Kathy Lee Gifford’s Reaction To The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Was Perfect

07.24.14

Earlier today, you undoubtedly watched the first trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey for one of three likely reasons: 1) to squeal with delight at the first look at Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele come to life; 2) to shake your head in disbelief and disgust at the poor casting choices of John and Jane Vanilla; or 3) to find out what the f*ck all of the commotion is about. For Kathy Lee Gifford, though, the response was more like: 4) to make a very unusual face and start making bizarre noises that sort of mirrored the sound of the remix of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” used in the trailer.

And because it needed to be done, Isaac from Guyism went ahead and gave it the “Turn Down for What” remix:

(H/T to Guyism)

