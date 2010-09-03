Louis CK drunk Tweeting: the best thing ever

Louis CK gets drunk on an airplane.  Awesomeness ensues.  I feel like “Were the Beatles Jewish?” should be the new “Is the Pope Catholic?” or “Does a bear poop in the woods?”  Hey, dude, wanna join us for happy hour?  Uh, were the Beatles Jewish? [hat tip: IHeartChaos]

