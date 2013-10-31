First trailers for Jason Reitman’s Labor Day, starring Josh Brolin as a sexy murderer

Jason Reitman is known for directing Juno, Young Adult, and Up in the Air, but his latest, Labor Day, is supposedly a huge departure (as if his other three movies weren’t already departures from each other). Based on a Joyce Maynard novel of the same name, it stars Josh Brolin as an escaped convict who kidnaps his way to a family’s heart over the course of a Labor Day weekend. Kate Winslet plays the mom who falls in love with the burly con. As I’ve always said, the fastest way to a woman’s heart is through the ropes on her bound wrists. I believe that’s also the 50 Shades of Grey model. Chicks, man.
Here’s the official trailer. The “online exclusive” is below, via SlashFilm. Ooh, look at them make a peach pie. “This is a tasty peach.” Mmm, yeah, get wrist deep in those gooey peaches, sailor.
Has there ever been a more obvious sexual metaphor than making a peach pie together? Banana cream, maybe.
I love Reitman, but the reviews for this have me a little worried. It’s generally a bad sign when the positive reviews are calling it “lyrical.” Not to mention “implausible” and “contrived.” And again, those were the positive ones. That said, most critics are idiots, who aren’t fit to scrub the skidmarks out of my bike shorts. YOU AND ME, ROEPER! YOU BEEN DUCKIN’ ME TOO LONG!
I wonder how much of the opening weekend gross is going to come from horrified housewives who assumed this was another rom-com like Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve.
Ha that’s what I was thinking, Garry Marshall has ruined holiday movie titles for a while.
I hope this changes the tide and keeps rom-coms from using titles/premises based on special days.
“This summer, Javier Bardem will file them under ‘D’ for ‘Dead’ in ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONALS’ DAY!”
It looks cool but yeah if the critics let Juno slide and are saying this one is bad.. how bad could it be?
She wants Josh Brolin to murder her vagina?
All up in those aging peaches.
WTF did Nicholas Sparks and Cormac McCarthy get together to write this?
Wait, how is it frightening to see Brolin grab the kid after we know he’s banging the mother?
Friends With Murder Fits
You have no idea how many romance covers feature the male beefcake playing with or looking at the protagonist’s son/daughter/baby.
Men who like children make women cream. If they look like Josh Brolin then you end up with the constantly orgasming heroine, hence why Kate Winslet’s hands are always shaking in the movie.
Can’t believe they’re keeping this gem from us until January.
Knowing Jason Reitman and his plots, I’m sure this movie will consist of these 3 doing some activities together, the cops showing up and leaving with no incident after a tense discussion, and end with everyone eating chicken and some vegetables at the dinner table. CUT TO BLACK.
I hope its better than the first trailer makes it look