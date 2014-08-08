Kristen Stewart Makes A BFF At Gitmo In The First Trailer For ‘Camp X-Ray’

The first official trailer for the IFC Films drama Camp X-Ray is here, and I’m not going to waste any time getting to the Kristen Stewart fan take. According to YouTube commenter Christina Nguyen, “This is it. This is gonna be the movie that changes everyone’s perspective of Kristen.” Une De Mai takes it one step further, commenting, “In only two minutes, Kristen Stewart proved why she is one of the best actresses of her generation – if not THE best. I can’t wait to see this movie!” That’s high praise from the YouTube commenting community, so even if K-Stew doesn’t take the stage at the Academy Awards next year for this serious performance, she’ll know that random people love her.
As for the story of Camp X-Ray, it’s one that could possibly change our minds and hearts forever about the ongoing war in the Middle East and the so-called enemies of America that we’ve taken as prisoners. It turns out that these people might actually be… people.
A young woman joins the military to be part of something bigger than herself and her small town roots. But she ends up as a new guard at Guantanamo Bay instead, where her mission is far from black and white. Surrounded by hostile jihadists and aggressive squadmates, she strikes up an unusual friendship with one of the detainees. A story of two people, on opposite sides of a war, struggling to find their way through the ethical quagmire of Guantanamo Bay. And in the process, they form an unlikely bond that changes them both.
If you thought that Stewart has always been a very vanilla actress with the emotional range of a background extra, prepare for a glimpse at the performance that the Hollywood Reporter called “transfixing.” It seems that director Peter Sattler might have finally found a way inside of Stewart’s heart, perhaps learning from Rupert Sanders’s mistake of going through her pants.
I guess we’ll have to watch to see how one person with a bunch of feelings and ideas and another person with a bunch of feelings and ideas resolve their differences and find common feelings and ideas.
Sounds like a movie where you might have to think, better stay home.
Is this a tabloid site or a film site? Can’t tell. Whatever one feels about this film or Stewart Ashley Burns feels the need to veer off topic and write a piece simply to trash Stewart. She got good reviews for her performance in this films and universal praise for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria at Cannes. Should be interesting what tabloid angle FilmDrunk goes when that movie comes out.
“It’s not as black and white as they said it would be.”
I’d like to believe she has it in her to deliver a really strong performance, but most of the shots of her in this trailer were just her wearing that same look of consternation on her face and saying nothing. Hopefully she is more dynamic than that and those more varied scenes just didn’t fit the tone they wanted for the trailer.
All people in seriously bad situations have great acting range don’t they? Very expressive.
People talk about Kristen Stewarts acting as if they can identify the difference between an actor fucking up and a writer fucking up. I’ve seen her in Speak, it was pretty clear that she can do the job when she cares, and the content allows her.
I actually think Stewart is good when she plays to her strengths (adventure land / inky adventure land) but I don’t know how anyone can get anything from that montage/hallmark card of a trailer
