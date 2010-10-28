Welcome to the Little Lebowski store

If there’s one thing that could make me miss living in New York, believe it or not, it would not be my old Puerto Rican neighbors who kept a rooster for a pet. It would be the Little Lebowski store on 215 Thompson Street near Washington Square Park.
Owner Roy Preston has been showing up every day or as close as he can get, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, serving up all manner of Big Lebowski memorabilia from behind an In N Out Burger-themed counter, accompanied by his cat, Nihilist. He’s got everything from your basic costumes and action figures, to items as obscure as a t-shirt with a copy of Larry’s homework written on it. He says most of his customers are tourists, perhaps even strangers from the Alps. But it’s not just a store, it’s a way of life. In fact, some people say Roy Preston is so laidback that he won’t even return my emails.
But I suppose I can forgive the guy, because this cutout is my favorite cutout since this cutout. But that’s just, like, my opinion.
[Pictures via PayaVisit, MimosasInBed, Flavorwire, and Brian from Uproxx]
Am I to assume from that cutout that there are those who do in fact mess with the Jesus?
But can I buy a toe there? Can I?
The guy that lives next door to The Little Lebowski wanted me to give you a message. He says “Stay the hell out of Greenwich Village, Mancini!”
Jellies is now jumping for joy, they finally have a venue to sell their shoes.
I imagine Roy is no longer amused by people pissing on his rug.
Are they Open on Shomer Shabbos? That could be a problem…
Me and my flaccid Little Lebowski were really hoping for a frotcast today, what gives? I miss your giggle.
Hmm… that cut-out would really pull my room together.
We had to reschedule Frotcasting to tonight, will be up tomorrow. Though it gives me a queer little giggle to know that you were excited for it.
Does the female form make you uncomfortable, Mr. Preston?
Probably vicey-versa on that one.
I suppose this is what happens when you fuck a stranger in the ass, then? And tell me we get Brett this week, he’s my favorite.
*swoon*
*hard-on*
*fucks stranger in ass*
BOO WHERE FROTCAST
AARGH I RELY ON FROTCAST FOR MY THURSDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE. I DEMAND THAT MY FREE CONTENT BE DELIVERED IN A TIMELY FASHION!!
Now I have to listen to fucking Bill Simmons or something.
“That’ll be $12.93.”
“But the price tag only said $11.50! Don’t be taxuous, Jeffrey.”
Does the cat have papers?
They better have some Credence tapes in there.
Right next door is the Little Mama’s House shop, where one could buy anything related to the Martin Lawrence classic.
Now at bargain basement prices!
The Frotcast usually provides a solid hour of much-needed respite between bouts of furious masturbation, I need the frotcast, the gauze does nothing
Guy’cha! Did Matt Cain start going to your barber when you moved to Frisco, Lince???
The owner had a cat named Misha, a lot of people visited the store because of her. Misha has disappeared and the owner won’t tell anyone where she is. He thinks he can do whatever he wants to her and no one will care. This is a man who tied her up so she couldn’t lay down with a collar so tight she would pant. He hated anyone who was nice to Misha yet refused to let her be adopted by the many people who wanted her. Don’t let this man think New Yorkers don’t care about animals.