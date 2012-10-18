Brad Pitt owns people and stuff blows up

After Seven Psychopaths turned out to be more about fartsy navel fingering than actual ownage, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly seems like it might be Fall’s last hope for a shoot ’em up (release date: November 30th). It stars Brad Pitt as a hitman and James Gandolfini and Ray Liotta as a couple bad guys, plus Gloansy McGloane from The Town, and really, you don’t hire Gloansy McGloane unless he’s going to die violently. He’s like a fat Irish Michelle Rodriguez. Less spice, more grit. Anyway, the latest trailer is below, and it has murder and Johnny Cash. That’ll do, Pitt, that’ll do.
Trailer via Allocine.
And special thanks to WWTDD for .giffing the most important part:
This is based on a book by George Higgins. Friends of Eddie Coyle–book and movie–is kind of the tits.
I can confirm that this book is too, the tits.
This was out already in the UK -I thought it was awesome, especially the way it uses the sound design to full effect.
I told everyone I know to go and see it and none of them did. Idiots. I dunno badass movies don’t appeal to people here or something cos it seemed to go by pretty much un-noticed while it was on release. I saw it in a near-empty cinema -only me and about 5 African students sat 2 rows behind me (they seemed to enjoy it as much as I did). It is violent and hilarious and intelligent. More like this please.
BTW that gif on page 2 kind of spoils the hilarious surprise of that scene when you see it.