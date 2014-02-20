Today In Totally Adorable: Kids Reenacting The 2014 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Stop what you’re doing right now and watch this video. The people at Cinefix and Mom.me have teamed up to recreate clips of this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture nominees by using adorable children, and it’s as wonderful as it sounds. Sometimes I don’t really like precocious kids because they try to overemphasize a child’s voice – like that girl from the eHarmony commercial who looks like she’s 13 but talks like she’s 2 – but this group of tykes absolutely nails these scenes.
I don’t want to spoil anything or try to say that one scene is better than another, but if the Academy voters used this video to make their choice for Best Picture, then it’s going to be a race between Gravity, The Wolf of Wall Street and American Hustle. Aw screw it, I feel bad now for naming those three. All of these reenactments are awesome, and these kids all deserve their own Oscar trophies for being so cool.
This makes me that much more bitter over “Blue is the Warmest Color’s” snub.
I hate children but this was awesome.
No “12 Years A Slave”?
Did you even watch the video?
The Wold of Wall Street thing is eerily similar to me for the week and a half after seeing Wolf of Wall Street.
HA
Totally cute – but suprised that adults think its ok to parody children with guns. That was the only problem I had. Think about it folks before ya do it. Its been proven that kids, even when educated, dont get the consequences – but adults should. Enjoy everything else though.