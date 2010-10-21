‘M. Night Shyamalan developing sci-fi film for Jaden Smith’

Game over, man, game over.
M. Night Shyamalan is in Hollywood this week putting together his next directorial effort, but it won’t be the secret untitled project he shopped around in June. That script, which came with Bruce Willis, Bradley Cooper and Gwyneth Paltrow loosely attached, never found a buyer and was quietly shelved. [*frownie face*]
Sources are saying Shyamalan is developing an ultra clandestine sci-fi project titled “One Thousand A. E.” at Smith’s Overbrook production company. It would star Smith’s son, Jaden, who headlined the hit remake of “Karate Kid.” There is a key role for a male adult, although sources said Will Smith is not taking it on. As was also the case with recent film “The Last Airbender,” Shyamalan did not write “A.E.” [sic. Shyamalan DID write Airbender, I assume he means Devil, which Shyamalan neither wrote nor directed, but still doomed by putting his name on all the trailers and posters. -Ed.] That honor goes to Gary Whitta, who wrote “The Book of Eli” and a Kurt Russell project in development called “Undying.” [THR]
It’s so nice to see Jaden Smith getting more movie roles. But you know what they say, if the Smith kids owe their success to anything, it’s… HARD WORK.
Willow Smith has confessed that she is proud of herself for having secured a record deal at such a young age.
“It felt like all the hard work paid off, mostly that,” she told MTV News about the signing.
“Like all the hard work that I’ve done, like recording ‘Whip My Hair’ – it’s paid off.” [DigitalSpy]
I know, I know, it’s probably unfair take an out-of-context-quote and use it against a 9-year-old. She’s 9, she doesn’t know any better. But hey, I’m not the one who named her after myself and had her make a music video like a f*cking sociopath.
I suppose, if you were a quarrelsome cunt, you might argue that Shammy adapted The Last Queefscout from the cartoon, but it comes to pretty much the same (and he got writing “credit” – and I use the term loosely, like your mother – on the film).
Put it this way: would anyone argue that it sucked because of the cartoon?
The Mighty Feklahr intends to give Shamwow and the Smith family His review of 1000 AE against a brick wall using his 47 AK.
I see spoiled people.
they rejected the original lyrics found in her diary
I whip my hair back and forth,
I hope my parents get divorced
She has millions of thetans, Vince. She knows better.
In the end, the twist is gonna be that someone greenlit an M. Night Shyamalan movie starring the son of the fresh prince.
This will be filmed in 3D – Dope, def, and DAMN!
And presumably Durst.
Meanwhile at the Jazzy J household…
“FUCK YOU DAD!”
I can’t believe that some out of work actor with a MFA degree who’s working 70 hours a week as a waiter hasn’t gone postal.
Well, this sounds like a black hole of suck.
I’m pretty sure Willow was named after that 80s movie about the midgets, being that her middle name is Burglekutt…
Sources are saying Shyamalan is developing an ultra clandestine sci-fi project
M’Night, we’ve gone over this. Nobody wanting to hear about your shitty movie idea is not the same thing as everyone wanting you to keep it a secret.
I guess Will Smiff has more of a European sensibility than you or I.
Well his sensibilities certainly aren’t African.
I heard the plot of the movie involves Jaden getting in a small kerfuffle while attending a box social at the polo grounds. His mother being suitable concerned he boards the family yacht, upon disbarking they are so impressed with his European sensibilities, they allow him to sit on the throne as the stale baron of Svenborgia.
“Bruce Willis, Bradley Cooper and Gwyneth Paltrow loosely attached”
Also loosely attached: Nick Ring’s ligaments.
/which I would rather fuck than Gwyneth Paltrow
I’d watch a Shyamalan film of Rosie O’Donnell queefing for 90 minutes if it meant I never had to sit through another incompetent ass-raping of THE LAST AIRBENDER.
Hopefully “ultra clandestine” means they’re keeping it a secret from Shammy. But perhaps Will Smiff’s Uncle Tom charm will counter the kiss of death that is “from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan”. Nepotism depends on it.