The New Star Trek Trailer is All About Cumberbatch’s Bangs and Explosions

04.16.13 32 Comments

The newest trailer for Star Trek Into Darkness hit the web today, and unlike previous trailers, where all I could remember was Alice Eve in her bra and that Nordic ice queen bob (*bites knuckle until it bleeds*), this one seems to cover just a few main points:

  • Explosions
  • Lights shining into the camera
  • Benedict Cumberbatch’s bangs (you wouldn’t like him when his bangs are messy)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch’s voice (grooowwwlw growwl growwly growwwl)
  • Listen to your friend, Bruce Greenwood, Kirk. He’s Canadian.

Yes, it’s probably a lot more explosiony and less about logic and human nature and clashes of culture than you remember from Star Trek, and pretty sure William Shatner never flew around space in a jetpack. But what this movie presupposes is… maybe he should have? I’ll allow it.

In the wake of a shocking act of terror from within their own organization, the crew of The Enterprise is called back home to Earth.  In defiance of regulations and with a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads his crew on a manhunt to capture an unstoppable force of destruction and bring those responsible to justice.

As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.

Why is it always chess, and never Boggle, or Cranium? What I wouldn’t give to see, just once, an epic, life-and-death game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, or Operation. “One of these days you’re going to touch the sides, Kirk, and when you do, I’ll be there to buzz you.”

Opens May 17th.

