TRAILER: Chris Hemsworth in ‘Rush’, Ron Howard’s Ron Howard-y racecar movie

Watching Senna was probably the first time and only time a lot of us cared about car racing, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Ron Howard saw the same film and was inspired to make this one. Here’s the trailer for Rush, directed by Howard and written by Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon), which follows the 1970s Formula One rivalry between Englishman James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Austria’s Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), not to be confused with the Senna-depicted rivalry between handsome Brazilian Ayrton Senna and slug-nosed Frenchman Alain Prost in the eighties. Hard to say if Rush will be as entertaining as Senna, but at the very least it will be easy to follow, if we’re to judge by exchanges like this:
LAUDA: “I’m quicker than all of you!”
HUNT: “Then let’s race!”
Woof. There was more realistic dialog in Cars 2. Did George Lucas help write this? Here’s the official synopsis:
Two-time Academy Award® winner Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon), teams once again with fellow two-time Academy Award® nominee, writer Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon, The Queen), on Rush, a spectacular big-screen re-creation of the merciless 1970s rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. In UK cinemas on Sept 13th. The epic action-drama stars Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers) as the charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds) as the disciplined Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda, whose clashes on the Grand Prix racetrack epitomized the contrast between these two extraordinary characters, a distinction reflected in their private lives. Set against the sexy and glamorous golden age of Formula 1 racing, Rush portrays the exhilarating true story of two of the greatest rivals the world has ever witnessed—handsome English playboy Hunt and his methodical, brilliant opponent, Lauda. Taking us into their personal lives on and off the track, Rush follows the two drivers as they push themselves to the breaking point of physical and psychological endurance, where there is no shortcut to victory and no margin for error. If you make one mistake, you die.
I just hope I live long enough to see a movie about the sexy and glamorous world of movie blogging and all of my affairs and rivalries. “I can post trailers more better than you can!” “Nuh uh!” (*the rivals take slow puffs on their inhalers and glare at each other*) (*CUT TO: a montage of cat photoshops*)
Wheelchair race in the hospital or GTFO.
Oh man I got a good laugh out of that one. I was testing out new bikes today and the line, “I’m dropping the hammer Harry.” kept ringing in my ears.
At the end, Lauda seizes the Tesseract to keep Jason Patric and Jennifer Jason Leigh hooked on smack. Wait, what is this movie about?
LAUDA: Mein race car goes up to ze eleven.
HUNT: Wot you mean, mate?
LAUDA: Eet’s vun Lauda!
Kudos to Howard for picking the right protagonist between the burn victim and the hot blonde who caused the Ugo to get in a car wreck
+1
Hemsworth doesn’t look like any of the guys in Rush.
Jesus. This trailer reminds me much more of Stallone’s terrible Indy car flick that shall not be named, than the excellent Senna doc.
Driven Driven Driven Driven… Death Race 2000?
Vince, I’m pretty sure those two lines aren’t even from the same scene. Trailers do that all the time and it’s pretty obvious that’s what’s going on there.
what a pro tip!
I bet this ends with the two drivers running on the beach, hugging.
The Without Limits/Miracle/Invincible of Formula-1 movies.
Which means it will be watchable, momentarily inspiring and then, totally forgotten by the dawn.
Serious question: Is Chris Hemsworth the new Sam Worthington? There seems to be significant Aussie-milkshake drinking happening here.
Chris Hemsworth seems to have actual charisma and screen presence.
We’re supposed to root AGAINST the comeback of a disfigured burn victim who (post-accident) looks like the director? Only way that works is if the comeback kid is European (country: doesn’t matter) and his rival is shirtless Thor.
Spoiler alert: Hunt may have died pretty but Lauda won in the end. Turns out being a chain-smoking boozehound is in fact the deadliest race of them all.
*Takes slug from whisey bottle*
*ZOOM! ‘Hey, everybody! I’m a racecar driver, and y’all told me I’d never amount to nothing.’
*Spins office chair across the room, slumps off and passes out in own vomit*
Chris Hemsworth is twice the size of the average f1 driver, he wouldn’t fit in the car. also Ron Howard has clearly never seen an f1 race, no-one does burnouts before the lights go.
That’s a good point, Hemsworth is fucking huge. I’ve seen him in person, he’s like 6’4″.
I got really bored during Senna and then my prostate fell out. Like, just onto the floor. I picked it up but it was hard to hold on to, like those weird jelly toys you used to buy for 20 tokens at Discovery Zone.
Why in these trailers there have to be always a shot of the protagonist f@cking somebody?