Kevin Smith’s Red State is… an action movie?

Trailer day continues here on FilmDrunk, with the new red-band trailer for Kevin Smith’s Red State and sh*t. Our favorite jorts-ensconced taint enthusiast (thanks, Chareth) famously told mainstream distributors to suck his weiner at Sundance, where he announced he’d be distributing the film himself, before screening it to a packed house that included Harvey Weinstein talking on his cell phone, whom Smith supposedly told to shut the f*ck up because “in every f*ckin’ tale of fathers and sons, there comes a moment where you step up and say ‘Today I’m a man,’ that kind of bullsh*t.”
What the hell were we talking about again? Oh right, movies. So Red State hits VOD on Labor Day weekend with special event theatrical screenings happening in October, and it looks… surprisingly actiony? Indie horror films aren’t really my “thing” (and might actually be the furthest thing from my thing outside slam poetry), but the entire last minute of the trailer is people shooting machine guns at each other. So that’s… uh… different. The titles also say it comes from “@THATKEVINSMITH”, which is Big Kev’s Twitter handle.
GOODMAN: “You said this was going to be a simple in and out, sir! Well simple just sh*t itself!”
“Safety got finger cuffed, logic’s in the first row at a donkey show, and regulations are out getting choke-f*cked like Princess Leia in Empire! Now it’s up to us to go ass-to-mouth with a plan B before this whole thing Cleveland Steamers in our face!”
Yes, an interesting mix of styles, this.
Quentin Tarantino only likes it because of the ubiquitous use of ball-gags.
Good cast, good trailer. Feel good movie of the year?
I like Kevin’s movies, not a fanboy, but like, and I couldn’t bother to finish Zach and Miri…
I had Totino’s Pizza Rolls for lunch and I can’t stop vurping. I don’t regret it.
Whenever I see that “Sorry but Twitter is at full capacity” error I assume Kevin Smith just tweeted
But if it’s an action movie, they won’t have time to sit around and endlessly discuss the finer points of Death Star construction and/or what superhero dongs look like.
Patty, if Vince hadn’t royally fucked the COTW page, “And shit.” would be on there RIGHT. NOW.
Kevin Smith tells the critics: “Give this film a 7…Eleven breakfast burrito and 2 Big Gulp suicides!”
CotW is broken? I just figured that we had just gotten to lazy to nom anything or had lost all the funny.
It must be broken, Crap. How else could my “Site for sore eyes” gag have slipped by?
“…suprisingly actiony.”
Is how Kevin’s wife described his performance the last time she gave up some pity punani.
I look forward to seeing this on my next Areomexico flight.
well modic, I’ll just imagine I had the time lately to read all the posts’ comments and understand the context of that, found it hi-lar-ious, but am just too lazy to nom it.
CotW is not broken, you can nominate here:
I’m still working on getting a dedicated link to it from the sidebar, along with a Frotcast link, a recent comments link, a little shading to make the page less white, and a couple other things as we tweak the page redesign. Hang in there.
And by ‘hang in there,’ I mean of course:
Yeah, that page from 3 weeks ago is working a treat.
Crappy, that was the sweetest patroni(z)ation I’ve ever had.
If this movie shows me the Westboro Basterd Church getting machine gunned into hamburger, it will vault ahead of Casablanca and Star Wars as my favorite movie of all time. Of all time!
I heard Kevin Smith discovered Dutch angles only after the camera crane buckled.
YOUR OCCASIONALLY CHARMING INTERVIEWS DON’T IMPRESS ME, YOU PORTLY DILETTANTE!
“Hold on. Googling dilettante. Tha fuck? Fuck you and shit!”
~Kevin Smith
-Kevin Smith
I loved this movie when I saw it on March. Very different for a Kevin Smith flick. It’s great. This movie basically gives it all away. I think it works best the less you know going in.