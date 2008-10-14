LEXI ALEXANDER IS A SECRET FOREIGNER

Here’s a “special exclusive clip” from Punisher: Shitstorm that director Lexi Alexander picked “just for you” (no wink? have you learnt nothing from Sarah Palin?). It’s pretty obvious that what’s going on here. After all the rumors of a feud between the studio and the director, the marketing department wants it to look like Lexi Alexander still has creative control. “Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there. I was just hanging out in the editing bay, you know, as I do…”

The clip is fairly short and has no dialogue, just cheesy ass music and people getting shot old timey western style. And it still manages to be pretty boring. In fact, I haven’t been this bored by people getting shot since the last time I shot some people and then I was all like, “Whatever.”

