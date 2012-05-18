Magic Mike Has An International Trailer Now

#Olivia Munn #Channing Tatum #Matthew McConaughey
Senior Writer
05.18.12 12 Comments

The first official trailer for Magic Mike gave us insight into Channing Tatum’s titular character as a guy who shakes his beef stick for money but builds coffee tables because his heart tells him to. Now the official international trailer offers a little more insight into the incredible world of male stripping in the Sunshine State. Because as I can attest, Florida is full of nothing but wealthy, young, attractive girls and absolutely nothing else.

In this new trailer, we get to know Alex Pettyfer’s character, the Kid, a little better as he latches on to C-Tates and says that special phrase that all dudes say to each other: “We should be best friends.” Seriously, this movie looks more amazing with every new second of footage we witness.

I’ll go ahead and predict that Pettyfer’s character gets in trouble for kissing a customer and then he freaks out when C-Tates tells him he’s quitting to bang his sister full-time. I’m only guessing that because that’s exactly what happened to me when I quit stripping.

(Video via Coming Soon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olivia Munn#Channing Tatum#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSALEX PETTYFERCHANNING TATUMmagic mikeMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYOLIVIA MUNN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP