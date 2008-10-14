LEXI ALEXANDER IS A SECRET FOREIGNER

10.14.08 9 years ago 46 Comments

Here’s a “special exclusive clip” from Punisher: Shitstorm that director Lexi Alexander picked “just for you” (no wink? have you learnt nothing from Sarah Palin?). It’s pretty obvious that what’s going on here. After all the rumors of a feud between the studio and the director, the marketing department wants it to look like Lexi Alexander still has creative control. “Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there. I was just hanging out in the editing bay, you know, as I do…”

The clip is fairly short and has no dialogue, just cheesy ass music and people getting shot old timey western style. And it still manages to be pretty boring. In fact, I haven’t been this bored by people getting shot since the last time I shot some people and then I was all like, “Whatever.”

[via FSR]

Around The Web

TAGSCLIPSLEXI ALEXANDERpunisher war zone

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP