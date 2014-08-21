Lionsgate Close to Launching a ‘Hunger Games’ Theme Park, Since Child Murder = Family Fun

Last November, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed to the public that the studio was exploring the possibility of a Hunger Games theme park, probably because the millions of dollars they earned from the Hunger Games pog collection will only take you so far in Dubai. According to Hypable, Feltheimer’s now announced that, “in addition to the mobile game partnership and Hunger Games traveling museum,” they are now “deep into conversations with prospective partners on four continents” about “theme park attractions and other location-based entertainment opportunities.”
Lionsgate, it appears, hopes to follow the success of Universal Studios’ “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” located in the heart of medieval Scotland: Orlando, Florida.
I loved The Hunger Games, but I don’t think you have to even respect the series to imagine the fallout from the project. While Harry Potter lives in a legitimately magical world, Katniss Everdeen lives on a planet where children murder other children for fun. What’s the plan – shoveling families into goat carts so they can take a “wild wacky tour” through the starving lung cancer nightmare that is District 12? Maybe kids can take pictures with Heymont, their favorite veteran alcoholic mentor? Seriously, the donuts they serve in the Capital aren’t even properly frosted. C’mon now.
Wait, his name is Heymont, not Heymitch Jablome? I think I’ve spent so much time here that I only know the characters from the names Vince gave them.
I thought it was Heymitch, but I was only half paying attention to those movies.
Just looked it up, his name actually is Haymitch.
Something something bad research. No Pulitzer for Heather.
It can’t be as depressing as the Schindler’s List theme park I visited in Auschwitz.
Comment of the year. No doubt.
lolllzzz
Every hour they raise a giant pile of fried dough and turkey legs into the middle of the park to see which tourists survive.
I’d shoot someone with a bow for one of those big turkey legs they serve at fairs. How big you talking?
@OhMyBalls I’m talking Swansons
[thisiswhyyourehuge.com]
I’d hate to meet one of those turkeys while they were alive and pissed off. They’d kick you to death in a New York minute.
Oh wow. I’d step over Peeta’s dead body for one of those. I mean, Hunger Games is for girls, bro.
I just can’t fathom why they think this is a worthwhile idea. Everyone wanted to go to Hogwarts, they don’t want to go to District 12.
It’ll just be a rip off of Battle Royale park.
This is ridiculous. Percy Jackson? Fine. Harry Potter. Fine. Hunger Games? Not fine. What are rides gonna be, roller coasters with flames and arrows? Like you said, it doesn’t seem right to celebrate this kind a of stuff.
Heather Dockray writes that kids murder kids for fun. If she had read the books & maybe done a little research she would have found out that the trilogy was written after Suzanne Collins was watching tv, flipping between a documentary on war & a reality show. That’s what started her thinking of a government sending their children to fight & kill. This doesn’t sound like murder, it sounds like what this & many other countries do all the time- send their young to fight & kill other young ones. Only a few of the characters actually like or enjoy the idea of fighting. The rest are there because they are made to go. This sounds an awful lot like the draft. That’s only the first book; the other books show without a doubt that the majority if the citizens do NOT like the idea if the games, which is why they start a rebellion to end the current government. In the second book you see the majority if the tributes working towards one goal: to save Katniss, the one person they feel has a chance to lead the rebellion, or at least be the spokesman for it. That proves that they have not been murdering for fun. Another fact that proves the people of all of the districts, except for those who train the careers, are against the games is their responses to the reaping & the games themselves.
That being said, I do agree with Ms. Dockray on one thing: it is a ridiculous idea to have theme parks based on the series. That would be similar to having a theme park based on Apocalypse Now, Black Hawk Down, or Saving Private Ryan.
Apparently my finger likes to hit the i key instead of the e every time I try to type the word of. Sorry for the typo.