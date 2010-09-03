Louis CK drunk Tweeting: the best thing ever

Louis CK gets drunk on an airplane. Awesomeness ensues. I feel like “Were the Beatles Jewish?” should be the new “Is the Pope Catholic?” or “Does a bear poop in the woods?” Hey, dude, wanna join us for happy hour? Uh, were the Beatles Jewish? [hat tip: IHeartChaos]
Studies show 89% of Louis CK’s drunk tweets are hilarious.
“you fucking jackoff cunt-face jazzy wondergirl”
*deletes all drafts of writing*
Fuck it. What’s the point, anymore? The written word has officially been done.
Louis Lee K: The Squirrels were really good. Were the wjews?
Did he really Tweet that at the real Sarah Palin?
Every alcoholic beverage I consume this weekend will be dedicated to Louis CK.
Louis Lee K: @SarahPalinUSA Your dirty hole must stop making Anchorage babies.
I retweeted this since it was so fantastically absurd.
“I want to rub my father’s cock all over Sarah Palin’s fat tits.”
Do the Beatles shit in the woods?
True story: my girlfriend was looking over my shoulder while I was reading the tweets at the top of the post and asked “Who is Louis C.K.?” but pronounced it “loo-isk.” I’m not sure if I should slap her, dump her or have angry sex with her.
(BTW, I said dump her, not dump ON her . . . weirdos)
Rum sponge, Louis CK asked for a “stingah”, before turning into Chip Franklin.
Funny Louis CK would say that, because I know firsthand of the Beatles’ long history of anti-Jew activity. They were banned from playing shows in Israel in the 60s (true story) because they had Brian Epstein killed for jewing them out of millions of dollars via shady merchandising contracts (true story), which they later framed as a suicide (true story). The Mossad uncovered all of this (true story).
It may sound like a paranoid conspiracy theory, but it’s all true. Now please excuse me while I wait at the bottom of my staircase with my high-powered sniper rifle for the Mossad to kick in my door…
Must have been really awkward for him when Bristol Palin came on the Tonight Show with him last night.