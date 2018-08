Brad Pitt owns people and stuff blows up

After Seven Psychopaths turned out to be more about fartsy navel fingering than actual ownage, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly seems like it might be Fall’s last hope for a shoot ’em up (release date: November 30th). It stars Brad Pitt as a hitman and James Gandolfini and Ray Liotta as a couple bad guys, plus Gloansy McGloane from The Town , and really, you don’t hire Gloansy McGloane unless he’s going to die violently. He’s like a fat Irish Michelle Rodriguez . Less spice, more grit. Anyway, the latest trailer is below, and it has murder and Johnny Cash. That’ll do, Pitt, that’ll do.

Trailer via Allocine.

And special thanks to WWTDD for .giffing the most important part: