Lionsgate Close to Launching a ‘Hunger Games’ Theme Park, Since Child Murder = Family Fun

Last November, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed to the public that the studio was exploring the possibility of a Hunger Games theme park, probably because the millions of dollars they earned from the Hunger Games pog collection will only take you so far in Dubai. According to Hypable, Feltheimer’s now announced that, “in addition to the mobile game partnership and Hunger Games traveling museum,” they are now “deep into conversations with prospective partners on four continents” about “theme park attractions and other location-based entertainment opportunities.”

Lionsgate, it appears, hopes to follow the success of Universal Studios’ “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” located in the heart of medieval Scotland: Orlando, Florida.

I loved The Hunger Games, but I don’t think you have to even respect the series to imagine the fallout from the project. While Harry Potter lives in a legitimately magical world, Katniss Everdeen lives on a planet where children murder other children for fun. What’s the plan – shoveling families into goat carts so they can take a “wild wacky tour” through the starving lung cancer nightmare that is District 12? Maybe kids can take pictures with Heymont, their favorite veteran alcoholic mentor? Seriously, the donuts they serve in the Capital aren’t even properly frosted. C’mon now.