Get ready for Moby Dick… IN SPACE!

Hollywood Shorthand is one of our favorite things, and “in space” is to movie synopses what “in bed” is to cookie fortunes (followed closely by “a gritty, contemporary take on” or “in the style of The 300“). It’s with these things in mind that I tell you that Lynne Ramsay’s next project is described as “Moby Dick in space.” Ramsay last directed We Need to Talk about Kevin, which was of course an intervention story about Kevin James and his crippling cheeseburger addiction.
Scott Steindorff and his Scott Pictures banner have come aboard to produce and finance Mobius, Lynne Ramsay’s science fiction-oriented project inspired by Moby Dick.
Ramsay and her We Need to Talk About Kevin co-writer Rory Kinnear are penning the script, which takes its cues from Herman Melville’s 1851 classic about a sea captain seeking revenge on a whale that destroyed his previous boat.
In Mobius, described as psychological action thriller set in deep space, a captain consumed by revenge takes his crew on a death mission fueled by his own ego and will to control an enigmatic alien. [HollywoodReporter]
Meanwhile, the AV Club astutely points out that not only was this already a Futurama episode, the episode was called “Mobius Dick,” so they’re practically inviting the comparison. In any case, it sounds way less boring than We Need to Talk about Kevin, so I can only hope that they shoot it with the full blessing of Kevin Spacey, the President of Space, in full accordance with Space Law™.
