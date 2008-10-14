LEXI ALEXANDER IS A SECRET FOREIGNER

Here’s a “special exclusive clip” from Punisher: Shitstorm that director Lexi Alexander picked “just for you” (no wink? have you learnt nothing from Sarah Palin?). It’s pretty obvious that what’s going on here. After all the rumors of a feud between the studio and the director, the marketing department wants it to look like Lexi Alexander still has creative control. “Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there. I was just hanging out in the editing bay, you know, as I do…”
The clip is fairly short and has no dialogue, just cheesy ass music and people getting shot old timey western style. And it still manages to be pretty boring. In fact, I haven’t been this bored by people getting shot since the last time I shot some people and then I was all like, “Whatever.”
You guys don’t understand, I am oath-bound as a rabid Punisher fan to see AND ultimately own this shitstorm of a movie.
I mean, with the last one I could say, “Well at least it’s not Dolph Lundgren and he will actually have a skull on his chest.”
What do I possibly have to look forward to in this one? “Gee, at least maybe he will be Italian (like he is supposed to be) and not Puerto Rican, and maybe his daughter will show up to get killed to be more true to Punisher canon”?
FUCK!
Let me just clarify that, yes, there is a small, defeated little man in Iowa that is crying on the inside.
I feel ya, Fek.
*lifts up left sleeve to unveil Punisher tattoo. Whispers*
I’m with you
Dude, do you really have a Punisher tattoo? *I* have a Punisher tattoo! I guess that makes us Punisher Pals! ROFLKOTALSOMEONEPLEASEENDTHEPAIN!
Alright J, you can come out now. No more of that though. Those comments are best saved for the top headline Over There.
