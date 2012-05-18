Magic Mike Has An International Trailer Now

The first official trailer for Magic Mike gave us insight into Channing Tatum’s titular character as a guy who shakes his beef stick for money but builds coffee tables because his heart tells him to. Now the official international trailer offers a little more insight into the incredible world of male stripping in the Sunshine State. Because as I can attest, Florida is full of nothing but wealthy, young, attractive girls and absolutely nothing else.
In this new trailer, we get to know Alex Pettyfer’s character, the Kid, a little better as he latches on to C-Tates and says that special phrase that all dudes say to each other: “We should be best friends.” Seriously, this movie looks more amazing with every new second of footage we witness.
I’ll go ahead and predict that Pettyfer’s character gets in trouble for kissing a customer and then he freaks out when C-Tates tells him he’s quitting to bang his sister full-time. I’m only guessing that because that’s exactly what happened to me when I quit stripping.
“guy who shakes his beef stick for money but builds coffee tables”???
Please tell me this is the Passions Of the Christ reboot we’ve all been clamoring for!!
Please tell me he moonlights as a real cop. “You have the right to remain moist. My dong can and will be held against you.”
Am I wrong, or is this Coyote Ugly with penises?
I wanted to see this, I thought the premise of male stripping was sort of brilliant, and I love character studiess like Shampoo or Thank You For Smoking where you have somebody with possibly polarizing or distinct skillset. But then the ‘coffee tables’ thing. Really? Architect/painter/musician, its all just a shortcut to actual character depth. I cringed in SHAME when he talked about being a musician (really? that guy?) and it made me think that a movie about a person with a sex addiction could have been easily made ABOUT a musician (possibly session) instead. Also, I’m pretty sure the women who go to strip clubs don’t unanimously look that attractive.
Soderberg is getting lazy.
hell yes. i’m so ready to see this movie.
is there scientific nomenclature for the ‘every time I see C Tates I think it’s a photoshop’ effect? if not, any suggestions?
I have no idea what that is rated, but hopefully it’s PG so I can take my nieces.
Kevin Nash is in this? I guess he gives this movie that outsiders edge it needs.
HA. and you barely caught his name at the end too!
I’m pretty sure the audience at a male stripper show has an average age that is at least two decades older and an average BMI of about 35.
So apparently Cody Horn, the love interest is the daughter of the CEO of Warner Bros. Hollywood is Nepotastic!
“I’d like $50mm to make a movie about male strippers.”
“Are you f’n insane?”
“I’ll cast your daughter as the love interest.”
“Here’s $75mm, give her a producer credit also.”