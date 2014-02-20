Today In Totally Adorable: Kids Reenacting The 2014 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Stop what you’re doing right now and watch this video. The people at Cinefix and Mom.me have teamed up to recreate clips of this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture nominees by using adorable children, and it’s as wonderful as it sounds. Sometimes I don’t really like precocious kids because they try to overemphasize a child’s voice – like that girl from the eHarmony commercial who looks like she’s 13 but talks like she’s 2 – but this group of tykes absolutely nails these scenes.

I don’t want to spoil anything or try to say that one scene is better than another, but if the Academy voters used this video to make their choice for Best Picture, then it’s going to be a race between Gravity, The Wolf of Wall Street and American Hustle. Aw screw it, I feel bad now for naming those three. All of these reenactments are awesome, and these kids all deserve their own Oscar trophies for being so cool.