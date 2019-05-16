Frotcast 410: Never Go Full Loqueesha, With Matt Ufford And Harry Moroz

This week on the Frotcast, former Uproxx’er and founding editor of WithLeather, WarmingGlow, KissingSuzyKolber Matt Ufford returns to tell us about his new ESPN gig, and what it’s like having people he named websites after as coworkers now, and the joy of not having to be a writer anymore. Comedian Harry Moroz also returns, in a spirited ‘cast about the overabundance of Game Of Thrones takes, and of course the new indie film trailer that has everyone talking, Loqueesha, which may or may not have been selected to screen at the San Luis Obispo Film Festival. We’ve also got a brand new Crystal Corner starring Dennis Rodman — is he secretly working for the CIA? — and we read your emails about hilarious, Name of the Year Draft-worthy names you’ve encountered, and answer your thorny relationship questions. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com and subscribe to our Patreon, Patreon.com/frotcast. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Patreon and leave us a review on iTunes. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com and leave us a voicemail at 415 275 0030. We love you very much.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.