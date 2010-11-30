Kevin Smith Casts Some Dude as Hockey Enforcer

Kevin Smith always seemed like a cool dude, but I sort of stopped keeping up with him after he started getting in Twitter fights with random bloggers every day that would have me reading through his 600 Tweets in the previous hour to figure out what had happened only to realize I didn’t care. Nonetheless, Smith announced on one of his 18 podcasts yesterday that he has cast Nicholas Braun as the lead in his hockey movie, Hit Somebody (which once was set to involve Stifler).

If you don’t know who Nicholas Braun is, it’s probably because you never saw the Disney Channel original, Princess Protection Program. For his part, Smith says he’s great. Hit Somebody is a hockey comedy based on the Warren Zevon song and co-written by the song’s co-writer, Mitch Alborn. Not to be confused with a competing hockey goon movie, Goon, from Jay Baruchel and Evan Goldberg. I haven’t read either, but according to a friend who read Goon and enjoyed it, “they’re almost the exact same story.” Smith is set to take Red State to Sundance in January, but if Goon gets to screens earlier, who knows what will happen with Hit Somebody. Whatever happens, at least this much is certain: Kevin Smith will tweet about it. Probably in conjunction with a 37-part web series involving jorts.

Assuming it does happen, Braun is set to play Buddy McCracken, “a hockey player who discovers a gift for violence.” Call me crazy, but Captain Disney Channel over here doesn’t exactly strike me as a hockey enforcer. He seems more like the kind of guy who’d get called for a high scarf. But what do I know, I’m not even Canadian. I just wish Warren Zevon was alive today to write a song about Kevin Smith. Which, again, would likely involve jorts.