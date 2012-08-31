Lindsay Lohan Looks So Hot As Liz Taylor

At some point in the near future, Lifetime plans to air its original film Liz & Dick about the life and love of legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor. And I don’t have a date or time for the film, because it stars Lindsay Lohan, and the only way I’ll promote the viewership of something she’s starring is if it’s Mean Girls on TBS. But I’m sure there are people out there who are excited about this made-for-TV biopic, for which Lifetime released some new stills yesterday.
As you can see above, 26-year old Lohan looks just like the middle-aged Taylor; however, my memory of Taylor is hazy at best, so I’m just assuming that she looked like a haggard drunk 20-something in a poofy wig. Snark aside, the Pulitzer nominee at Seriously? OMG! WTF? is super pumped for this movie.
Lifetime released three new pictures from their upcoming telemovie Liz & Dick starring Lindsay Lohan and I can’t believe how much she looks like Elizabeth Taylor when the legendary actress was older. I can still see LLo in the wedding photo and Cleopatra one, but in the first one I only see Liz. It reminds of the time that Dame Elizabeth was on The Nanny. Isn’t it spooky how much the 26 year old looks like Dame Elizabeth when she was a senior citizen?
BTW am I the only one excited for this movie?
Yes.
In other Liz & Dick news, Lohan was recently banned from the Chateau Marmont hotel that she was staying at during filming at the network’s expense, because she never left and ran up a ridiculous bill. And if that hasn’t endeared Lohan to the producers and guaranteed her another decade of success, she is also being accused of trashing the actual trailer that Taylor used while filming Cleopatra. How did Lohan even have access to that trailer, you ask? Because the producers paid $50,000 to rent it during production so Lohan could continue to trick her booze-addled brain into believing that she is actually still an actress.
The trailer was filled with priceless memorabilia from when Liz Taylor used the trailer herself — while filming “Cleopatra” in 1963 — but when it was returned to Alger after filming, she claims the thing was TRASHED.
According to Alger, the trailer was covered in cigarette burns, dishes and glasses were broken, and several priceless antiques were missing — including an old European rocking chair and a French telephone. (Via TMZ)
Speaking of Cleopatra, here’s Taylor as the legendary Queen of the Nile…
And now here’s Lohan as Taylor as Cleopatra.
Also, here’s Lohan’s co-star – I don’t know his name but I assume it’s Bryson or Steefen – complaining about her menthol breath.
I… kindofstillwould. With the necessary precautions, of course.
(Said precautions would probably involve installing microscopic rottweilers around my groin, or something. And a bag over my head, in case anyone saw me)
Sadly, I seriously think I’d rather watch a porno she made and…”handle” the situation myself, than have an up-close-and- personal encounter with her. If I wanted to heighten the realism I could lick an ashtray I suppose.
The one advantage to touching Lohan would be that at this point she has to be like a tree frog; the moment you touch her you get a serious buzz off all the toxins her skin excretes.
Look Lindsay, ya daft gash, there is a cure for the syph, get a damned shot already.
I share your shame, Billybob. I imagine it would be the last thing I did because I’m sure sticking any extremity into Lohan would cause rapid necrosis of the flesh.
Lindsay refers to her crack rocks as White Diamonds.
I heard that Benicio Del Toro gave Lindsay “white diamonds” in an elevator.
My homosexual alter ego, Diremutt, just squeeze jizzed.
“Isn’t it spooky how much the 26 year old looks like Dame Elizabeth when she was a senior citizen?” says Lohan’s neighbors every time they see her
Liz Taylor is to Lindsay Lohan as Coco Chanel is to Ed Hardy.
Cleoclaptrap
Lindsey Lohan playing someone much much older and it works? Well yeah, no surprise there. She already looks 50.
The Cleopatra photo looks like it’s a made-for-tv sequel to The Mummy franchise but focused on the relationship between Imhotep and Anck-Su-Namun.
Liz was never as hot as people pretended.
Considering she was 31 when she played Cleopatra, I’d say she wasn’t doing so hot at the time either.
THAT’S A DAMN LIE! LIZ WAS AN ANGEL! YOU TAKE THAT BACK RIGHT NOW!!
Don’t upset the gays they have enough to deal with right now bro.
She looks like she smells of cigarettes and the feminine hygiene aisle at the grocery store.
You’d think a trailer would be her natural habitat.
It is. She was just making herself at home.
So wait, how much does Elizabeth Taylor’s corpse owe to Chateau Marmont?
Liz & Dick? Finally, a film title that will be impervious to porn parodies.
Lez Sans Dick?
Lez’n Dicks…BANG
Beth & Rich XXX
Liz & Dick XXX: Not Entirely A Porn Parody Because Lindsay Lohan Is In This!
“…and several priceless antiques were missing — including an old European rocking chair and a French telephone.”
LiLo stole a damn chair and a phone. How is that not rock bottom?
A French telephone. It’s a euphemism. Like a French letter, only larger. And electronic.
It’s just the way she is. If (when) she wakes up in a dumpster one morning, she’ll stuff a soggy pizza box in her shorts and sneak off, gloating* because she got away with something “for free.”
*possibly mumbling to herself “My Precious!”