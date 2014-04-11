Lionsgate Is Diverging The Last ‘Divergent’ Book Into Two Movies

In what I’m sure was purely an artistic decision, Lionsgate has announced that they’ll be splitting the final book of the Divergent series into two movies, Harry Potter-style. The first Divergent has grossed $139 million worldwide so far, starring Shailene Woodley as Bella or Katniss or whatever in what I assume is a biker-themed episode of the JC Penney’s catalog.

Lionsgate has decided to make two films from “Allegiant,” the final book in Veronica Roth’s “Divergent” trilogy.

These books are so white the titles all sound like mortgage companies.

The fourth film will open on March 24, 2017. Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns made the announcement Friday on CNBC. The move was not a surprise. Burns told Variety last month, “Assuming the movie works as we expect, we like the idea of a ‘Divergent’ film every March to complement our ‘Hunger Games’ films every November.” “Divergent” was produced for $85 million and greenlit in December 2012 with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon producing. Neil Burger directed the tale of a dystopian Chicago in the 22nd Century.

I hope the first Allegiant movie ends mid-sentence and cuts to the CEO of Lionsgate flipping off the audience with both hands.

I’ll see it if they get Foreigner to sing the theme song. Di-vergent, vergent. D-mergency…