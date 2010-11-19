Lesbian Fake Doctor Jailed for Providing Free Breast Exams in Bars

Today I’ve got yet another sad story about our country going down the crapper. A woman in Idaho was giving out free breast exams in bars, and what did she get for such selfless commitment to public service? Some brown shirts from the Fascist League of Mini-Hitlers had her thrown in jail. Journalists have already dubbed her America’s Aung Sang Suu Kyii.
An Idaho judge has set bond at $100,000 for a Boise woman police say posed as a physician and duped at least two other women into having their breasts examined by her at Boise-area nightclubs.
Kristina Ross, 37, remains in Ada County Jail in Boise on two felony counts of practicing medicine without a license.
She didn’t find any mysterious lumps, but then again, she never checked my pants.
Police say Ross introduced herself to victims — one at a downtown Boise bar and the other at a nightclub in a Boise suburb — as a plastic surgeon named Berlyn Aussieahshowna, a name that turned out to be bogus.
The two women told Boise officers they believed Ross was a physician because of her apparent medical knowledge, and they agreed to undergo what they thought were breast exams, which happened at the bars.
Holy sh*t, that worked? Where are these bars again, specifically? I need it for, uh, my notes. (*draws curly line on finger, holds up to lip to make mustache*) “Well hello zair, ladies, I’m Doctor Hamburg Von Weimar, za board certified p*ssy inshpektor…”
As part of her ruse, Ross gave the women the telephone number of a real licensed plastic surgeon in Boise, the state capital, authorities said.
Staff at that medical office became alarmed at the number of calls they received from women in recent weeks attempting to confirm appointments or surgeries with a Berlyn Aussieahshowna, according to charging documents.
Medical workers on Tuesday alerted Boise police about the pattern, and they later arrested Ross.
The suspect’s gender is unclear. Idaho court records show that Ross was arrested for petty theft in the spring and that the arrest warrant was issued to a Kristoffer Jon Ross. [Reuters]
Jesus, Idaho, it sounds like you’ve got some lax standards when it comes to strip searching your inmates. Are you sure it wasn’t Jeff Ross, the famous insult comedian? Getting a sex change seems like a long way to go just to be able to grope strange titties, but I guess that all depends on the quality of the titties.
All of Vince’s mammograms end with a broken sternum and jokes about car phones.
I will not be ignored.
Rawr, funky Dame Judi Dench *boi oi oinnng*
Wow, that did not communicate the majesty of my erection.
She seemed legit. She even had a “Federal Breast Inspector” I.D. Badge…
I’m glad that authorities made sure to remind us that Boise is the capital of Idaho.
I wonder if this woman was selling Ocean Front Properties in Idaho to these women too.
Meanwhile, Burnsy has been arrested for almost the exact same thing, except instead of real bars, he was hanging out by the monkey bars.
I’m sure Four Loko was somehow involved in this story and should therefore be banned in Idaho
Any story about Idaho that doesn’t include armed standoff at survivalist compound is a positive one. Titty Doctor for Governor.
The Mighty Feklahr tried the exact same thing in Idaho, but always seem to lose the mark around, “Show good Smeagol them taters, my preciousss! GOLLUM!”
That bitch still owes me the results of my pap smear!
She probably wouldn’t have received any complaints if she had been providing fake breast exams in Home Depot.
noMo, she said Pabst smear. The result was “Old Style”.
I was trying to think of a Pabst smear joke…*sigh*
When it comes to Pabst smear jokes, I get the blue ribbon!
They said “Molestation” in Idaho, She said “Free breast Exam. Po-tay-to, po-tah-to.
Berlyn Aussieahshowna? She should be charged for *way* overthinking her nom de grope. Anybody gullible enough to submit to a nightclub feelup would probably agree to treatment from Dr. Mammary Lane, D.D.Cup.
She actually wasn’t a lesbian, she was previously a man and got gender re-assignment surgery. Which is better.
The best free medical treatment in Idaho isn’t in bars, it’s in the Free Prostate Exam van behind Denny’s.
/Boise will be boise
Do you mean to tell me that it’s possible to go to a bar and not get fondled??
Would a fake doctor still get in trouble if the breasts in question were also fake?
I do love me the transgendered. Women become men to fondle women and men become women to… fondle women.
Other bar patrons weren’t aware of what was going on at the time, but do specifically remember thinking over the course of the night that “holy fuck, this place plays a lot of Melissa Etheridge on the jukebox.”
Dr. Phil Good’s business cards actually state:
He’s the one they call Dr. Phil Good
He’s the one that makes ya feel all right
He’s the one they call Dr. Phil Good
He’s gonna be your Frankenstein
This story needs more Carolina Panthers cheer leaders.
This works better if you’re in New Orleans and instead of devising a complex backstory and ruse you just shout out “Show Me Your Tits!!!”
I hope Burnsy’s reading this.
Some brown shirts from the Fascist League of Mini-Hitlers had her thrown in jail.
I’ll have you know, Vincent, that Uncle Adi was one of the leading proponents of titty health in his day and age.
From Wikipedia: As part of the general public-health campaign in Nazi Germany, water supplies were cleaned up, lead and mercury were removed from consumer products, and women were urged to undergo regular screenings for breast cancer (in beer halls).
Perhaps I added that part about beer halls… or maybe I didn’t.
Can’t blame her: There’s nothing like Idao taters.
She always could work as a TSA agent and stay out of jail…