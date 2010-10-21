‘M. Night Shyamalan developing sci-fi film for Jaden Smith’

Game over, man, game over.

M. Night Shyamalan is in Hollywood this week putting together his next directorial effort, but it won’t be the secret untitled project he shopped around in June. That script, which came with Bruce Willis, Bradley Cooper and Gwyneth Paltrow loosely attached, never found a buyer and was quietly shelved. [*frownie face*]

Sources are saying Shyamalan is developing an ultra clandestine sci-fi project titled “One Thousand A. E.” at Smith’s Overbrook production company. It would star Smith’s son, Jaden, who headlined the hit remake of “Karate Kid.” There is a key role for a male adult, although sources said Will Smith is not taking it on. As was also the case with recent film “The Last Airbender,” Shyamalan did not write “A.E.” [sic. Shyamalan DID write Airbender, I assume he means Devil, which Shyamalan neither wrote nor directed, but still doomed by putting his name on all the trailers and posters. -Ed.] That honor goes to Gary Whitta, who wrote “The Book of Eli” and a Kurt Russell project in development called “Undying.” [THR]

It’s so nice to see Jaden Smith getting more movie roles. But you know what they say, if the Smith kids owe their success to anything, it’s… HARD WORK.

Willow Smith has confessed that she is proud of herself for having secured a record deal at such a young age.

“It felt like all the hard work paid off, mostly that,” she told MTV News about the signing.

“Like all the hard work that I’ve done, like recording ‘Whip My Hair’ – it’s paid off.” [DigitalSpy]

I know, I know, it’s probably unfair take an out-of-context-quote and use it against a 9-year-old. She’s 9, she doesn’t know any better. But hey, I’m not the one who named her after myself and had her make a music video like a f*cking sociopath.

