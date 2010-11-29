Leslie Nielsen (1926 – 2010)

I’ll skip the “Shirley you’re not serious” joke since it’s been made a thousand times already by now, but the truth is, Leslie Nielsen has died. The 84-year-old died in a Ft. Lauderdale hospital near his home, and to add insult to injury, he passed away in his sleep from crappy-old complications from pneumonia, and not anything fitting, like assault with a concrete dildo. Those of us who loved him can take solace in knowing that at least he outlived former co-star Anna Nicole Smith (too soon?).
Born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan (which rhymes with “Vagina, I sketch-a one”), Nielsen was easily the greatest Canadian to have ever lived, perhaps greater even than Bruce Greenwood. No doubt realizing this, Nielsen’s brother Erik was named Deputy Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 – 1986, when Leslie was busy. And now that he’s dead, there’s no reason his face shouldn’t grace their currency along with other icons of Canadianity such as the British Queen, the Loon, and the moose c*ck.
A serious, dramatic actor before Airplane! and the Naked Gun movies forever tied him to comedy, no one could deliver awesomely deadpan one-liners like Leslie Nielsen (“We’re sorry to bother you at a time like this, Mrs. Twice. We would’ve come earlier, but your husband wasn’t dead then.”) Yes, Naked Gun‘s writers probably deserve more of the credit for those, but Nielsen was so universally liked that he could star in movies like Stan Helsing and Scary Movie 4 and no one held it against him. Try to think of even one actor from a Seltzer/Friedberg movie who you wouldn’t murder with a shovel if given half a chance. Go ahead, try. Can’t do it.
Nielsen worked right up until the time of his death, and a Variety article from July 2009 listed Naked Gun 4: Rhythm of Evil on the production docket (Nielsen himself had once suggested the title “Naked Gun 4: The Second Final Insult”). One assumes that with Nielsen dead it won’t happen, but one probably assumed they’d never make a Family Circus movie either, so who knows. In any case, rest in peace, you magnificent bastard, you will be missed.
Here he is farting on some British people. (17-second mark)
Opening sequence from Naked Gun
Bingo!
He could do slapstick too.
Classic Drebin.
Longer Naked Gun compilation.
Dennis hopper dying this year was pretty shitty, but this is making my physically ill. Enrico Palazzo will live on in our hearts and minds.
Goodyear? No, the worst :(
Roger, Oveur and out.
Please disperse, there’s nothing to see here…
Thanks for the laughs mr Nielsen
respectfully, a fan
NOW IS REGGIE’S CHANCE TO FINALLY KILL THE QUEEN!
Leslie Nielsen: Dead and Loving It
also I’m personally offended that the universe would take Nielsen and leave OJ. (just kiddin’ Juice, you know I got your back. Go Iran!)
They should televise his funeral, just so I can make an awful joke about Nielsen ratings.
“complications from pneumonia”
BullSHIT. He had the fish.
The only silver lining will be if they get Connery to deliver the eulogy. Anybody who can’t enjoy hearing Trebek’s nemesis say “Leshlie Nielshen” repeatedly doesn’t deserve to attend awesome funerals.
Pictured: Connery just knocked the battery off Conrad’s shoulder and left a handprint on that chick’s ass. Only Nielsen escaped unscathed.
Until now.
Instead of Leslie Nielsen, #girlswhodontgivehead is the top trending topic. Just the way Leslie would have wanted it.
84? A good innings. Just like Strauss, Cook & Trott. Boosh. In your face, Spaz.
Complications from pneumonia? I don’t think so. OJ will find the real killer.
Thanks for the laughs, Mr. Nielsen – Good night and good chins to you, sir.
There’s something I need to tell you about the funeral.
What is it?
Well, it’s a group of people gathered to mourn the passing of a loved one, but that’s not important right now.
Shoulda been you, Joe West.
R.I.P. Phil Donahue
It’s a police cover up. He was starring in a Shakespeare-In-The-Park production of Julius Caesar.
Now, now, Vince, I’m sure we can handle posting about this like mature adults. Isn’t that right, mister…poopy…PANTS?
I guess the only people he’ll be making laugh now are the inmates up at Statesville Prison.
I hope where ever he is, he is looking at some nice beavers.
What?!
No “Nice Beaver” clip?
You gotta be kidding me.
He died at the young age of 84 and 1/3rd.
Yet Dane-fucking-Cook is still alive. Fuck you Death, you cruel, evil son of a bitch!