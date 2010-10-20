Stallone is going to box DeNiro in a movie. KEEP PUNCHING!

Before I get to the story in the headline, I’d once again like to point out that if you’re not keeping up with Sylvester Stallone on Twitter, you are seriously missing out. Of all the characters he’s played, none of them compare to himself. He’s like the zen prophet of weighlifting, or the meathead Yoda. Oh God, I love him so much. A few of my recent favorites:
- Haters are the new BULLYS ,but now their just Keyboard cowards! In school BullyBusting was my favorite pastime . It’s just the ROCKY in me
- Does REJECTION mean EJECTION or do you hit the PAUSE button then IF your cool enough press FAST FORWARD and move on? How strong is your EGO?
- Twitters without personal ” Cheese truths” are boring self serving drivel- So Speak for yourself, not some rent a mouth P R scammer.
- Did you ever notice every other Planet has a cool name except ours..EARTH rhymes DEARTH! Depressing! We need an optimistic one like, Well??
- Remember the mind is your best muscle …BIG ARMS can move rocks, but BIG WORDS can move mountains… Ride the brain train for success….
Stallone is like if you shot Jack Handey full of HGH and sincerity, and at the end of each Deep Thought he bench pressed a car. If you can read his Tweets without smiling, you are dead on the inside. Oh right, the news. So Stallone and Robert DeNiro (aged 64 and 67) are going to box each other in a movie:
Warners is getting into the ring with Tim Kelleher [a former In Living Color and Arsenio Hall writer], picking up the scribe’s pitch “Grudge Match.” “Grudge,” which seeks to evoke the tone of the 2000 Warners movie “Space Cowboys,” revolves around retired boxers Billy “The Kid” McGuigan and Henry “Razor” Sharp, lifelong bitter rivals who are coaxed out of retirement and into the ring for one final grudge match — 50 years after their last title fight. “Grudge” marks Kelleher’s second foray into feature writing, after the 1996 Sinbad starrer “First Kid.” [THR]
“Grudge Match”? “GRUDGE MATCH??!!?!??” HOW IS THIS FILM NOT CALLED “KEEP PUNCHING??” Everyone in Hollywood is fired. Seriously, clean out your desks and go home.
That really looks like Dylan Baker in the right corner of the picture, like the end of the Shining.
“Can’t poop? Ride the Bran Train and keep your Colon Rollin’.”
Commenting on a post full of Stallone tweets is like fucking your mom right after a black man is done with her. There’s no way I can live up to that.
“I never understood what was so bad about mouth breathing.”
Mamma mia, cheddar truths? That’s some gouda thinking.
An optimistic name for this baktag terran planet?
*rams fist up Ms. Piggy’s ass, uses for puppet*
FAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLL IIIIIINNNNNNNNN SSSSPPAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACCCEEEE!
Zog like Stallone tweets. Zog pretty sure Stallone caveman too.
everybody loves sylvester
A Stallone movie about boxing?!? Get.The.Fugouttahere!!
People need to be polite, start every sentence with Hey yo…
Stallone’s character is so old he thinks “the sweet science” refers to the way they make Sugar Free Werthers.
Sly “Packing Guns Tzu” Stallone Vs. Robert “Any Ben Stiller movie for the Dinero” De Niro. Fight of the combined age of a century.
This begs the question, what does DeNiro’s agent have on him that he hasn’t been fired yet?
Stallone’s character is so old he shadowboxes sides of beef jerky.
Stallone’s character is so old, instead of putting in a mouthpiece, he takes out his teeth.
Porn remake title: Fudge Snatch
Ew.
Stallone’s character is so old he remembers the last time a boxing title fight involved two white guys.
Warning, punching below the belt will cause the contents of either boxer’s Depends to be violently expelled.
[Jumps on inkyPee’s coat tails]
Stallone’s character is so old he remembers the last time boxing was relevant.
Stallone’s character is so old he tells the ring girls they have nice yams.
Zog fight grudge match once. Zog enemy, Thulp, tell Zog Thulp no piss in Zog cave. Zog know Thulp lie. Zog poop in Thulp cage, then Zog run away.
Zog digess…
Zog finally beat Thulp with Thulp club while Thulp sleep.
I’m going to submit this banner picture to the Library of Congress, it is simply the best work of art I’ve ever seen.
nice photoshop!
Stallone’s character is so old he boxed on the same card as Cain vs Abel.
The script is from a guy who wrote for “In Living Color” and “Arsenio Hall?”
*shakes head*
Never shoulda let ’em vote, son.