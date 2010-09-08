Awesome picture of the day: Keanu breaks the law

I’d just like to take this time to thank God for Keanu Reeves, who gives us Photoshop gold almost every day. Look at him. Such a rebel. And yet it’s so effortless. Effortless rebellion, the new fragrance from Calvin Klein. [pic via BestWeekEver]
Join us for some fun and Juggalo Baby Funerals after the jump.
Keanu Reeves doesn’t like ICP, but can’t resist a Juggalo baby funeral. He’s a sensitive guy.
Keanu’s right. Juggalo baby funerals are bogus.
Juggalo funerals make Don Draper sad: [saddondraper.tumblr.com]
Two things really bummed out Keanu at the Juggalo Baby Funeral:
1. All of the Faygo poured out on the ground.
2. Waiting for the bereaved parents to reopen the Arby’s drive thru.
Fuckin’ Shaken Baby Syndrome, how does that work?
This is your fucking wake-up call, man. It’s an I, C, P, funeral!
True story: Dean Martin’s Rat Pack nickname was Dag, Sammy’s was Smokey, and Keanu’s was Melancholy.
That would make it a Jiggled Juggalo baby funeral, Bubb Rubb. The best kind.
I so badly want to get a tattoo of the Juggababy hatchet-casket, but I can’t figure out how to communicate the scale. When people see my ass I want them to know that it isn’t just a dead Juggalo, it’s a dead Juggalo baby.
Keanu was a little embarrassed when he found out it wasn’t the “I.P. Freely” funeral…
LITERALLY burying the hatchet.
God dammit. Do you know how many more of these I could’ve finished if I hadn’t dropped my laptop with all my photoshops in it on the ground yesterday? Fuck. (*sad Keanu sitting on a park bench*)
Yay, Photoshop!
Lince, do you know how many more Ferengi jokes He could make if He hadn’t totally given up on life 12 years ago?
Vince, that’s what happens when you have greasy wop mits for hands.
Converting your empty cooler into a casket for your dead baby is pretty fuckin’ hardcore.
Oh God that Juggalo funeral baby picture makes me sad in earnest, handing a Juggalo a child to nurture would be just as relevant to them as a calculus textbook
Let’s play “Count The Elastic Waistbands At The Juggalo Baby Funeral!”
Doesn’t that Insane Clown Pussy know that reading isn’t the quickest way to a Juggalette’s hatchet wound?
Fek, at a Juggalo baby funeral, you can tell which of the people aren’t really sad becuase they have an Arby’s sign over their heads.
(lazily recycling my Juggalo Baby Funeral eulogy from last week because it’s more appropriate here)
Jazmyne Shugga: “Yo, Biskits may have only been Down With The Clown for six months on this Earth until she got bit by The Boogie Woogie Wu–-fuckin’ inoculations, how do they work?–-but you could see by the way she cried when I wiped her facepaint off for the judge that she was shaping up to be truly one of the illest Juggalettes The Gathering had ever seen. May your Faygo never need a refill in Shangri-la.
In Violent J’s name, Woot Woot.”
All: “Woot Woot.”
I can’t help it, I still hit that. In fact, that’s me on the right. I drive reeeeeeeeally slow.
*I’d* that is. It’s been a while, get off my back.
Faux pas: Wearing high-water pants to a Juggalo baby funeral.
Keanu figures he’s not actually breaking the law because the presence of two “No Loitering” signs totally means that he MUST loiter…
*crickets*
…San Dimas High School football rules!
Silly Moose! You have to wear short pants because all of the flowers at a Juggalo baby funeral squirt water.
That’s actually a Juggalo-Baby-Casket-Smoker. That little shit is gonna be fork tender in 45 minutes and fatty red sweatshirt has dibs on the rind.
When I hear about a dead Juggalo baby, I can’t help but to think “More gold paint for me to huff.”
Since it’s an ICP funeral, I bet there are about a dozen babies crammed in that box.
Looks like that Juggalette was more interested in creamation. Hee hee!
How come no one ever photo shops him outside the Circle K ? and funerals for baby’s regardless of the fucktard parents isn’t all that funny…
ok its a little funny…. damn you
I’m always so torn about Juggalo funerals; I love dead babies but I hate Juggalos,it’s all just so confusing. Like how my penis feels around Ryan Reynolds.
A tisket, a tasket, a Jugfant in a casket…
Best I can do on short notice: [www.seanq.com]
even though standing up at a Juggalo baby funeral qualifies as exercise, they served double-fried corndogs at the wake.
That baby fucked with the wrong pipe-wielding crazy fat bitch. Can’t say she didn’t warn him.
Juggalo baby caskets only open when you utter the secret phrase.
All around the Mulberry Bush,
The monkey chased the weasel.
The monkey stopped to pull up his sock,
Pop!(*dead Juggalo baby on a spring pops out*) goes the weasel.
Nice to see Keanu is going ’round raising funds for Bill and Ted 3.
That ain’t loitering, that’s cold-chillin’, son.
And Pete, that street was begging for a strutting Dicaprio.