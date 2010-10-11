Kris Kristofferson joins 3D Robot Dolphin Movie

It’s not every day that Kris Kristofferson makes FilmDrunk, but then it’s not every day that Kris Kristofferson joins a 3D movie about a dolphin with a prosthetic tail from the director of Air Bud. It’s called A Dolphin’s Tale. It stars Harry Connick Jr. as a marine biologist. It just gets better and better. This is the greatest film synopsis in the history of man kind:
“Dolphin” is inspired by the true story of a dolphin named Winter who was rescued off the Florida coast and taken in by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The movie version centers on an introverted, 11-year-old boy who befriends an injured dolphin who lost her tail in a crab trap. Through their bond and friendship, the boy motivates everyone around him to help save the dolphin by creating a prosthetic appendage. The mammal’s strong survival instincts become an inspiration to people with special needs. [Reuters]
Last we heard of it, Morgan Freeman was in negotiations to play the doctor who creates the robotic dolphin tail. Kris Kristofferson will play the father of Harry Connick Jr.’s character, “a single father running an understaffed aquarium.”
I cannot. Wait. For this movie. I pray to God that Kris Kristofferson will play Harry Connick Jr.’s estranged, disapproving, alcoholic father.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON: I thought I raised me a real son! Then he had to go and die! Now look what I got: Dolphin Kisser M.D.! I wish it was you died in that thresher accident, Harry Connick Jr.!
HARRY CONNICK JR: I’m a marine biologist, Dad! Why can’t you see that?
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON: You were a high-school football star! You had the life I always dreamed of! All laid out for you! You threw it all away! Ya kicked it right down a blowhole!
HARRY CONNICK JR: I DON’T WANT. YER LAHFE. I LOVE DOLPHINS. THEY’RE MAMMALS, DAD! YOU WOULDN’T UNDERSTAND!
Then Professor Harry Connick Jr., MD will nurse the town dolphin back to health with a robotic tail built by Morgan Freeman. As the rehabilitated dolphin swims out to sea for the last time accompanied by cheering crowds, a single tear rolls down Kris Kristofferson’s cheek. He collapses, finally feeling the effects of his life of abuse with a fatal heart attack. Harry Connick Jr. grabs him, holding his head to keep it from hitting the pavement. With his final words, he says, “Son… I’m proud of you.”
Fin.
The Mighty Feklahr would much rather see a movie about an Oliphaunt that gets a robotic rectum in Jumbo Annals.
Fin.
oh… so sorry, the correct answer was fart
I’ve got your crab trap right here
*points to crotch*
Fin.
Like a dolphin fin?
Nice.
Oh, so when it’s a fucking layabout dolphin that tries to get an 11-year-old boy to help it with its prosthetic appendage, it’s suddenly all cute and cuddly and feel-good-movie-of-the-year material. Bloody speciesism, that is.
So, the dolphin’s best friend is Harry Connick Jr.? I guess it must have left its whole pride in its reahview.
BOOM!
[Giant clam is dredged up from seafloor, it is pried open and Crappy is inside “coveting” it’s pearl]
That’s what that stupid dolphin gets for raping crab traps.
A dolphin raping a crab trap . . . Chino has a crab trap right there . . . dolphin plus Chino . . .
Eww. Never mind.
This sounds less like a real thing and more like fake Oscar bait from Tropic Thunder.
The mammal’s strong survival instincts become an inspiration to people with special needs
At least on this occasion Hollywood came right out and said this is a movie for retards.
From Free Willy to the Six-Million-Dollar Dolphin… inflation is bad everywhere, yo.
“This film literally gave my life a whole new porpoise!” – Pete Hammond
Robo-Dolphin: Eeh eeh eeh eeh eeh *splashes water with robotic tail*
Harry Connick Jr: You’re right Winter, we can’t let those filthy drug peddling, child molesting White supremacists get away with this!
Robo-Dolphin: *Spits water at HCJ, blows air through blowhole*
Harry Connick Jr: I see what you’re saying, and it just might work.
Cut to HCJ in black face with Robo-Dolphin in oversized afro wig.
Robo-Dolphin: Eeh Eeh eehh.
Harry Connick Jr: No, you look stupid. Shut up. Shut the f**k up or I’ll plug you you f**king dolphin sonofabitch.
SCENE
air bud + Schindler’s List – Jewish noses + fins = A dolphin’s tale?
Drunken Kris Kristofferson: You look like a cetacean whore and if you’re raped by a pack of Flippers, it’ll be your own fault!
The mammal’s strong survival instincts become an inspiration to people with special needs
Wait a second, when I read about this a few years back, I was inspired… FUCK YOU HOLLYWOOD!!!
Chino, I thought the crab traps were out back, next to the chum dumpster.
Kris Kristofferson is no stranger to “bud.” “Air” or otherwise.
The mammal’s strong survival instincts become an inspiration to people with special needs.
Unfortunately, in an ironic epilogue, it is revealed that the dolphin’s robotic tail is viewed as a performance-enhancing prosthesis and she’s banned from competing in the dolphin special olympics.
The mammal’s strong survival instincts become an inspiration to people with special needs.
Dolphin cage fighter or GTFO.
The Japs have been working on robotic tail for some time now.
I was going to throw Michelle’s gay toaster into a tub with this movie until they added Kristofferson.
Sorry to be a prude, but I think 11 years old is a bit young to be fishing for whale tail.
In the sequel, they find out the Japanese-manufactured servos in the prosthetic tail are set to explode when the dolphin reaches a depth of 500 feet.
Sorry for stepping all over your prosthetic appendage there, Crappy, didn’t see it.
I thought Morgan Freeman was typecast as god… you know, the gentle, unassuming, wise, earthly embodiment of god no one expects because he’s a black guy… He should just grow the dolphin a new tail.
That dolphin fucker guy just passed out from his hyper rigid boner.
the gentle, unassuming, wise, earthly embodiment of god no one expects because he’s a black guy…
Juggalos can’t
fap throw faecespray to that.
I will find it difficult to take this movie seriously if the prosthetic appendage doesn’t have an IP Rating of 68.
Donk, that would be a hate crime.
A touching tearjerker for the blowhole family! – Petey Hammy
The reason Kristofferson’s alcoholic dad character drinks is to try to numb the mental agony of the horrible dolphin incident of his youth.
His final words of wisdom to his marine biologist son?
“Leave the blowhole alone, boy.”