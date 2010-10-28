Welcome to the Little Lebowski store

If there’s one thing that could make me miss living in New York, believe it or not, it would not be my old Puerto Rican neighbors who kept a rooster for a pet. It would be the Little Lebowski store on 215 Thompson Street near Washington Square Park.

Owner Roy Preston has been showing up every day or as close as he can get, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, serving up all manner of Big Lebowski memorabilia from behind an In N Out Burger-themed counter, accompanied by his cat, Nihilist. He’s got everything from your basic costumes and action figures, to items as obscure as a t-shirt with a copy of Larry’s homework written on it. He says most of his customers are tourists, perhaps even strangers from the Alps. But it’s not just a store, it’s a way of life. In fact, some people say Roy Preston is so laidback that he won’t even return my emails.

But I suppose I can forgive the guy, because this cutout is my favorite cutout since this cutout. But that’s just, like, my opinion.

