Awesome picture of the day: Keanu breaks the law

#Keanu Reeves #Memes
Senior Editor
09.08.10 39 Comments

I’d just like to take this time to thank God for Keanu Reeves, who gives us Photoshop gold almost every day.  Look at him.  Such a rebel.  And yet it’s so effortless. Effortless rebellion, the new fragrance from Calvin Klein.   [pic via BestWeekEver]

Join us for some fun and Juggalo Baby Funerals after the jump.


Keanu Reeves doesn’t like ICP, but can’t resist a Juggalo baby funeral.  He’s a sensitive guy.

