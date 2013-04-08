TRAILER: Chris Hemsworth in ‘Rush’, Ron Howard’s Ron Howard-y racecar movie

Watching Senna was probably the first time and only time a lot of us cared about car racing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Ron Howard saw the same film and was inspired to make this one. Here’s the trailer for Rush, directed by Howard and written by Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon), which follows the 1970s Formula One rivalry between Englishman James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Austria’s Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), not to be confused with the Senna-depicted rivalry between handsome Brazilian Ayrton Senna and slug-nosed Frenchman Alain Prost in the eighties. Hard to say if Rush will be as entertaining as Senna, but at the very least it will be easy to follow, if we’re to judge by exchanges like this:

LAUDA: “I’m quicker than all of you!” HUNT: “Then let’s race!”

Woof. There was more realistic dialog in Cars 2. Did George Lucas help write this? Here’s the official synopsis:

Two-time Academy Award® winner Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon), teams once again with fellow two-time Academy Award® nominee, writer Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon, The Queen), on Rush, a spectacular big-screen re-creation of the merciless 1970s rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. In UK cinemas on Sept 13th. The epic action-drama stars Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers) as the charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds) as the disciplined Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda, whose clashes on the Grand Prix racetrack epitomized the contrast between these two extraordinary characters, a distinction reflected in their private lives. Set against the sexy and glamorous golden age of Formula 1 racing, Rush portrays the exhilarating true story of two of the greatest rivals the world has ever witnessed—handsome English playboy Hunt and his methodical, brilliant opponent, Lauda. Taking us into their personal lives on and off the track, Rush follows the two drivers as they push themselves to the breaking point of physical and psychological endurance, where there is no shortcut to victory and no margin for error. If you make one mistake, you die.

I just hope I live long enough to see a movie about the sexy and glamorous world of movie blogging and all of my affairs and rivalries. “I can post trailers more better than you can!” “Nuh uh!” (*the rivals take slow puffs on their inhalers and glare at each other*) (*CUT TO: a montage of cat photoshops*)