Leo to play Gay Edgar Hoover for Grandpa Eastwood

In The Aviator, Leonardo Di Caprio proved himself more than up to the task of toplining biopics, and Clint Eastwood has also made one. Deadline today reports that they could soon combine forces like the two guys who doubled-teamed my ex-girlfriend in college.
Leonardo DiCaprio is in early talks to play FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in Hoover, an epic drama about my ex-girlfriend that Clint Eastwood will direct and that he and Brian Grazer will produce
Sources tell me that Imagine had been developing “the story of the beginning of the FBI” for a year when it finally showed the script to Universal, where the reaction was negative. “This is exactly what we don’t want to make,” Uni execs reacted. “It’s period, and we have lost enough money with these things.” But then Grazer got the screenplay to pal Clint (they did The Changeling and have had a personal relationship ever since), the two men met about it in mid-February, and suddenly Universal has a tough decision to make since.
J. Edgar Hoover was the famous FBI chief who ran the agency like a dictatorship for almost 40 years and had unprecedented, perhaps unequalled powers, but of course the most interesting thing about him was that he maybe liked to dress up in women’s clothes and bang dudes. He was like an olden-day Richard Gere.
The most interesting thing about Hoover is that he died of osteomalacia.
And that he had a secret passage into his basement. OOOH WAH-CHA-CHA-CHA!!!!
Hey! I, too, like to dress up in women’s clothes and bang dudes!
Leo would be a mistake. Not jowly enough.
Haha! I get it! The Cracklins thing was real and THIS is the April’s Fool joke. Right?
* please tell me I’m right
Haha! Houston learned his medical lesson! HUZZAH
*closes browser, looks back at books, sheds single tear*
Hoov-er? More like Hoov-him! Amiright?
*crickets*
“Learned” is a strong word Crow, I just don’t want you fine people to think I don’t read every one of these sterling comments.
Universal changed its mind about period pieces and has greenlit Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
I’m waiting for the high-tech sequel, Dyson.
I’m waiting for the gay elephant movie, Horton Hears a Hoover. Starring Babarney Frank.
I’m waiting for my man. $26 in my hand.
While I’m alone in the comment basement, let me opine about the Mickey Rourke post:
My cockatoo loves one-dimensional pussy.
/looks around, sees basement still empty, rubs one out.
I don’t really mind period pieces. As long as I’m at her place and not mine.
Roman Polanski is also going to make a movie about the FBI*
*Felonious Bunghole Intruder
I’d rather watch an Aries Spears biopic.
(I’m bringing sexy back, folks)
* slow clap *
Every biopic should be an Aries Spears biopic.
In unrelated news, Chrissie Hynde will be bleaching her hair white to play the lead in Rhino Record’s upcoming Edgar Winter biopic.
I’ll send a postcard from Obscure Falls. It’s beautiful here.
So today’s theme is still “powerful men with a cockatoo”.
So today’s theme is still “powerful men with a cockatoo”.
Hoover preferred a cock or two.
@kyPe: outside of New England, it’s pronounced “cock or two.”
/did I just fuck up your joke?
You and me, HoHO – we’ll crush this place one joke at a time.
@neSo–allow me to remove my size 7 Keds from your dick. OK then.
@neSo–PS, I had to Wiki Aries Spears. Education is an ongoing process.