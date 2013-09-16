Lone Ranger mastermind Jerry Bruckheimer in talks for Beverly Hills Cop 4

There’s been news of a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie going all the way back to 2008 when Brett Ratner was attached. Now, after a failed bid for a BHC TV show for CBS, Variety reports that The Lone Ranger‘s genius super producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who says Lone Ranger will eventually be looked back on as a “brave, wonderful film,” is in talks to come back to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, a sign that “Paramount is serious about getting the project off the ground this time.”
And why not? I mean, a Detroit cop in Beverly Hills? This is just too good an idea to let die! Heck, they should make 10 movies.
Eddie Murphy and producer Shawn Ryan looked to have a shot at receiving a pickup for the “Beverly Hills Cop” TV pilot (a project Bruckheimer did not want a part in), but CBS balked, leading Murphy to go back to the studio with an idea for a new feature installment that “Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol” scribes Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec would write.
Bruckheimer’s return signals that Paramount is serious about getting the project off the ground this time.
Might as well try to bring Don Simpson back to life while they’re at it. Bruckheimer hasn’t made a good movie since he was alive. Or they could just go all in on hiring people who make me doubt the existence of God. Bring on Bruckheimer to produce, get Brett Ratner back in the director’s chair, Ted Nugent and Gene Simmons could play Taggert and Rosewood, with Tyrese Gibson in the Eddie Murphy role and Cam Gigandet thrown in there somewhere. Wouldn’t that be a banana in the tailpipe.
The first two Beverly Hills Cop movies are classics which still hold up as funny today. Teh third was an abortion that should never have been made. Bruckheimer might be the king of Hollywood cheese, but he does make this brand of cheese very well.
Again, both came out before Don Simpson died.
Simpson was also responsible for dreck like Dangerous Minds, The Ref, Days of Thunder.
“Days of Thunder”
YOU HUSH YOUR MOUTH
Yeah, Days Of Thunder is awesome and I have a soft spot for The Ref too.
Do not speak evil of “Top Gun: Tokyo Drift”.
Reboot: No fucking way.
Sequel: Only if they bring back Taggert and Bogomil, and if Eddie Murphy actually acts like Axel Foley this time. I don’t care how depressed he was during BHC 3, that shit’s inexcusable.
Also – the comment that Bruckheimer has made anything good since Don Simpson died? LOL.
Simpson died in 1996.
iMdb tells me these Bruckheimer movies have been made since Simpson died:
Black Hawk Down
The Rock
Enemy of the State
Remember the Titans
Glory Road
And call it a horrible series if you like, but the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie is great popcorn entertainment.
Bruckheimer didn’t direct Black Hawk Down, though. That was Ridley motherucking Scott. That’s why BHD was as awesome as it was.
Bruckheimer didn’t direct any movies. Ever. He’s a producer.
Yes, I realize this. I’m just pointing out that the only one on your list that is actually legit awesome was directed by Ridley Scott. The rest of the stuff on your list is passable, not great.
I don’t know that Black Hawk Down is “legit awesome”, though. It was well made.
Simpson and Bruckheimer mace a bunch of clunkers before Simpson died as well.
The Rock was the last movie Don Simpson worked on. TAKE IT OFF YOUR LIST
This will only interest me if the Detroit cop is made by OCP.
A robot cop that wears fatsuits.
Yes, Beverly Hills Robocop would bring people to the theaters.
I’d buy that for a dollar! On demand at home while fighting a cold.
I’d settle for Clint Eastwood as Foley, rolling up in a Gran Torino. “Beverly Hills is His New Lawn.”
Instead of Eddie Murphy it is going to star Johnny Deep in blackface. Will still be less racist than his Tonto.
And would be cast under his stage name, Kit Ramsey.
I remember nothing but the banana scene which was an exquisite and bold joke that would never now never pass test screening.