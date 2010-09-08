Awesome picture of the day: Keanu breaks the law

I’d just like to take this time to thank God for Keanu Reeves, who gives us Photoshop gold almost every day. Look at him. Such a rebel. And yet it’s so effortless. Effortless rebellion, the new fragrance from Calvin Klein. [pic via BestWeekEver]

Join us for some fun and Juggalo Baby Funerals after the jump.





Keanu Reeves doesn’t like ICP, but can’t resist a Juggalo baby funeral. He’s a sensitive guy.