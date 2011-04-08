Lars Von Trier’s new movie will be depressing and weird

Lars Von Trier has a new trailer out for his film, Melancholia. I haven’t seen Von Trier’s last few films, which is a shame, because as I’ve often told my poetry circle over chai, he was always my favorite of the Dogme filmmakers. And his last movie had an evil fox saying “Chaos reigns,” which seems like something I would enjoy.

This one seems to be about a red planet that’s been hiding behind the sun, which may crash into the Earth and ruin Kirsten Dunst’s loveless marriage. Could be good, I suppose. Though I don’t think I’m out of line saying it’s going to be depressing and weird. I mean it’s a Lars Von Trier movie called “Melancholia,” it’s not exactly a spoiler. Anyway, the important thing to remember is that this film will have TWO, COUNT THEM TWO SKARSGARDS.

You can also see the side of Kirsten Dunst’s boobs at the 1:14 and 1:39 mark, unless it’s a body double. Though what she really needs is a face double, am I right, guys? (*tears sleeves off “No Fat Chicks” shirt, throws beer can at hippie*)