Anatomy fan would contribute to this thing, but somehow the campaign has reached over $5,000 at this point. The campaign video is below, which hilariously does not name or even show the face of the woman playing Katherine Heigl’s fiancee (although an IMDB search alludes that it’s Alexis Bledel) lest you forget that this is KATHERINE HEIGL’S MOVIE and it is ALL ABOUT KATHERINE HEIGL ALL THE TIME. Yeah, so good luck with that.
Famous movie star asks for money from public to make money so she can make money off public who watch movie? Go fuck yourself, Heigl.
Suck it up, Heigl. You want some quick cash in exchange for that last sliver of dignity? Do a sitcom.
