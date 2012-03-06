LEGO May Have Spoiled The Villains In The Avengers

Two weeks ago, LEGO unveiled some samples of its upcoming Marvel series toys, including the highly-anticipated X-Men and Avengers sets, based on the successful comic books and film franchises. Even Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth showed up to the International Toy Fair in New York City as part of their
contractual obligations love for their biggest roles, and they played with some of the toys while geeks snorted and snarfed.
Today, LEGO has officially unveiled a number of images that finally show us what LEGO Captain America and LEGO Thor look like, and a lot of people were quick to point out that the toy images – based on the upcoming mega summer blockbuster film – spill the beans on who or what director Joss Whedon had secretly chosen to be the film’s main villains.
Big deal, I still can’t find a damn elbow piece to finish my Robin Hood castle from 1988.
Now, for the last year, popular fan theory has held that the attackers were the shape-changing race of aliens known as the Skrulls… When I first saw these images, I though I finally had confirmation that the invading force was actually going to be a totally different alien race: The Kree. (Via EW Pop Watch)
Well that’s definitely some insightful nerdery right there. Oh, what’s that? There’s more? Then geek on, brave warrior.
However, fellow EW comics enthusiast Kurt Christenson offers a counter-theory: “Honestly, I think they’re Atlanteans. In Avengers #4 they fight Namor, and there’s the whole connection to him finding Cap, which could set off the whole chain of events. Even Joss Whedon was quoted as saying ‘Who said they were aliens?’” Further bolstering the case for Atlanteans, EW visual guru Jef Castro reminded us of the easter egg in Iron Man 2 that seemed to show Atlantis on a map.
*stares blankly, hits asthma inhaler, types 80085 on Texas Instruments graphing calculator*
But more interesting than that are the up-close-and-plastic shots of the as-yet undefined bad guys helping Loki in his dastardly plans. Some have suggested the Atlanteans, but we sincerely doubt that; others suggest that the Skrulls are the baddos, despite official confirmation to the contrary.
Whatever they actually are, they seem to be almost reptilian and/or robotic, which would fit (in a way) with what we saw in the trailer, in terms of (the big bad who could well turn out to be) Fin Fang Foom. (Via Empire)
So I guess the moral of the story is LEGO may or may not have spoiled who the invading army is comprised of, based on some toys that vaguely look like characters from a comic book series. Might as well just release the movie now, because this thing is ruined.
Correction: I’m pretty sure you should type in 58008. But before you jump to conclusions, I only know that because I used to bate to a Texas Instruments graphing calculator. It’s what we used to call the ol’ Fin Fang Foom.
L’ Id > L’ ego
This is just like how Milton Bradley shit the bed in revealing how many ships are going to be in the upcoming movie “Battleship”, and how many hits the aliens will have to fire to sink each. IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE, YOU SOULLESS PLASTIC PUSHERS!??!
‘Hey, did you see this, did you hear about this? It turns out the villains in the new Marvel movie will be LEGO. I guess that makes Avengers a blockbuster. No, but seriously: It’s a fractious alliance, so let’s hope they don’t fall to pieces.’ – Jay Lego
I doubt it’s Atlantis. They wouldn’t bring in Atlantis unless they had Namor locked and loaded and there would be no reason to hide Namor’s presence in the movie. They’re probably one of the other races in the 9 realms, that makes the most sense. And I don’t get why people think the giant robo-snake is Fing Fang Foom. They don’t even look remotely alike.
Um, aren’t we missing the point here? Fuck those aliens. The most important thing about this film is that is will involve the CAPTAIN AMERI-BIKE!
I haven’t read a lot of comics, but I’m a bit surprised to see Captain Amurrka riding a Honda Gold Wing. Typical liberal anti-American hogwash.
So it isn’t an army of tiny gymnast girls who can somehow take the Hulk in hand-to-hand combat?
i said Atlanteans when i first saw them.
i also said FIn Fang Foom… but i was kidding.
its prolly an army of future humans (led by Kang) that have assembled weapons from those they have conqured over time. that would tick all the boxes for what they look like.
and if they’re from the future, they can be from earth and be alien-like but not be aliens.
so, there you have it. its the Toclafane.
Is that like a Toblerone?
Shown actual size. Lamest movie villains ever.
The bad guy in the movie should be a gorilla wearing suspenders but no pants.
So they’d be suspending… disbelief?
So Gorilla Grodd?
Andy Serkis, or GTFO.
Is Cap driving a trike? Only thing worse would be a quad.
Fuck you!
*Goes back to waiting for wheelchair battery to charge*
Somewhere in all this hubbub I forgot to give a shit.
More importantly I just met with the GO of sales of a large Japanese multinational named Hulk Inyue. If you don’t think I didn’t have to bite my tongue not to laugh at Yucky In you, you don’t know this drunkard.
GO? Fuck you autocowreck. *VP
Hulk? *Yuki
Ah dammit all.
I just saw the LEGOs and then I knew who the villains were – the lipstick-wearing ice planet astronauts who pilot the penis-shaped spaceship I made when I was 7.
Hey you got GammaSquad all over my FilmDrunk!
They also spoiled the enemy’s primary target: the soft underside of my dad’s bare feet. The counter-attack? A sixer of Pabst and the projection of inadequacies.
I thought the counter attack was genetic traits like receding hairline.
Those are the preemptive strikes. In my case, it was a giant head and gray hair at 25.
Those are supposed to be Kree? Those gaH-durchfall lapping baktags look like dick-tucking Romulan Megablocks. In the Terran vernacular, “Shitty Worthless Toys”.
It looked kinda robotic, but I’m guessing the Midgard Serpent.
/swipes inhaler out of Vince’s hands
If you had a Texas Instruments GRAPHING Calculator, sir, you could just use the alpha-lock function and type the actual word BOOBS, you n00b.
/takes two hits and throws it on the ground
How many articles does Burnsy have to write for people to recognize his writing voice (or read his byline, or realize that they didn’t have graphing calculators other than Etch-A-Sketch in Fresno)?
If you have to qualify it as “MAY HAVE spoiled” that they really haven’t spoiled it.