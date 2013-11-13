TRAILER: Angelina Jolie tries out her Dracula voice in ‘Maleficent’

Disney has just released the long-awaited trailer for Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, which had its release date moved up to May 30th 2014. I might as well just post the synopsis, because I wouldn’t know what it was about otherwise.
From Disney comes “Maleficent”—the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villain from the 1959 classic “Sleeping Beauty.” A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land’s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal—an act that begins to turn her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom—and perhaps to Maleficent’s true happiness as well.
The film stars Angelina Jolie as Maleficent, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manvi.
Weird, I can’t believe I didn’t remember that Maleficent was the main villain from a movie that came out in 1959! Doy!
And now they’ve made a stand-alone film about her. So, basically, they’ve stolen the Wicked model and applied it to Sleeping Beauty instead of Wizard of Oz. Though I would’ve understood none of that just from watching the teaser. It was directed by Robert Stromberg, who, and this may shock you, has worked mostly in visual effects and production design.
This looks like they assumed that everyone was going to be awed into stunned silence by the mere appearance of the iconic and world famous Maleficent. They even introduce her through silhouette, like that old Michael Jordan cologne, where we’re supposed to know her so well that her outline alone is iconic. Is it? I had no idea who this character was. The film looks like a real feast of CGI though.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about witches, it’s that they’re all of indeterminate Eastern European origin. I wonder of Angelina learned this accent while she was doing that movie about the Balkans.
The dragon in the old Disney toon was the tits.
Betrayed, bent on revenge… with a name like “Maleficent”, you’d think they’d see this coming.
It’s like how all the bad guys in Harry Potter come from Slytheryn, why not just shut that house down?
This reminds me of a great Denis Leary joke (…or was it Bill Hicks?)
(spoken as Babe Ruth): “Poor Lou Gehrig… he died of Lou Gehrig’s disease. How the hell did he not see that coming?! I used to tell him, ‘Lou, there’s a disease with your name written all over it, pal.'”
Disney Producer: “Johnson, we need these characters to be immediately identifiable, understand?? Now give me a transparent bad guy’s name, STAT!”
Booger Picking PA: “Umm… I don’t know, Malificent?”
Disney Producer (rubbing chin): “Malificent, ehh? Okay, I don’t have a damned clue what that means, but I like it, I like it… Alright, now how about the princess? Remember Johnson, she sleeps a lot and she’s beautiful…”
Booger Picking PA (slightly more confident): “Umm how about… Sleeping Beauty?”
Disney Producer (bites cigar in half and slaps old man serving as ottoman in the face): “What I tell you Ernie! The kid’s a friggin’ genius! Alright Johnson, one more! The prince. The prince. Very handsome, very charming…”
Booger Picking PA (completely confident): Prince Charming.
*Disney Producer chucks pile of cocaine into the air LeBron style, fires pistols ala Yosemite Sam, we all lose*
“We need a name for the sleepy princess.”
“Snow White?”
“Yes, I have plenty. But we need a name.”
@SP–there was a Kevin Nealon (I think) version–“What are the odds of Lou Gehrig getting that disease. And think about poor Alzheimer. Most days he probably forgot to go to the ballpark.”
I see Slytherin as being kind of like the Harry Potter equivalent of the libertarian party. It’s not inherently evil in itself, but it really tends to attract a whole bunch of assholes.
It doesn’t attract assholes, they’re sorted there by the sorting hat. Prior to arrival at Hogwarts, they don’t know the tendency of the young wizards. Once they get there it’s too late to turn them back, so they have to sort all the creeps into one place.
Aaaaand, I’m 42 and terribly embarrassed.
Why is Elle Fanning doing a shitty english accent? Why cant princesses just speak in american?
You mean, uh, English?
Yeah, that really bothered me – why have your fake-make-believe-royalty remind us of the really drab, shitty, inbred-looking chinless British versions?
So, basically, they’ve stolen the Wicked model and applied it to Sleeping Beauty instead of Wizard of Oz.
Sounds about right, though I’d rather they stole from Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman. Get Tarsem Singh to direct Angelina Jolie walking naked through a milk bath and I’m buying my tickets today.
Really? You’ve never heard of Maleficent? Did you go to Disney World when you were a kid? I just feel like she’s one of those iconic villains that goes above actually having scene Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.
I’ve heard the name, that’s about it. (Again, only child, didn’t watch a lot of Disney stuff as a kid, watched mostly adult movies, like A Fish Called Wanda). I always thought Sleeping Beauty was like the Gobots to Snow White’s Transformers.
*seen (good lord, what a terrible typo)
and fair enough, though I suspect most will know who she is. I mean “Disney villain” is all you’d really need to decide if you were interested in the movie or not. You’re either into that or you’re running away as fast as possible.
I have never been to a Disney park, didn’t see a Disney movie until I was in my 20s (*sheds single tear for lost childhood*), and am just now learning her name is Maleficent, but somehow the Marketing Machine of the Mouse managed to ingrain in my brain that headgear as the shape of ultimate scary scariness.
I’ve been going to The Magic Kingdom at least twice a year since 1980. I had no idea who Maleficent was until this post. I didn’t know Sleeping Beauty’s name was Aurora until about three years ago, and I’m 90% positive Disney retconned that when they decided to build the new princess castles.
@Kung I have no idea how that could be possible, I really don’t, what with all the “Disney Villains” line of stuff they sell there. And Sleeping Beauty’s name has been Aurora since the original movie. They say it in the opening minutes of the movie.
I can’t figure out who to be more disappointed in, Disney or Jolie?
The correct answer is Brad Pitt.
Why can’t somebody just make a movie version of Wicked (novel or musical) and call it a day? Why do they just keep applying the formula to EVERYTHING ELSE instead?
If only, Patty Boots, if only. Though I love the musical with all my heart, I’d like to see the darker novel version as a movie as well.
I mean outside of Captain Hook I don’t think I can really think of anyone on that list who is more iconic (is the wolf really a Disney property?), but I think that just speaks to Disney having a super shitty rogues gallery.
From that synopsis it kind of seems like the good guys are the dicks though.
Cruella DeVille is the one that jumps to my mind, but your point is well taken.
Yeah good point, and I’m willing to bet this movie is a shitload less fun than 101 Dalmatians.
Also, the bad guy in Pinocchio is named Stromboli? That’s absurd.
I’m a huge Disney nerd so I’m biased of course, but I agree that Maleficent is way up there in the know-about-her-through-osmosis category. I’d put Ursula in there too.
Yeah but those are new money villains, I think part of it is how old this character is. Granted I still am not quite sure Sleeping Beauty and Snow White are different things nor are the evil witches in them.
Though taking a cursory look at Jezebel comments on the topic this is the most anticipated movie in the history of Christendom.
Scar. Scar is all sorts of awesome.
@CG–Sleeping Beauty is a total ripoff of Snow White, although I like SB much better. The chick who played Snow White couldn’t sing worth a damn and her character is a dipshit.
Sher Khan.
i thought Vince was joking. i’ve never seen Sleeping Beauty in my life and know who the hell she is.
An iconic Disney villain with an Eastern European accent? You don’t get to see many Orthodox Jews as lead characters in movies these days.
Will Sharlto Copley be playing the Jar-Jar Binks role?
To avoid the dreaded “R” rating, Disney agreed to cut all the scenes that showed Angelina Jolie running.
If it has Sharlto Copley throwing cat food at her I’ll watch this movie a billion times.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that Maleficent isn’t a character that isn’t widely recognized anymore. But, really, she is probably the best/greatest villain in *any* Disney movie ever, the evilest of evil. I think it’s cool they’ve made a movie centered on the character- hopefully they do her justice. We’ll see…
Ditto! I love her. She’s such a raging b*tch and she has so much fun with it.
Shere Khan has something to say about that. And not just because he could sing bass in a vulture barbershop quartet but also because of his ruthless business skills on Tale Spin.
Some call the things on her head “horns.” I prefer “handles.”
They’re only handles if she can’t pull her head back, amiright?!!
They’re handles SO she can’t pull her head back, Erswi.
Yup. Yep. Yes. I’m excited.
Ooooh all of the awe and wonder and *yawn* fuck this is boring. Going out for a beer. Let me know when the movie is over.
“Just use the voice you used in Beowulf.”
“Wasn’t that movie a stupid piece of sh-”
“ACTION!”
You’ll be surprised to learn this, but Disney films are fairly popular. While you’re standing in line at the bodega waiting for a yellow pack of Spirits, there’s only like a billion people devoted to the franchise that Walt built. Like it or not hipster, plenty of people know these characters.
The sequel will include a cameo by Jolie but it will focus on Stanley Tucci’s Jafaar.
Johnny Knoxville is Aladdin.
…so you can imagine how crazy the carpet rides will be!!!
I worked in the Disney area for years so I’m a bad judge of this because I’m very aware of who Maleficent is. Also Sleeping Beauty is a favorite Disney movie of my wife’s.
Keep in mind that Disney assumes that everything they’ve ever done is iconic, though. They really do think that way.
It’s so creepy. Even the people who clean the toilets can recite deep-cut Disney trivia like it’s the most normal thing in the world. I don’t trust Disney at all. That whole place is creepy as shit.
Even though I’ve seen Sleeping Beauty, I never remembered the villain having a name. I always thought of her as horn head lady.
oh man, that’s harsh even for my tastes.
I like the part at the end where she’s riding in an evil teacup. Hurry, Internet, get me Maleficient on the Dumbo ride.
Angelina Jolie is…Fairuza Balk
It’s entirely possible that you may not be the target audience for this movie, if you don’t know who Maleficent is. I know ever since Up! came out it’s cool to be super into kids movies, but they might be aiming at the Disney Princess crowd with this.