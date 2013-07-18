‘Last Vegas’ is Grown Ups for Grandpas

If you like jokes about pills and old guys not knowing stuff, you’ll LOVE Last Vegas, about the above-pictured crew of late 60 and 70 somethings going to Sin City for Michael Douglas’s bachelor party. Talk about fish out of water! They probably can’t even see the shore! Because they’re SO OLD!
Classic exchange:
ROMANY MALCO: You know who’s staying in here? Fiddy.
MICHAEL DOUGLAS: P-Fiddy?
ROMANY MALCO: No, 50 Cent!
MORGAN FREEMAN: 50 people are staying in here!?
ROMANY MALCO: As in Curtis Jackson?!
KEVIN KLINE: Ohhh right, from the Jackson 5.
Looks like you better bring a colostomy bag – for your sides!
And if you make it all the way to the end of the trailer, you can see that they ripped off the actors-side-by-side-with-their-younger-selves snapshots from Grown Ups, because only copying The Hangover would’ve been lame. As long as we’re ripping off Sandler movies, I would’ve gone with ” If pooping into a colostomy bag is cool, I’m Miles Davis.”
I’ll give them this, that kid does a pretty good DeNiro impression:
The scene where the deer pisses in Robert de Niro’s mouth will now take 17 minutes.
Bonus points if there are old people dancing to rap or not understanding iPads.
I’d like it more if this was a silent movie, and at the very end someone just says “I’M TOO OLD FOR THIS SHIT!” and it wins all the Oscars.
Did Freeman tuck his shirt in behind his colostomy bag?
Oh, come on. Even my 69-year-old dad knows who Fiddy is. Surely at least one of those old farts would know.
The trailer omits the fact that the cast includes 5 Oscar winners. Probably at the request of the Academy.
I would be first in line if a) the movie was 3 hours of Turtle getting punched and b) the picture of DeNiro’s younger self was Travis Bickle.
I don’t remember the movie but I saw a trailer for this in the theater and it…fucking…killed. Like that theater thought this was the absolute funniest thing they’ve ever seen. I just don’t get it man. Whatever gets you through the day, though.
I’m sorry, I will have to invoke my fifth amendment rights on this one.
Must have been when you accidentally walked into GROWN UPS 2.
I wonder what celebrity’s exotic possession will be in their bathroom when they wake up. Better lock up the menagerie, Brad and Angie.
Since we’re at the point where we’re just adding letters to names to make puns for wrapping movies around, I suppose I’m grateful they settled for this rather than Las Vegans.
Man I hope all these guys are using dental dams…
Not Michael Douglas. That’s not his style.
“CBS Films: You were expecting anything else?”
Why is Liberace in this movie?
Kevin Kline is the youngest of them, so of course he looks the oldest. If GOLDEN GIRLS has taught us anything…
Ugh… I hate to be the one to say it but I think that I want to genuinely see this movie
i don’t think its fair that this article shows up right after the article about the counselor. seems like it leaves this one at a disadvantage
Looks awful, but I’ll put up this kind of crap from Michael Douglas and Kevin Kline.