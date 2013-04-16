The New Star Trek Trailer is All About Cumberbatch’s Bangs and Explosions

The newest trailer for Star Trek Into Darkness hit the web today, and unlike previous trailers, where all I could remember was Alice Eve in her bra and that Nordic ice queen bob (*bites knuckle until it bleeds*), this one seems to cover just a few main points:
- Explosions
- Lights shining into the camera
- Benedict Cumberbatch’s bangs (you wouldn’t like him when his bangs are messy)
- Benedict Cumberbatch’s voice (grooowwwlw growwl growwly growwwl)
- Listen to your friend, Bruce Greenwood, Kirk. He’s Canadian.
Yes, it’s probably a lot more explosiony and less about logic and human nature and clashes of culture than you remember from Star Trek, and pretty sure William Shatner never flew around space in a jetpack. But what this movie presupposes is… maybe he should have? I’ll allow it.
In the wake of a shocking act of terror from within their own organization, the crew of The Enterprise is called back home to Earth. In defiance of regulations and with a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads his crew on a manhunt to capture an unstoppable force of destruction and bring those responsible to justice.
As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.
Why is it always chess, and never Boggle, or Cranium? What I wouldn’t give to see, just once, an epic, life-and-death game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, or Operation. “One of these days you’re going to touch the sides, Kirk, and when you do, I’ll be there to buzz you.”
Opens May 17th.
All right nerds, what’s that ship? My first glance said Excelsior-class but it also looks like the neckless Sovereign-class.
No neckless jokes, this is serious business.
Paging Dr. Fek’lhr.
Thats some hybrid shit. There is no answer, yet.
Someone proposed a smooth headed Klingon, so maybe this is Bird of Prey.
Looks like a GIANT Excelsior. Time Travel? lolz.
It does look like an Excelsior-class.
Buuuut, it probably is a re-imagined Reliant-Class, and they probably will find themselves in a underdog fight in a Nebula.
Don’t worry jocks, I’ll see myself into my own locker, thank you very much.
I’m not up to date on my starship propulsion, but I highly doubt it could rise out of the water. I thought it could just go left, right, forward, back, kind of like the Cuban shuffle.
It’s too soon for the Excelsior class.
I think Cumberbatch’s character is from the evil mirror universe.
+1 for the Eli Cash reference, sir. [www.youtube.com]
Wow, Ms. Eve is looking mighty fetching.
Isn’t it a chess “match”? I think chess is a “game” but playing it is a “match”. Also. I think Life or Death Operation is called Saw.
In this case, it has to be chess. Can you picture Bandersnatch Cummerbund playing anything else?
All lesser board games are for commoners.
OK, but I’m genuinely surprised that Beenadick Cuminsnatch says “you got served” instead of “checkmate.”
Tri-Dimensional Chess.
No self respecting Star Fleet Offi… oh god, where am I?
i still think doctor who is alternative evil universe kirk.
Well I still keep thinking Benedict Cumberbatch on the cover of the dvd of Sherlock is pretending to be David Tennet Striking the same pose on the cover of Season 3 of Doctor Who, so thank you @Jeremy, that would tie everything together.
glad someone caught that lol.
I can’t forgive the ‘batchelor for 1) War Horse and 2) taking a break from filming Sherlock episodes. More Sherlock pls kthanxbi.
They’ve FINALLY started filming season 3 of Sherlock, which makes me happy.
Excellent.
Tim from The Office had to do that Hobbit thing as well, so a break was probably unavoidable.
Is that last point a thinly veiled Zoolander reference about listening to your friend Billy Zane?
If so, I approve.
/watches 1:18 – 1:21 repeatedly.
WHOOPS How’d my panties just fly off like?
they were cumbersnatched!
in the NuTrek universe, Canadian’s are wise.
Actually they did fly around in space with jet packs in the original Star Trek Motion Picture… I’ll just wedgy myself thank you.
Okay, so I think it looks pretty good, but at the same time it feels pretty weird to see a Kirk without the Kirk-swagger we normally associate the character with.
I’m guessing this will be a pretty good warm up for Episode VII.
Cumberbatch or Smiling Bob the Enzyte guy?
*cough*
Need alcohol. Now.
Who is Bandicoot playing in this one?
Okay, I know I’m late to the conversation but every Star Trek trailer I’ve seen so far reminds me of Mass Effect. The council (?) meeting being disrupted by sudden gunfire/explosions. The destruction of the city (the way it’s depicted). The fact that taking responsibility for your crews lives is instrumental in your role as captain and eventual success as at the end of ME 2. Even the Ship appearing suddenly and and shooting Kirk’s ship out of space reminds me of the beginning of ME 2.
Considering that ME itself is heavily influenced by Star Trek, the imagery is fitting. I’m hyped. This might be the first Star Trek movie I see in theaters.