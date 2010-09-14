Kim Cattrall is a washed-up old porn star

My “washed-up old porn star” Google alert — which I generally use for pleasure, not business — pinged this morning, and to my surprise, it was a movie story. It said Anchor Bay has acquired the distribution rights to Meet Monica Velour, a film from first-time director Keith Bearden which played to positive reviews at the Seattle and Tribeca film festivals, and stars Kim Cattrall as a washed-up old porn star. It’s quite a departure from her usual role as a washed-up old slut. It also stars Brian Dennehy, whom I’m told loves sluts.

When a young man [Dustin Ingram] sets out to find his favorite 80s porn star [Cattrall], instead of a fantasy sexpot he finds a 49-year old mom trailer park [sic?] and complicates her difficult life by trying to get close to her. The role is far less glamorous than Cattrall’s Sex and the City turns and her performance was lauded for the actress’ lack of vanity. The deal was made by Anchor Bay’s exec veep of acquisitions Kevin Kasha and prexy Bill Clark. [Deadline]

Dressing down for a role is just what you have to do if you want to win some of those fancy actin’ awards. Marky Mark’s prosthetic dong in Boogie Nights made him a star. If it doesn’t already, this movie should add in a shot of Kim Cattrall in a big old droopy prosthetic meat purse, with the latex beef curtains just dragging along the floor collecting dust like her old uterus. I think that’d be classy. Side note: I need to get me a prop master for all these awesome ideas I’m always having.