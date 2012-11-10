Lincoln Review: Spielberg’s best movie in years, but is it any good?

Steven Spielberg is in full Amistad mode in Lincoln, and if nothing else, it’s nice to have his take on history once again unhoofed from a magical pony. It’s been a few years since ’97, so you may have forgotten how much the Speelzman enjoys him some semi-arcane historical political maneuvering as it relates to the legality of slavery. But boy does he! It fascinates him! For Spielberg, this is actually a good thing. On the rare occasion that Spielberg actually gets criticized these days, it’s usually on account of being a gooey hokey schmaltzy cheeseball. Nothing wrong with that, not everyone’s going to make films as subtle as Sofia Coppola, and thank God, but the biggest problem with cheesy hokum is that it can feel impersonal, like a director’s just telling the audience what they want to hear. And that becomes too broad, lacks personality, starts to feel like it was aimed at a composite of a person instead of a person, glossing over those little details and idiosyncrasies that give people, and movies, their individual charm. The best (and most surprising) thing about Lincoln is that it lets Spielberg indulge his more esoteric side, and it makes you remember that, oh right! This Steven Spielberg, he’s an actual person, and not just a series of focus-tested camera tricks, a chimera built of horse magic, child-like wonder and John Williams scores.
Rather than a broad biopic, Lincoln focuses on the final days of the Civil War, when Abe was trying to force the 13th amendment through a constipated House. Now, here’s where it gets complicated. Lincoln had already sort of freed the slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation. The problem with that – as Daniel Day-Lincoln explains during a meeting of his advisors – is that the emancipation was a war powers act, resting on the legal assumption that the president has the right to seize property from enemy nations. That assumption was in turn problematic because for one, it de facto legitimized the notion that slaves were property, and for another, it supported the Confederacy’s disputed notion that the Confederacy was a sovereign nation. Not to mention that the emancipation didn’t apply to the border states or territory already reclaimed by the Union, and once the South was part of the Union again, as everyone hoped it would be, the emancipation did nothing to outlaw slavery there. The emancipation was mostly a big F-you to the South that only freed about 50,000 of the country’s four million slaves. Furthermore, many border staters’ and northerners’ only interest in outlawing slavery was as a way to crush the South’s will† and end the war. If Lincoln didn’t get slavery outlawed before the end of the war, he worried that it’d never be resolved. With the 13th Amendment already through the Senate, Lincoln is the story of Abraham Lincoln horse-trading and cajoling the House to pass an amendment it had already rejected less than a year earlier.
It sounds arcane in theory, but in practice mostly involves foppish Southern Lawyers in wigs hurling old-timey insults at one another while their pals gather round, pounding their desks and straightening their waistcoats (read: awesome). No one does crotchety curmudgeonarian like Tommy Lee Jones, and Jones as be-wigged pro-equality congressman Thaddeus Stevens calling Lee Pace’s preening Copperhead a “nincompoop” and a “slime mold” on the floor of the House is endlessly watchable. I’d pay Tommy Lee Jones ten dollars to dress me down in front of my friends. Likewise, James Spader plays a weaselly roustabout with a twirly magician ‘stache whose job is to bribe lame-duck congressman with money and patronage in exchange for their yes vote on the amendment, a highly-watchable process that involves preening, mustaches, waistcoats, and the occasional pocket watch.
Daniel Day-Lewis, meanwhile, plays Lincoln like a Civil War-era Good Will Hunting, a kindly old bullsh*tter always ready with the perfect joke or windy anecdote, who’s always too cool for the room and speaks almost entirely in parable. Day-Lewis’s portrayal, and screenwriter Tony Kushner’s depiction of Lincoln is probably 85 percent bullsh*t, but it’s the best kind of Hollywood bullsh*t, crowd-pleasing mythmaking.
But Spielberg being Spielberg, he can’t resist going back to the family-drama well, and every time he does Lincoln grinds to a fart. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Abe’s son Robert, who doesn’t need to be in the movie at all, and serves only as a rallying point for the same old “SON, AH DON’T WANT YOU TO FAHGHT IN THE WAR!” “BUT, PA! AH GOTS TO DO THIS! NONE A MAH FRIENDS IS GONE RESPECT ME NA MOAR!”
What? Who gives a shit? You told us the war was practically over like five minutes ago.
Poor Sally Field gets saddled with the same old hysterical mom role, “NO, SON, DON’T FAHGHT IN THE WAR!” – the period-piece equivalent of “women be shoppin’.” With the exception of one pleasantly catty scene between her and Tommy Lee Jones, every time she was on screen I wanted to cut my eyes out and feed them to a horse.
Aside from being boring and hokey and irrelevant, the family drama distracts from much more interesting questions left unasked. For instance, is Lincoln trying to resolve the slavery question because he actually likes black people or just to avoid another war? Was it possible for him to abhor slavery but still consider blacks inferior, like the overwhelming majority of white Europeans in the Colonial period? Would we still be able to worship this guy as a hero of equality even if he was still kinda racist? The only thing we get by way of an answer is Lincoln’s obtuse conversation with his maid, in which Lincoln basically tells her he doesn’t know if he likes black people because he doesn’t know any. It gave me a great sketch idea for Overly Honest Abe, (“don’t go in that water closet, gents, I just shelled it like Fort Sumter!”) but it seemed like a bit of a cop out for one of the central questions surrounding Lincoln’s legacy.
The only character who’s an avowed believer in true equality is Thaddeus Stevens, and without spoiling anything, the film waits until the very end to reveal a fact about Stevens’ personal life, which, while true, because it’s structured like a bombshell, kind of feels like an attempt to explain Stevens’ feelings. Which is pretty sh*tty when you think about it. If you’re not going to pop-psychologize any of the racists, why so reductive with the one non-racist?
Lincoln hints at a more personal, more interesting Spielberg, but the family-drama digressions make it feel a little dull and overlong.
GRADE: B-
—
†Sorry to be captain footnote here, but I thought this aspect could have used further clarification, since I still don’t quite understand it. How would outlawing slavery make the South less apt to fight? “Demoralizing” them seems a bit wishy-washy, especially since the North already supposedly freed the slaves there by decree. If anything, wouldn’t outlawing it in a more express way give the South more incentive to try to remain a separate nation, more incentive to keep fighting? The assumption that people were more likely to be in favor of the 13th Amendment before the end of the way is the crux on which this entire plot rests, and I still don’t quite understand it. If any Civil War historians are reading this, feel free to weigh in.
Sounds like 4 SNORE and 7 years ago. Nailed it.
That was a real Dorris Kearns Good-One.
Whoa – great review dude. I appreciate your nuanced view of Spielberg’s strengths and weaknesses.
Also the poop joke.
I would like to see a sketch character who, whenever someone makes the ‘do not go in there’ joke, rushes in there and starts masturbating furiously and audibly. Can be male or female.
*cue flood of comments telling me how much of a worthless contrarian piece of shit I am*
(thanks, dude)
Oh, and I’m pretty sure there were *two* poop jokes. Three if you count farts.
You are a worthless contrarian piece of shit…that’s right at least once a year :D
That’s a great review, Vince. SMILEY. Perhaps you should mention that it’s coming to Blockbuster @Home soon, too. Because not everyone likes going to the movies what with all those thieves crawling around theatre floors nowadays. DISH, on the other hand, they keep your credit card data super safe. Anywho, I’m really looking forward to seeing this movie – but in the comfort of my own home, haha WINKING SMILEY. So I just put it on my Blockbuster @Home DVD queue, because I like having DVDs physically sent to me. That gives me a chance to talk to my delivery dude every now and then. He’s way cool. Anywho, I put “Lincoln” right behind “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Director’s Cut” and “Turtle Rape Shoe 2 – The Rapening”, which have been strangely unavailable for months now. My friends at DISH tell me, you never send them back and when you do, they can never separate the stuck-together DVDs, so I thought I’d reach out to you this way. Anywho, cool review, bro WINKING SMILEY Check out DISH when you have some time WINKING SMILEY
I… this is glorious.
MANIACAL LAUGH.
+10
The other problem with seeing this outside your house is it really seems to invite a theater shooting. It would suck if the tallest guy in the balcony wearing a hat got one in the back of the head midway through, but it would be way meta.
I actually cried reading this. I tried reading it out loud to my wife because she was dying to no what was so funny and every time I got past Honey I shrunk and tried to lay out Turtle Rape Shoe 2 – The Rapening I just lost it. Granted I was tearing up because I was laughing so hard, but still, tears.
Pssh. If I want to hear old crochety white men lecture me about the blacks for hours on end, then I’ll just go home for Thanksgiving.
I thought the Emancipation Proclamation was a way to create a fifth column within the CSA – if they have to fight rebellious slaves, they are less able to fight the North.
That part I got, I don't get the part where adding a constitutional amendment a few years later would somehow make… more? Rebellious slaves? Yeah.
Speaking of slavery, I haven’t seen so many sad-faced Alabamians (after tonight’s game with Texas A&M) since they abolished it.
“If there’s Civil War historians reading this…”
Ha, good one Vince.
Basically it would’ve made the South less apt to fight because it would tremendously weaken their economy and lessen their man power and foreign support. It would weaken their economy because suddenly they’re losing a few million free laborers. It was feared that the freed people would quickly turn tail and fight with the Union. Also, the Confederacy was banking on getting foreign support from Europe, especially Great Britain, but freeing the slaves suddenly put the Union in the favor of Europe and Great Britain, who looked down on the continued practice of slavery.
So outlawing slavery was pushed more as a way of keeping the States unified, and less as a human rights achievement, which even Northern whites at the time wouldn’t have supported, sadly.
I hope this kinda helps! Way bare explanation from my understanding!
I don’t necessarily understand how they thought the slaves would turn tail and fight with the Union if they didn’t after the Emancipation Proclamation, but maybe it was a stronger guarantee for the slaves that they wouldn’t have to be slaves anymore. I guess that makes sense. The foreign support angle definitely makes sense.
Well, I don’t think many slaves were freed immediately after the Proclamation, but you’re right, it did clarify the Union’s intentions and gained them the foreign favor. I thought they freed and recruited slaves as they fought on into the Southern states. I’m not absolutely sure, but I thought that’s how they did it. At any rate, it was definitely a slow process.
I guess the 13th basically guaranteed the South couldn’t get financially strong again off of slave labor and once again be in a position to almost successfully secede. Lincoln probably wanted to push it into law as soon as he could at the end of war to ensure and cement the slaves’ freedom while also keeping the States united.
Thanks for the review!
My understanding of the history is that the main reason for the proclamation was to let any European country thinking about siding with the South that the war WAS about slavery and not just states rights, and that they were getting in bed with the devil if they did.
I’m no historian, but I did work at the National Civil Rights Museum for many years and did tons of research as part of my job.
A lot of slaves didn’t know they were freed because nobody bothered to tell them.
Fight on, Vancey. If Farragut doesn’t blockade New Orleans the yurroppeens might not have had the chance to tell themselves how moral they were for the last couple of’ centuries. History is never uncomplicated.
Best movie about slavery since The Phantom Menace, imho.
So this needs MOAR ANAKIN? Or Jar-Jar?
I don’t feel comfortable seeing this until I know which side Nate Silver projects will win the Civil War.
So they don’t include the scene where he forms his band, Lincoln Park? Fuck this two times.
Love those guys.
“Crawling in my hat,
This Union will not heal,
Emancipating all,
They might shoot me, for real”
Historian here. To answer your footnote question, Vince, Lincoln (correctly, by the reckoning of most reputable historians) saw slavery as the source of the “irrepressible conflict” (Seward’s words) between North and South. The 13th Amendment was his effort to absolve the US of its original sin, thus removing the root of the problem. Slavery was allowed by the original Constitution, and this was the effort to kill it for good. Was Lincoln racist? Yes, but very mildly so by the standards of his day. He was a proponent for a long time of recolonizing freed blacks in Africa or the Caribbean.
To clarify: by this time (early 1865) the war was all but over. Sherman had reached Savannah and was burning his way across the Carolinas to join Grant. The last Confederate port at Wilmington had been seized. Desertion was soaring, food was scarce, and Confederate currency was practically worthless. The amendment wasn’t needed for weakening the South, or preventing foreign intervention (which even Jeff Davis had given up on by 1864 – see his message to the Conf. Congress of that year), or any particular wartime measure. Fire-eaters in the South had accused Lincoln of wanting to outlaw slavery even before his election- it’s unlikely that the 13th Amendment did much to change this belief, considering the course of the war.
Hopefully this helped. I’ll control myself and not offer book recommendations unless you really care to have some.
I wouldn’t mind a couple book recommendation, I’m almost done with what I’m reading now. One more pointed question – why specifically would the less radical congressman be in favor of the 13th amendment before the end of the war but not after?
Basically, Lincoln thought blacks were reckless babymen and doubted they could successfully coexist with whites. But, most whites at the time thought of them as feral subhumans, so he was ahead of his time (but behind our own).
With that being said, Lincoln was pretty ambiguous about his religious beliefs, which was quite extraordinary. On the other side of the aisle, you had Jefferson Davis and his ilk who were using the Bible to justify slavery (passages which do indeed exist, by the way; mostly verses from the Old Testament, but a few from the New Testament as well, like Luke 12:47, for example: “The servant who knew the will of his master and did not prepare for him according to his will, he shall be beaten many times”). Lincoln basically said fuck all that. He was very much about keeping religion out of politics, which was downright radical for 1863.
Several good points here. One thing that people don’t realize is that slave owning politicians in the late 1850s were threatening to secede simply if a Republican was elected to the presidency.
Speelzman
I believe he goes by Spielia Bedelia now.
My fear about Spielberg being the man who made this was exactly what you mentioned Vince. Lincoln’s personal feelings towards africans and his true reasons for freeing the slaves. Ive read that he did think of them as ‘lesser’ people. Spielberg doesnt do that type of complexity though. He likes boughs on everything by the end.
I can’t wait for the sequel.
Wait, you mean to tell me this was better than The Adventures of Tintin………
Still haven’t seen it :-/
I thought Tin Tin was awesome BUT… my parents were hippies and I grew up reading the original comics so I’m totally biased.
There are a lot of answers to your question..but let me bring up yet another possibility. Many people think the turning point in Lincoln’s mind was the death of his young son Willy. Once Willy died (from drinking tainted water if I remember correctly) Lincoln began to think of the War in a larger, historical context. Up until that point Lincoln’s one and only goal was to preserve the Union. He was willing to allow slavery to remain in the South as long as it didn’t spread West…thinking that it was a problem that would eventually solve itself as more free states were admitted into the Union. Like all Presidents before him, he was hoping he could kick the slavery can down the road a little further and not have to deal with it himself.
After Willy died, (And Mary Todd went crazy) Lincoln began to think of the losses of the War…what it was doing to families….the way history would look at 650,000 Americans dead if slavery were allowed to remain. It was at this point where Lincoln decided that the War had to stand for something….that if the War did not take on a larger issue than States Rights…that all the death and destruction would be in vain. He still wanted the nation re-united…but not in a way where things were basically the same…and not in a way where another war would be imminent some time in the future. He decided that the death and destruction of the War would legitimize itself in history by leading to “A new birth of freedom”….so he pushes hard for the complete abolition of Slavery in the United States.
To your first paragraph, that is a big part of what started the war in the first place. Southern politicians knew that without the creation of new slave states in the West or in Central America, they were finished. Slavery depended in part on federal legislation like fugitive slave acts to preserve it. If slave owning states increasingly formed a smaller voting bloc as new free states entered the Union, federal legislation would quickly turn against them; culminating in the abolition of slavery throughout the US. It’s no coincidence that the Civil War broke out shortly after California entered the Union as a free state. It was a sign of things to come. The slave states could only stay afloat by breaking free of the federal government which was about to turn against them in a big way through the use of our democratic system.
I appreciate all of your responses, but you still aren’t really answering my question. You’re answering “why did Lincoln want the 13th Amendment” and “why did the South want to secede.” Those things I understand. It’s the part where people were more willing to support the 13th BEFORE the end of the war than AFTER it that I don’t understand.
If ever they did remake Top Gun as a 16th century period piece (complete with “Danger Zone” recreated with a harpsichord) about infidelity among high ranking nobles called Fop Gun, I’d have no doubt that Vince would watch the shit out of that movie.
Credit to Hark A Vagrant for the Fop Gun title [harkavagrant.com]
Awesome review.
Vince, I’m definitely not a historian and I haven’t seen the movie, but did congressmen from Confederate states serve in the U.S. Congress? Logically it makes sense that Lincoln had to push it through before the war ended otherwise it would never pass once the Southern representatives had returned to their seats.
/dick joke
There was a competing amendment passed in 1860 but not ratified called the Corwin Amendment that would have forbidden Congress from ever outlawing slavery. Think of it as the opposite of the 13th Amendment. Since the South was losing the war, but it was not yet lost, the part of the Republican Party represented by Blair in the movie hoped that the threat of abolishing slavery through amendment would bring the south back to the union. Those republicans would have agreed to enact the Corwin amendment in the states they controlled and those states plus the southern states would have been enough to keep slavery legal. They figured that the extra incentive of a competing amendment to Corwin that had passed Congress but was not yet ratified would give the rebelling states an incentive to drop hostilities or lose everything.
Basically that group wanted peace, union, and were OK with slavery as long as it wasn’t spreading. It’s the same dynamic that led to all those slavery compromises that kept not working.
Also, it should be noted that the hopes that it would bring negotiated peace were not Lincoln’s at the time. But he needed to persuade others that that was the reason. We don’t spend a lot of time with Stanton or Grant or Sherman on what passage would do. They had different ideas of what it would take to stop fighting.
—–Yet another Lincoln? –yet again with Sally Field?
Spielberg remains the supreme purveyor of on cue, ‘on board’
predictive programming and PC moral alibis for ‘the agenda’
and things unfolding.
Meanwhile, Spielberg’s Hollywood is —‘mysteriously overlooking’
the 200th Anniversary of the Defeat of the Napoleonic police state
—the 100th Anniversary of the Jeckyl Island banking and EUGENICS coup
—the 40th Anniversary of the Rockefeller-Nixon handover to —MAO TSE TUNG
—and the —60th Anniversary— of the RED China and EUGENICS ‘unfriendly’
——————————————KOREAN WAR——————————————-.
And remember, Spielberg’s guilt trippy PC ode to old China was
used to ‘perception manage’ things during the very heyday of
Globalist handover to RED china —–and round about the time
of the —-TIENNAMEN MASSACRE.
Creepy indeed. . .