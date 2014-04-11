Lionsgate Is Diverging The Last ‘Divergent’ Book Into Two Movies

In what I’m sure was purely an artistic decision, Lionsgate has announced that they’ll be splitting the final book of the Divergent series into two movies, Harry Potter-style. The first Divergent has grossed $139 million worldwide so far, starring Shailene Woodley as Bella or Katniss or whatever in what I assume is a biker-themed episode of the JC Penney’s catalog.
Lionsgate has decided to make two films from “Allegiant,” the final book in Veronica Roth’s “Divergent” trilogy.
These books are so white the titles all sound like mortgage companies.
The fourth film will open on March 24, 2017. Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns made the announcement Friday on CNBC.
The move was not a surprise. Burns told Variety last month, “Assuming the movie works as we expect, we like the idea of a ‘Divergent’ film every March to complement our ‘Hunger Games’ films every November.”
“Divergent” was produced for $85 million and greenlit in December 2012 with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon producing. Neil Burger directed the tale of a dystopian Chicago in the 22nd Century.
I hope the first Allegiant movie ends mid-sentence and cuts to the CEO of Lionsgate flipping off the audience with both hands.
I’ll see it if they get Foreigner to sing the theme song. Di-vergent, vergent. D-mergency…
I loved Divergent! …not that I actually saw the flick, but I’ll say anything to get the mouth.
Don’t forget Twilight did it to. And I’m sure in the future “the hunger games” will as well.
Yep, I think Hunger Games already announced they were going to.
I’m waiting until 2018 when both series have run their course, and then they have to combine them: Katniss vs. Tris–Topless Amazon Gladiators Battle to the Death or Sexy Time, Which Ever Comes First.
Tagline: “Like Alien vs. Predator But With Boobs!!”
The girl has a little belly thing going on in that header pic that my boner finds super intriguing.
::Butthead laugh:: Header.
Maybe she’s a little bit pregnant. Boners like to meet new people.
Well with a sick rack like that, you have to expect a bit of a belly.
This is one of your finest similes yet, Vince.
Int. dimly lit smoke filled room with blood stains on the ways and a semen covered Expendables 3 poster
Executive 1: [picking his head up as he finished snorting and clearing his throat] wait!, I’ve got it – Quadriology!!! Fuck it, let’s just make a film out of each page!!!! [heart explodes]
Executive 2: hmm, you know, maybe we just make it 4.
Judging by the accounts I’ve read so far I think this might be how the books ends anyway.
Seems to me that someone told me that they didn’t like the ending of the books. But must be wrong, I don’t have friends who read
J.K. Rwoles already did that at the end of the last Potter book.
Hey, look at me!
Peter Jackson has announced that he’s remaking The Lord of the Rings with one movie for each chapter of the books.
Two dookies for the price of two.
Damn, I was hoping I’d end up as Chodin.
Nice call back.
Who’s that chick in the black jacket?
I am just about done the last book and I don’t know how they will make one movie out of that book, let alone two. The first two at least had some things happening in it , this last one has been a BORE.
I hope they break Star Wars Episode IX into two parts.